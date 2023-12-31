Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, January 2024

Winter is the season when you put yourself out there, dear Taurus! As the sun moves through the highest points of your chart beginning December 21, Capricorn season sees you broadening your horizons through travel, spirituality, or study. Aquarius season is your time to shine as the sun moves into the most public and visible sector of your chart on January 20. Then during Pisces season next month, the socializing and festivities continue, but it’s not the same as years past.

How you ring in the new year could be departing from your usual traditions as your planetary ruler, Venus, clashes with Saturn, showing a change in how you socialize and party on January 1. You have to find a way to be flexible and work around roadblocks or limitations to keep the party going. Look out for miscommunications about who’s responsible for buying or bringing what as Mercury retrograde ends on January 1 in your chart’s house of shared resources, a financial sector.

You can feel more motivated to reach new heights and distances as action planet Mars enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on January 4. This transit can find you more intellectually audacious and empowered. You might feel compelled to take on new courses of study or even feel called to go on a pilgrimage with a partner.

Some communication difficulties come back up as Mercury clashes with Neptune on January 9 for the third time (think back to November 27 and December 27). Misunderstandings can come from artistic liberties or emotional spins on what’s being said. Also on January 9 the sun harmonizes with Uranus, giving you a unique perspective on yourself and an inventive approach to communication. You can ask for (and receive) some assistance in tackling heavy, long-term goals as Mars connects with Saturn on this day, a hard-hitting aspect for functional collaboration.

The new moon falls in your chart’s house of higher learning on January 11: This can give you new questions to explore, hypotheses to prove. This new moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention and revolution. Even if you’re not a scientist, this lunar cycle (lasting until the new moon on February 9) brings inventions or breakthroughs.

You’re courageous as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on January 12: This can show you seamlessly overcoming feats, breaking personal records, or achieving success. Your dedication and consistency are taking you places!

Mercury retrograde ended on January 1, but conversations and delays are coming back around for closure and security until Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on January 20. You’re able to get to the point clearly and effectively as Mercury re-enters your chart’s house of public speaking and publishing on January 13.

Romanticize your life as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15, connecting you to your dreams and ideal vision for the future. Reach out to distant relatives, or write a letter to a forgotten friend or past teacher. You don’t have to send it.

Some stability or consensus is reached as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18 (think back to December 2 and 21). Even if conversations seem final, there is an open-ended hopefulness that allows you to learn and grow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on January 19, making it easy for you to believe in yourself.

Also on January 19, your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Neptune. Try to avoid unfair comparisons of yourself to others. What other people have, or how they feel, might be projection or illusion! These emotions are still valuable, as jealousy or longing can reveal what is important or ideal to you.

Psychological breakthroughs come as the sun meets with power planet Pluto on January 20, showing you what lives at the spiritual core of different ideas, beliefs, or even legal and political perspectives. This is also the day that Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, so you’re moving onto new conversations, having put the past behind you.

Also on January 20, Aquarius season starts and the sun moves into your chart’s house of fame and legacy, beginning a new chapter in your life’s work. Pay attention to how your legacy is tied into the collective as Pluto enters Aquarius.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on January 23, a smooth and sensual transit that boosts your mood and gives your words extra charm. You might want to explore recipes, fashions, or music in foreign languages or from ancient times. Or perhaps some museum dates, letter writing, and archival rabbit holes.

The full moon in Leo falls on January 25, illuminating your chart’s axis of family and legacy, home, and career. While you are showing up in the world and being recognized for your achievements, this full moon tells you to be grateful for your roots, your home base, and the invisible past that has supported you on your way up. This full moon squares off with lucky Jupiter, acknowledging your success.

The Leo full moon ego boost continues as the sun clashes with Jupiter on January 27, which can reveal your greatness and range. Your personal quirks and eccentricities are emphasized as Uranus ends its retrograde on this day, too. Also on January 27, Mercury meets with Mars, which can find you eager to debate or engage in heated, inflammatory discussions.

On January 28 your planetary ruler, Venus, connects with both Saturn and Jupiter, which bodes well for long-term or long distance partnerships. You can build bridges that connect you to people and relationships that you see continuing into the future. Venus in harmony with Jupiter is an extra fertile aspect that’s ripe with creativity, romance, and an exploration of the senses.

Your electricity, charm, and magnetism are turned on January 28 as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, giving you a special way with words and communication. You’re able to present information in a way that is special and interesting. You’re comfortable with taking risks and breaking out of your typical habits as Mars also harmonizes with Uranus on January 29.

Good luck, Taurus, see you in February!