Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, January 2021

The sun is shining down on an exciting sector of your chart, the one that rules new opportunities, travel, and learning. This is an expansive season for you, dear Taurus, all about growth and gaining knowledge.

Fantastic social connections and inspiring conversations take place as Mercury in Capricorn connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on January 1. This is a great time to network. Intriguing information is accessed as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on January 4, and topics like power and control are discussed. Action planet Mars enters your sign on January 4, bringing a major shift in energy. Mars has been in Aries since last September, which may have found you agitated and unable to rest—now that Mars is in your sign, you’re feeling reinvigorated and ready to take action toward what you want. You’re generally a pretty chill person, but you’ll have a more aggressive, “don’t mess with me” attitude now.

News concerning your career and conversations about your goals, reputation, and legacy take place as Mercury enters Aquarius on January 8. Venus also enters Capricorn on this day, bringing blessings from abroad and finding you and your partners discussing your dreams, philosophies, and world views. You’re connecting on an intellectual level and discussing your values.

Also on this day, the sun mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, finding you connecting with inspiring people and enjoying a boost in your intuitive abilities. January 9 brings a spritely, competitive, but good-natured energy as Venus and Mars connect. Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, too, which marks the start of exciting conversations about your career, legacy, and life in public. Solid plans for the future are discussed, and you’re taking on more power and leadership. Saturn is all about boundaries, and you’ll likely be drawing some up, but there’s a highly expansive energy on January 11 as Mercury meets Jupiter in Aquarius, which bodes well for your career and reputation and finds you undergoing a professional growth spurt.

Uranus, the planet of rebellion and innovation, is currently in your sign, which is challenging everyone’s notion of what a Taurus is! You’re making so many unexpected moves, people can’t really call you a predictable or stubborn person anymore! Uranus is very active this month, finding you breaking out of routines, reflecting on the meaning of freedom, and doing lots of experimentation.

Messenger planet Mercury clashes with Uranus on January 12, bringing unexpected news or finding you sharing some surprising information with the public. Pacing yourself is key during the new moon in Capricorn on January 13, the same day that Mars clashes with Saturn: Long-term strategy is what this alignment is all about; the harder you push things, the more frustrated you will be, especially regarding your career. That said, the new moon in Capricorn may bring some exciting new opportunities to travel, study, or publish, if you can be patient.

Venus and Uranus make a harmonious alignment on January 13, bringing fun, thrills, novelties, and adventures your way. This is a wonderful time for a getaway with a partner, safety allowing. Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, the same day the sun meets Pluto, finding you making some sudden change in plans and having a philosophical breakthrough—lay off the coffee, as there may be a nervous energy in the air!

One of the most potent, transformative days of the month is January 17, when Jupiter clashes with Uranus: This brings a major breakthrough in your career. Change isn’t always easy, but it’s necessary, and you can work with this energy to gain more freedom, experience, and wisdom, even if things feel unpredictable right now. Aquarius season starts on January 19, finding the sun brightly shining down on the career and reputation sector of your chart, and Mars meets Uranus on January 20, finding you making some impulsive moves—exciting!

January 23 is busy: Mars clashes with Jupiter, which means tempers will be short and fiery, but you’re still able to accomplish a lot today. Romance is in the air as your ruling planet Venus connects with Neptune on this day—it’s a fantastic time to connect with friends and lovers! Also on this day, the sun meets Saturn, marking a new journey in your career and around responsibility and leadership. January 26 brings more exciting changes and unexpected surprises as the sun clashes with Uranus—again, all this Uranian energy is pushing you to experiment with new things, and will likely have a large impact on your career path and reputation.

A major growth spurt in your career arrives on January 28 as the sun meets lucky Jupiter—many opportunities are coming in! Also on this day, there’s a full moon in Leo, bringing a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing at home and in your private life. Venus meets Pluto, too, making it a powerful time for communication and bonding in your partnerships. A new cycle begins when it comes to intimacy. Pluto is all about power, while Venus is gentle and affectionate—this is a key time to explore how communication, power, and love combine in your relationships.

January 30 marks the start of Mercury retrograde in Aquarius, which will find you rethinking many of the plans, conversations, and decisions you’ve made since January 14, especially regarding your career or life in public. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, so avoid signing contracts, making important purchases, traveling, or starting new projects—that said, picking up an old project is totally fine! You’re thinking back to old dreams you had for the future, and reflecting on how far your career has come. You may run into old bosses, too.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in February!