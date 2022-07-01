Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, July 2022

Cancer season is a busy time of year for you, Taurus: There’s plenty of conversations, planning, and organizing to do! You might be busy organizing a contract or paperwork of some kind, or an action could be taking place in your community that you’re strongly invested in. If you have siblings, you may be connecting with them at this time. During Cancer season, you’d be wise to carve out time for yourself to breathe, think, and clear your head. Your phone may be constantly receiving alerts at this time, but don’t feel guilty if you have to turn off your notifications—balance is key! While there may be a lot of noise, Cancer season can ultimately find you engaging in an important conversation, or receiving intriguing information.

Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on July 1, which could kick up intense conversations—or arguments—about beliefs, world views, power, and control. You may be experiencing a powerful change in your perspective at this time, or perhaps you’re digging in your heels, defending your beliefs! Either way, important conversations are taking place, and the impact of these discussions could alter the way you view the world, who you associate yourself with, and what you stand for.

Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius and squares off with Neptune in Pisces on July 2, which can bode well for your career and for making plans for the future, but could also find you dealing with misunderstandings or confusion in your social life. Focus on your responsibilities and avoid gossip, dear Taurus. Mars enters your sign on July 5, bringing you a big boost in energy and assertiveness! Although Taurus is known by astrologers to be a gentle sign, people could find you a bit intimidating at this time!

Helping communication along is Mercury’s entry into Cancer on July 5. Mercury in intuitive Cancer can help you connect with others and with yourself, and as Mercury aligns with Mars on July 5, an especially productive, straightforward energy flows around communication. Discussions might be moving along swiftly at this time. Mercury squares off with Jupiter in Aries on July 9, inspiring an exciting, expansive atmosphere for communication. This is a powerful time for you to connect with your inner voice, and to journal or meditate. You could be finding the words to something you haven’t been able to express yet, and a feeling of opening up or expansion is taking place. Unexpected meetings and messages may arrive on July 10 as the sun mingles with wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your sign.

The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn takes place on July 13, bringing a conversation to a head. Information may be revealed, an important realization made. Full moons symbolize release and resolution, but a confrontation could also take place, and ideas or plans are tested or a decision is made. Also during this full moon, your ruling planet Venus, currently in Gemini, connects with Saturn, and Mercury with Uranus: This bodes well for your career and creating material security, but unexpected news and meetings could pop up, too.

Venus squares off with Neptune on July 14, which can find you feeling disappointed about plans that haven’t panned out. Anxieties about money, your social life, or generally about where you fit in and how you’ll make your dreams come true may be swirling in your mind. Find ways to stay grounded! Remember that your fears may not be the reality, find trusted friends and counselors who’ll listen to you. Ask for what you need! Make time to rest, enjoy or create art, and find healthy ways to escape. Avoid over-indulging.

The sun meets Mercury on July 16, which could bring an important conversation or realization your way. An agreement can be made or an important piece of information received. On July 17, Mercury and the sun connect with Neptune, which could find you connecting with someone inspiring, and feeling especially creative. Also on July 17, Venus enters Cancer, perhaps bringing good news or a sweet love letter your way. Venus in Cancer can also find you especially appreciative of the intellectual and intuitive connection you share with a partner!

Mercury opposes Pluto on July 18, which may bring an intense conversation. An important decision may have to be made at this time, and it’s important that you connect with your values and experiences to make this choice: If you feel like someone is trying to manipulate your decision one way or another, reach out to someone who can help mediate. When working with Pluto, a third party can often be helpful.

Mercury enters Leo on July 19, kicking up communication at home or with family, and you may be feeling especially private. Also on July 19, the sun opposes Pluto, perhaps bringing a power struggle to a head. Control issues could flare up or a fear of change may arise—but releasing the past may be exactly what you need to focus on at this time.

Leo season begins on July 22, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart: You may be moving, reorganizing your space, reconnecting with loved ones, looking back on the past, or generally focused on your private life. Mercury connects with Jupiter on July 23, bringing an inspiring or uplifting conversation your way, and plenty of fun and flirtation can take place as Venus squares off with Jupiter on July 25—but again, try not to over-indulge. Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26, which can push communications along quickly, so watch out for bickering or impulsivity.

The new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, inspiring a fresh atmosphere at home! This is a lovely time to spruce up your space, redecorate, change the sheets and take out the trash. Decluttering could be a focus at this moment. This new moon can be a particularly reenergizing one for you on a spiritual level. If you keep an ancestor altar, it’s a lovely time to tend to it. Also during this new moon, Mercury squares off with Uranus, perhaps bringing unexpected news or a communication breakthrough. A change in plans may take place, and while there could be an air of unpredictability, an a-ha moment is possible. Jupiter begins its retrograde during this new moon, too, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and take time off from work. Give yourself space to do nothing!

Communication delays may pop up as Mercury opposes Saturn on July 31—but also on this day, the sun connects with Jupiter, perhaps bring exciting new opportunities! Take a break from work if you’re able to, or slow down with a project, and enjoy an escape from your everyday routine.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in August!