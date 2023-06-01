Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, June 2023

The sun in Gemini lights up the financial sector of your chart, finding you focused on issues like money, comfort, and security over the coming weeks. You could be reworking your budget, selling or purchasing something special, or reexamining your relationship to wealth and abundance.

Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow period in your zodiac sign, Taurus, on June 1! This may find you expressing yourself more freely, less burdened by worries from the past or fears of not being able to express yourself. New conversations are beginning. Your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, which can connect you with inspiring and glamorous people! A love letter may arrive. It’s a powerful time for romance, connection, and creativity. You might get whisked off your feet or go on an exciting adventure.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, which could mean you’re settling a debt or resolving some other lingering issues. Sagittarius is the archer, a straight-shooter, and this full moon finds us getting straight to the point as some honest discussions take place. A financial situation could come to a climax. A partner might share something important about how you approach money as a team.

Mercury and Uranus meet in your sign, Taurus, on June 4, which may find you sharing surprising news. Astrologers often refer to Taurus as predictable and stubborn, but at this time, you’re anything but! You could be shocking everyone around you. Your need for freedom is very strong.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo on June 5, inspiring a warm, welcoming atmosphere at home. This is a lovely opportunity to redecorate or entertain loved ones. You could be connecting with family or inviting someone special to get to know you a little better and meet your loved ones. In general, a cozy and comfortable energy flows, but June 5 might bring drama as Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius. You’ll have to set firm boundaries at work, or create a better balance between your private life and public life. Perhaps your fans don’t need to know so much about what goes on behind the scenes! There may be power struggles in your career, or more abstractly, between expectations of success and what success really means to you. If you feel stressed out, don’t go through these feelings alone; call trusted friends or counselors.

June 11 finds Pluto reentering Capricorn, Mercury connecting with Pluto before entering Gemini, and Venus squaring off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus. Pluto in Capricorn could mean planning a trip, perhaps one that will pull you out of your usual element! Or you might be focused on school, diving into a subject that you want to know absolutely everything about. Important messages can be shared now, and if you’re working on publishing something, Mercury’s connection with Pluto helps you make great strides toward sharing your ideas.

Mercury’s alignment with Pluto can also bring a deep, meaningful discussion with someone. Mercury in Gemini kicks up discussions about money, and Venus’s clash with Jupiter brings an abundance of fun! Just be careful not to over indulge: Venus is all about feeling good, but Jupiter doesn’t always know when to say when! A special moment could arise at home or in your close relationships at this time.

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which might stall a discussion about money. People are in a grumpy mood, while others are focused on work and get irritated if distracted. A more easygoing, friendly energy flows around communication as Mercury aligns with Venus on June 17. Good news about money or home could arrive, and in general, you feel a deeper sense of peace and security. It might feel easy to get what you want.

Saturn retrograde begins on June 17, which could find you and the people you work with reassessing shared responsibilities and goals. You’re reconsidering your long-term plans and wondering whether a dream you had for the future still inspires you. If the dream no longer has the same sparkle it once did, it can be disappointing, but it’s a good opportunity to explore what might be a more exciting or rewarding goal.

The new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, marking the beginning of a new financial conversation. Perhaps you will get a raise, increase your rates, sell or gain something of value, or simply rework your budget. Maybe you’re ready to take a new approach to building wealth, or discovering new talents at this time.

You might not feel ready to jump into commitments as the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18. The best way to work this energy is to rest. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and when it squares the sun, we might overthink, assume, or feel sensitive. A more productive, confident energy flows on June 19 as Jupiter connects with Saturn! Jupiter is the planet of possibility, and Saturn is the planet of responsibility: When they work together harmoniously, we can make incredible strides toward our goals and make the best of any opportunities. For you, Taurus, this alignment can bode well for teamwork, and work you’re doing with groups and communities. You might connect with some inspiring people and join a new friend group that shares your goals and hobbies.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21, encouraging communication, and discussions speed up as Mercury connects with Mars in Leo, also on this day. Things at home or in your local neighborhood are quite exciting, but watch out for miscommunications or delays as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25. People feel lazy at this time. Mercury is the planet of logic and communication, but Neptune is all about fantasy, so watch out for fibs and exaggerations. Even people who mean well can get carried away!

People are especially impulsive as Mars squares off with Uranus on June 26. You might feel the urge to make sudden changes at home! Think twice before selling your furniture or moving across the country: You might be over it in a few days! That said, this can still be a powerful time to make radical changes that you’ve already been mulling over, as you may have the energy and confidence to make it happen now. Mercury enters Cancer on June 26, which bodes well for communication. You could be tackling paperwork, getting on top of your emails, and busy in your social life.

The sun connects with Saturn on June 28 and Mercury connects with Saturn on June 30, bringing great news regarding any work you’re doing as part of a team. You might also enjoy special standing in your social life, as people regard you as someone important to align with! This can also be a powerful time to connect with mentors,. Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces on June 30, perhaps bringing a deep realization about your friendships. You might feel nostalgic about old friendships or connecting with inspiring people at this time.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in July!