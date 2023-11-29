Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, December 2023

Sagittarius season oversees a transitional part of the year for you, Taurus, as the sun moves through your chart’s house of transformation and rebirth.

You’re interested in other people’s opinions and learning about what lies beyond you as Mercury enters your chart’s house of higher learning on December 1, where it will retrograde later this month. You can take an interest in history or political science as Mercury connects with serious Saturn on December 2 and December 21, with one final pass in January. This is a helpful aspect for defining your future and drafting a plan for your long-term goals.

Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on December 3, signifying changes or transformations in your work or lifestyle. Your everyday relationships take the next step. Venus enters purifying Scorpio on December 4, transiting your chart’s house of interpersonal relationships. You can clear the air, get rid of any bad blood, and bring harmony to your relationships!

Venus harmonizes with Saturn on December 5, encouraging stability and longevity in relationships. Your partnerships are being seen into the future. Temporary dynamics or petty connections are not going to last. Neptune, the planet of illusions, ends its retrograde in your chart’s social sector on December 6, which can bring your attention to social trends and collective beliefs.

Learning and teaching flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 7 and December 18, with one final pass in January. You can be a source of wisdom and guidance to others, and use your voice to share these insights with the world. This extended aspect helps you expand your mind, and also share your own philosophy with the world.

There might be tension between freedom and loyalty as Venus faces off with Jupiter on December 9. This could also help you find a perfect balance between space and comfort. Too much of a good thing is actually great, right?

Venus connects with Mercury on December 11 and emotional conversations flow. You can see eye-to-eye with others; this is a helpful aspect for understanding how other people feel. The new moon in Sagittarius falls in your chart’s house of shared resources on December 12, starting and ending a cycle. Maybe a debt is paid off or you’re ready to ask for support.

Mercury retrograde begins on December 13 in earth sign Capricorn. This Mercury retrograde through your chart’s house of higher beliefs can find you questioning dogmas that you’ve been taught, getting to the base of your worldview. This also can be a good time to edit or repurpose writing that you’ve already published, or revisit conversations that have already been had.

The sun clashes with dreamy Neptune on December 16, which can find you confronting assumptions or projections in social relationships. Mercury is retrograde, presenting an alternative perspective. Retrograde Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time (the first on December 7), bringing another opportunity to define your beliefs and worldview. This can happen internally, or maybe you’re ready to speak out? Perhaps you’ll save your comments for the third pass of this aspect in January.

Venus faces off with Uranus, shaking up relationships on December 21. Your partnerships can ignite a sense of rebellion in you. You might feel like reacting or acting out! This urge can change your interpersonal dynamics into something more attuned to your unique needs and circumstances, but it doesn’t need to be a radical overhaul. You’re being practical, thinking about the future and consequences as Mercury connects with Saturn again on December 21.

You’re broadening your horizons as the sun moves into fellow earth sign Capricorn on December 21. It’s easier to make sense of things when you can see them or talk about them openly. A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22. Consider subjects and hypotheses that you’d like to research over the next hundred (or so) days of this Mercury-sun cycle.

Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius on December 23 and details can get lost as the planet of trade and commerce retrogrades through the financial sector of your chart. Ask others to double check numbers, dates, times, prices, and routes. This could be a handy transit for changing the price or bartering.

Reach out to mentors or those in your community with experience that could be illuminating as the sun connects with Saturn on December 24. This aspect can shine a light on your own political beliefs and define the role you play in your community.

Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with Neptune on December 25 and it’s easier for you to let your guard down and connect with other people. This aspect is for enjoying art, movies, music, and an extra dose of vitamin C!

The full moon in Cancer illuminates your chart’s house of communication on December 27, bringing comfort through confirmation and knowledge. This full moon connects with Jupiter, encouraging you to expand your understanding of yourself, and with Saturn, revealing your orientation toward the future.

Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were also discussed around November 27 this year. Except this time, you might realize that you (or someone else) were mistaken. You can gain some extra clarity thanks to the full moon, and maybe spare someone from embarrassment.

Goodwill flows as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on December 27 and you can be feeling hopeful about yourself and your relationships, and feel a positive connection to your belief system and worldview. Just don’t let this confidence get to your head and say something silly or ill-informed as Mercury meets with reactive Mars on December 27. Words can be weapons or tools, so wield them wisely.

Improvisation and flexibility are strengths as Mars clashes with Neptune on December 28. You might have to think on your toes and move with other people. Direction from others makes for inspiring choreography!

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto on December 29, intensifying emotions and interpersonal dynamics. Bonds are deepened through intimacy. Relationships are taking the next step as Venus changes signs on December 29, entering your chart’s house of shared resources. Sacrifice and trust are simply elements of any serious relationship, but it should feel good to give.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30—a day when the planet stands still in the sky. Jupiter is in your sign, teaching you how you do right by yourself and others. If you want to practice astrology and gain a deeper knowledge of what Jupiter in Taurus means for you, pay attention to Jupiterian themes in your life on this day.

Good luck, Taurus, see you in December!