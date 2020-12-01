Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2020

This is an intense time of year for you, dear Taurus: Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1, finding you sorting out paperwork concerning complicated financial matters like debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources, and on an emotional level, you’re considering what you need to cut off or gain closure from in your life. You’re wondering what you need to release, freeing yourself from obligations that weigh you down.

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in your opposite sign Scorpio, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on December 5, which bodes very well for your relationships, romantic or otherwise. Inspiring conversations take place, and there’s an atmosphere of sentimentality, love, and forgiveness—just watch out for confusion about who owes what on December 9 as the sun clashes with Neptune.

Videos by VICE

Secret desires are explored in your relationships as Venus mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, on December 10, and a massive boost in energy comes on December 11 as the sun mingles with Mars—you may have a hard time falling asleep, at least until December 13 when Mercury clashes with Neptune, urging you to catch up on rest and to hold off on making important decisions. Financial boundaries are an issue to be discussed, but take it slow as miscommunications may take place.

Astrologers say that stubborn Taurus loathes change. While it’s true that Tauruses are all about stability, our bovine buds are also totally rational about the fact that there’s a season for everything. The solar eclipse in Sagittarius on December 14 marks the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one concerning how you relate to your partners, specifically the give-and-take of your relationships (emphasis on the take!). A debt may be paid off at this time, wiping the slate clean in some major way; eclipses have a fated feeling about them, so what you release and pull in at this time will feel important.

Venus connects with stable Saturn in Capricorn on December 15, finding you making solid agreements, and Venus also changes signs on this day, entering Sagittarius, bringing you some valuable resources. Ask yourself: Do I want to take on the expectations that come with the things being offered?

Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17, and Jupiter enters Aquarius on December 19, marking a major shift in energy, especially in your career. You’re stepping into a new level of power: Saturn, the planet of responsibility, will find you taking on more leadership roles, and Jupiter, the planet of growth, will expand your reach and reputation. Also on December 19, the sun meets Mercury, finding you receiving some important information on finances. Mercury enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on December 20, helping you consider the big picture and your long-terms plans, and on a more practical level, bringing news from abroad or information about travel, schooling, or publishing. December 21 brings the winter solstice: Capricorn season is here! Also on this day, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a tremendous new cycle concerning your life in the public eye.

Watch out for tempers as warrior Mars clashes with power planet Pluto on December 23; arguments will likely lead to things being cut off at this time. An electric, exciting energy flows as Mercury mingles with Uranus on December 25, followed by the sun connecting with Uranus on December 27: Uranus, the planet of change, is currently in your sign, putting you in a more spontaneous and risk-taking mood than ever before! You may have made some decisions over the last year or so that shocked many people, including yourself. As Uranus makes helpful connections with Mercury and the sun, creativity abounds and thrills come your way. You might be making another surprising move!

The month wraps up on a sensitive note with the full moon in Cancer on December 29, and Venus squaring off with Neptune on December 30. This full moon in emotional water sign Cancer is all about releasing your feelings and discussing what’s on your mind. Conversations that have been brewing will come to a climax. It’s time to get whatever’s on your chest, off! People may be feeling unusually insecure at this time as Venus clashes with hazy Neptune, so be especially gentle with yourself and others. Your friends may be especially needy; be as patient with others as you would want them to be with you. Ask for the love that you need, and don’t jump to conclusions about why you’re not immediately receiving what you want—most of us are feeling a little off, sleepy, emotional, or sensitive at this time.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in January!