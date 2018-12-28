Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, January 2019

This can feel like a gloomy time of year for some, especially since the sun will meet with serious Saturn on January 2, which can feel emotionally overcast—but you, dear Taurus, are feeling adventurous as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning! This is a fantastic opportunity to focus on publishing your work, or advance in your studies. Traveling abroad is also another wonderful way to work the energy.

A huge shift in perspective arrives early this month, thanks to the solar eclipse in Capricorn on January 5—previously held beliefs are wilting away! But what do you believe in now, and where do you want to go next? Plans you had may have crumbled, and now you don’t know what to do! Eclipses bring big shake-ups, and while you have grown out of a new way of being, you’re not sure who you are now. That’s okay…you’re getting to know yourself again! A big course correction has come to your life, and we all know Tauruses are not a fan of change. You will find yourself again—and this process may be much more enjoyable than you’d assume.

Videos by VICE

Expect the unexpected on January 4, when Mercury connects with Uranus, and enjoy social connections with creative people that come your way when the sun connects with Neptune. Also on January 4, Mercury will enter Capricorn, bringing you messages from faraway places, and supporting you as you travel, study, and promote your work.

Uranus ends its retrograde on January 6, finding all planets direct! This is especially exciting after 2018, a year of back-to-back retrogrades. Your psychic intuition will be especially revved up. The sun clashes with unruly Uranus on January 18, and Mercury does the same on January 23—we are all collectively itching for freedom. You, Taurus, are eager to break free from you usual routine; however, this may end up with you losing out on much-needed rest. Keep your schedule flexible and make sleep a priority—it is eclipse season, which means the energy in the air is exhausting, and electric Uranus may find you especially zapped (despite—or possible because of—the fact that you’re in a wild mood!).

Your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Sagittarius on January 7, heating things up in your love life. This is a powerful period to connect on a very deep, intimate level—risks are taken and fears are confronted. You are seeing new sides to your partners. Financially, you and your partners will figure out how generous you can be with each other. Debts, taxes, and even inheritances are also discussed. Emotionally, this is a wonderful time to give or accept an apology—offer some kindness and wipe the slate clean. This is not the time for pettiness.

Mercury squares off with Mars on January 8, so watch out for aggressive communication. The sun meets Pluto on January 11, and Mercury meets Pluto on January 18, creating a powerful and transformative energy—these are wonderful occasions to address a bad habit that you want to break. A serious mood is in the air as Mercury meets Saturn on January 13; blocks around communication may arrive, but it’s a good time to get focused on work.

Jupiter clashes with Neptune on January 13 for the first of three times this year, asking you to get real about boundaries in your social life and in your relationships. Some friendships will never have that deep connection you crave—but that’s okay! It’s fine to have friends that you just collaborate creatively with or that you only hit up when you feel like going out. Not everyone has to be your best friend, or your enemy; there are degrees of intimacy! You might find yourself disappointed if a relationship doesn’t end up being what you wanted it to be… but it’s this sort of idealization that you must grow out of.

Mercury connects with Neptune on January 14, encouraging sensitive communication and finding you connecting with inspiring people in your social life. More good energy flows your way as your ruling planet Venus connects with Mars on January 18, inspiring emotional connection and expression. The sun enters Aquarius on January 20, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you can expect plenty of talk concerning your work and future to come on January 24, when Mercury enters Aquarius, too!

Aquarius is an innovative sign, and you’re sure to bring exciting changes to whatever fields you are working in this year. Also on the start date of Aquarius season, January 20, Venus will square off with Neptune, creating a romantic, whimsical energy—just watch out for blocks in communication as Mars squares off with Saturn on January 21. A lack of information could get in the way, but do your best to be a good listener instead of trying to dominate the conversation.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

The lunar eclipse (and super moon!) in Leo lands on January 21. While Aquarius season is super-focused on your public life, this eclipse will demand that you focus on your home and family life as well. As you ascend the ladder of success, your personal space and boundaries will have to be adjusted. Perhaps you’ll need to create a finsta because posting pictures of yourself with carrots up your nose on your increasingly popular account doesn’t line up with your brand. Maybe now that you are so well-known, you’ll have to stock up on disguises so your fans don’t faint when they spot you at the airport—who knows! Things are shifting. Carving out time to spend with family and loved ones is also important as more work lands on your plate. This eclipse is likely to mean you may be moving (or that you should move), or that renovations must take place.

On an emotional level, ancestral work and healing childhood trauma are topics that may come up for you. Energetically cleansing your home is a fantastic idea. If someone is pissing you off in your personal life, this eclipse is when the shit hits the fan and the plug must be pulled. Doors are slammed shut during this eclipse—but that may be for the best…again, eclipses place us on the path we are meant to be on, so watch out for new doors that open for you!

Lucky energy flows in your sex life and even your finances as sexy Venus meets generous Jupiter on January 22. Mars connects with lucky Jupiter on January 25, helping things move along. The sun meets Mercury on January 29, bringing an important conversation concerning your career your way. Saturn, the planet of discipline, connects with dreamy Neptune on January 31, creating a supportive and creative energy within your social circle—fun! Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in February!