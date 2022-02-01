Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, February 2022

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and a new cycle concerning these themes can begin thanks to the new moon in Aquarius on February 1! Air sign Aquarius is all about progress, and you, dear Taurus, want to be known as an innovator and forward-thinker: Aquarius season is all about experimenting with new processes and exploring new goals, and the new moon in Aquarius might find you stepping into a new position of power, starting a new career path, or gaining some exciting status or renown!

Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Capricorn on February 3, which may find you receiving some messages that had been delayed, or moving forward with plans that had to be revised. Travel and education plans might finally begin to move forward, too. Action planet Mars is also in Capricorn at the start of the month, which could find you eagerly spreading the word about something. You may connect with especially inspiring people and share your news far and wide on February 4 as Mars connects with Jupiter in Pisces!

This is an exciting time to network, communicate, or even publish something. You may connect with an exciting social circle at this moment, but the mood might also be serious and focused as the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius also on February 4. The sun and Saturn’s meeting can find you purring a lot of time and energy into your career, and you may have to set important boundaries to achieve your goals. February 8 finds Mars mingling with electric Uranus, which is currently in your sign, and you might be feeling especially spontaneous! An unexpected journey can commence, a spur-of-the-moment trip someplace new and exciting might take place.

Messenger planet Mercury meets the planet of transformation, Pluto, in Capricorn, on February 11, finding you thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022: Similar themes and conversations may come back up for you to explore. Pluto is the planet of rebirth, and you can find yourself rethinking your stance on a topic or two. It’s also a powerful moment for research. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 14, kicking up communication concerning your career. After Mercury retrograde had you dealing with miscommunications and schedule changes, Mercury in cool, logical Aquarius can inspire you to handle paperwork and get reorganized.

Your focus turns to home and family with the full moon in Leo on February 16. A situation that’s been brewing at home can finally come to a climax. You might confront an issue with a family member or housemate, or may be moving or making renovations. This is a powerful and emotional full moon for you when it comes to releasing the past: You may free yourself from an obligation, or find a compromise that feels true to who you are today—not who you used to be, or true to what people from your past expect from you. This full moon also finds your ruling planet Venus, currently in Capricorn, meeting with Mars, inspiring an especially passionate atmosphere! You may find yourself in a bit of a competitive mood: It’s an exciting time to shoot your shot! A love letter from afar may come your way, or you and a partner might simply be reconnecting on an intellectual level, having intriguing conversations late into the night…

Jupiter connects with brilliant Uranus on February 17, which may find you connecting with inspiring people and engaging communities. Your social circle can be expanding as Jupiter moves through Pisces, and with lucky Jupiter’s connection to wildcard Uranus, you might find yourself mingling with unexpected and brilliant folks.

Pisces season begins on February 18, finding the sun illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and finding you reflecting on your wishes for the future. With brilliant Uranus in your sign, Taurus, you’re ready to experiment and try new things, and as Jupiter connects with Uranus and Pisces season begins, this is an exciting time to connect with people who share your hopes and dreams!

Mars mingles with Neptune in Pisces on February 23, bringing an exciting energy in your social life, and romance flows as Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, inspiring creativity and generosity. Some surprising conversations might take place as Mercury squares off with Uranus, also on February 23. You may have an unexpected change of plans, or a brilliant a-ha moment might come about.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in March!