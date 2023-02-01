Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, February 2023

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules fame, career, and legacy, and you can find yourself squarely in the public eye at this time! Reward and recognition may come your way, and you could be exploring new career opportunities, stepping into new leadership roles, or reflecting deeply on what you want to achieve in life. The sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, perhaps inspiring you to make a move that surprises everyone! Astrologers often describe Tauruses as predictable and cautious, but you might be ready to take a risk at this time, and it’s anyone’s guess what you’ll do! You may also feel extremely resistant to being tied down at this time.

Your ruling planet Venus is in Pisces at the start of the month, finding you feeling especially popular. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can deepen, and it’s generally a lovely astrological transit for connecting with people. Venus squares off with Mars in Gemini on February 4, which may find people feeling competitive—but there will likely be excitement in your social life, and people could be competing for your attention! An issue regarding money—or how you manage your time, energy or other resources—may come to your attention and you could be making a decision about it.

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Aquarius season is so focused on your career and life in the public eye, but this full moon brings your attention to your personal life and even your past. You may learn something about your past or your family history that helps you make sense of things or creates a significant connection to where you’ve come from. This full moon might also find you planning a move or reorganizing your home in some way. You could be addressing an issue with a housemate or family member. This is a fantastic full moon for clearing out the energy in your home, like donating items you no longer need, and generally cleansing and sprucing up your space! This full moon also calls you to examine your work-life balance and to make adjustments if needed.

Mercury in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on February 6, perhaps finding you connecting with someone inspiring, or you could be traveling somewhere that changes your perspective. You might learn about something that impacts your worldview at school, or you may be publishing something meaningful at this time. Venus connects with Uranus on February 8, which can find you connecting with someone unexpected! You may be drawn to someone quite unusual or eccentric. You and your partners are eager to experiment with a new idea!

A big philosophical breakthrough takes place as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. You may be planning an important journey. If you’re in school, doing research, or working on a publishing project, you may learn or share an idea that has great impact. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, kicking up communication regarding your career or reputation: This can be an exciting time to connect with the public and share a big message. Your ruling planet Venus meets Neptune on February 15, inspiring an especially fun, whimsical atmosphere that’s fantastic for socializing! A friendship may deepen, and meaningful connections form.

The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, which can find you taking on a new leadership role. You might be committing to a new position at work or setting important boundaries between yourself and the public. Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aries February 17, inspiring your imagination—a creative idea can take you far in your career on this day! The sun enters Pisces on February 18, and you’re exploring a new hobby and connecting with friends. You might connect with someone especially influential as Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19!

There’s a new moon in Pisces on February 20, the same day your ruling planet Venus enters Aries. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this new moon can find you striking up new friendships, joining new communities, or exploring a new hobby. You and an old friend could reconnect! But with Venus in Aries, you can also find yourself craving a little more alone time. A getaway someplace private and secluded might be exactly what you crave over the next few weeks. Taking a break from work for the chance to simply be lazy is what Venus in Aries inspires for you, dear Taurus!

Venus in Aries can also find you appreciating your romantic—and platonic—partners who you can share comfortable silences with. The people who let you sleep in, who’ll take care of figuring out what’s for dinner, and give you space to rest are probably your favorite people at this time. Venus in fire sign Aries can be about drama and passion, but for you, dear Taurus, this astrological transit is all about rest. That doesn’t mean sparks can’t fly: Venus in Aries can also find you and a partner exploring fantasies together!

Your schedule may be reorganized unexpectedly as Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21. Surprising news could pop up! A brilliant idea might be shared. An unexpected invitation may be offered. Communication moves along swiftly, especially concerning finances, as Mercury connects with Mars on February 22. Astrologers often call Taurus stubborn, but you’re proving them all wrong at the end of the month—if you’re willing to flow with change.

Good luck this month, Taurus, see you in March!