Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, January 2023

The sun is in fellow earth sign Capricorn, bringing an expansive, adventurous atmosphere to your world, Taurus! Exciting new opportunities may be presented to you. You could be planning your next trip or breaking out of your usual routine in some remarkable way. This can be a very productive time if you’re in school or working on publishing anything. Emotionally, you could be having a spiritual breakthrough where the deeper meaning of life becomes clearer to you.

An important revelation takes place as your ruling planet Venus meets Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn on January 1. You could have a deep, meaningful discussion with a partner, or discover a philosophy that brings great value to your life at this time. This is a powerful moment for learning, growing, and exploring.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, which could find you reconnecting with a friend or social circle. You may revisit a conversation that has an emotional impact that’s greater than you expected! Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, which can find you feeling especially popular. Good news about your career may arrive, and you could be receiving reward or recognition for your talents and contributions.

In your love life, you’re realizing how important it is for your partners to be emotionally supportive of your work, that they understand the value of what you do. Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4, inspiring a loving, warm-hearted atmosphere. Though Venus in Aquarius can find you focused on your career, its alignment with Jupiter in Aries could mean you’re ready to take some time away to celebrate your successes and unwind before you decide what to do next. If you’re in love, this can be a powerful time to discuss your hidden hopes and desires. Creatively, this is also an expansive period of inspiration.

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, bringing a climax to a conversation that has been building! Important information may come to light, and this is a powerful full moon for expressing your feelings. Communication continues to be a big focus as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, and a new discussion begins. You can gain a new and impactful perspective on the world at this time. Travel or education plans could be coming together.

Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, on January 8, perhaps bringing surprising news, and Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, bringing you a special gift or granting access to something valuable. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, which can find you ready to tackle a financial goal. You may have learned new ways to manage frustration regarding material concerns over the last few weeks, and now you’re ready to move forward with a new approach and renewed willpower.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, finding you traveling someplace especially inspiring or connecting with people who share your hopes and dreams. This is a powerful moment to explore your spirituality! Your ruling planet Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, which can find you feeling impatient to break free from limiting circumstances, especially in your career, or any arena where you feel like you can’t experiment and be your true self. An important but surprising change can take place at this time. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18, clearing up delays and misunderstandings, and profound, meaningful discussions about life, purpose, and progress take place. This month is filled with opportunities to expand your horizons, and a particularly intriguing opportunity may arise at this time.

Aquarius season begins on January 20, bringing your attention to your career and life in the public eye, and the new moon in Aquarius takes place on January 21, finding you embarking on a new career path, starting a new project, or connecting with the public in some way. You could be gaining a new reputation for a talent, setting important boundaries, or committing to something meaningful as your ruling planet Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22.

Also on this day, Uranus retrograde ends in your sign, Taurus, which can find you feeling excitable! Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, and your choices may surprise everyone, perhaps including yourself! Astrologers frequently refer to your zodiac sign as cautious and predictable, but with Uranus in your sign, those labels are unlikely to hold. The sun connects with lucky Jupiter on January 24, finding you connecting with your intuition in some significant way! You could be tapping into something that society is longing for, and that you can provide.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Pisces on January 27, boding very well for your social life, and you’re connecting with your romantic partners on a deep, intellectual level. Love and money planet Venus enjoys being in creative water sign Pisces, because Pisces is all about abundance, pleasure, art, kindness, and passion… These are all things that Venus adores, so this can be an especially fun time for you, dear Taurus! Heart aches may heal. Heart connections may form. This is an exciting moment to connect with friends, old and new, and to join groups or communities that focus on your hobbies and interests. You could also feel called to do some fundraising for a cause you’re passionate about, or may be investing in your community in another significant way.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing you a boost of confidence, and perhaps speeding up a process at work or in your finances. Things can be handled swiftly at this time; they just feel like they’re clicking into place! Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, finding you learning about an inspiring new idea, or revisiting a plan that once seemed wacky, but may work now that you have new information and perspective. You could be thinking back to January 8. A surprising adventure could begin; you may be traveling or breaking out of your usual routine.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in February!