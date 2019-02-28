Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, March 2019

March opens with your ruling planet Venus squaring off with unruly Uranus on March 1, bringing unexpected surprises—you’re being nudged to see things in a new way. Venus is the planet of harmony, but Uranus wants to disrupt the status quo…can shaking things up be fun? We’ll find out! Venus enters Aquarius on March 1, which will bring big blessings to your career and reputation, and some rewards and recognition will come your way. Congrats, Taurus, you’ve earned it!

Mercury retrograde begins on March 5 in water sign Pisces, which finds you running into all sorts of friends and acquaintances from your past. Delays, technical difficulties, and miscommunications are all common at this time. Mercury has been in its shadow since February 19, so expect conversations and decisions that have been made since then to come up for reconsideration.

Videos by VICE

You are a beautiful flower of an earth sign—firmly planted. You hate change. However, my dear bovine bud, you will be uprooted this month. Placed in a new garden. You had a sneak peak of your new life between May and November of 2018, but this month, it’s actually beginning to happen. Not just a taste of change, but a whole entrée of transformation! It won’t be easy—you will find yourself feeling fried, like you’ve stuck your finger in an electrical socket…unless, of course, you work with the energy consciously, which in this case means opening up to previously inconceivable overhauls and upgrades. It’s time to do things differently, which means, lovely Taurus, some change is afoot. Are you ready?

It all begins on March 6 when electric Uranus enters your sign. There will also be a new moon in Pisces, which finds you stepping into a new social circle—exciting! The sun will also meet dreamy Neptune, making for a magical day and finding you in deep la la land—a wondrous time to reflect on what you want to manifest in the world. Your hopes and dreams for the future finally feel within reach—maybe change isn’t so bad.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9 to bring a grounding energy, and Mars connects with Neptune on March 10 to spark creativity. The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, which brings up big emotions and passion—but it’s also a productive time to promote your projects and network. Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, encouraging you to be brave and push your limits—just watch out for know-it-alls on this day, as the sun meets Mercury retrograde. Important perspectives come on March 14, especially concerning your social life and your friend group, so keep a look out for what that may mean!

Mid-March is super busy for Mercury retrograde. Mercury clashes with Jupiter on March 15, connects with Pluto on March 16, with Mars on March 17, with Pluto on March 20, and then with Saturn on March 20. Think back to February 19 through 23—plenty of the conversations and decisions that came up then are being revisited now.

Big ideas are shared, and people are vying for power—just remember that Mercury is retrograde, so everything is in flux! Again, friendship is such an important theme for you during this retrograde. Friendship isn’t just about liking the same music and movies, it’s also about sharing the same values and supporting each other—reflect on what your values are, Taurus, and ask yourself if you’re surrounded by people who believe in your vision, too.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Sometimes people hear the word values and they don’t know what to make of it. Here are some values for you to reflect on during this Mercury retrograde in Pisces, as you figure out who you want to stay connected with: Do they think charity is important? Is spirituality a part of their everyday life? Do they value kindness, open-mindedness, and creative self-expression?

The spring equinox arrives on March 20! The sun enters fire sign Aries and we have a full moon in Libra, which brings a big climax to a situation at your day job. This can also manifest as a release or ending to a daily routine you participate in—it’s a fabulous time to let go of a bad habit. Libra is the sign of harmony—find yours by utilizing this full moon to rearrange your schedule into one that allows you to be better rested, more alert, and productive! (And happy, too!) The full moon in Libra wants you to have a reason to whistle while you work, so release any jobs, chores, or habits that are no longer benefiting you financially or energetically.

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21, making for a wonderfully social and easygoing vibe. Plus, Mercury meets Neptune on March 24, again bringing your focus back to February 19—magic and whimsy is in the air, but remember, it’s Mercury retrograde so things are really changeable. This is a great time to party, but don’t make any promises you can’t keep.

Your social life is especially blessed when Venus enters Pisces on March 26, and Venus connects with electric Uranus on March 27, promising plenty of surprises. Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, so you can expect conversations to start moving forward—but note that we are not completely clear of Mercury retrograde’s energy until Mercury leaves its post-retrograde shadow on April 16. Action planet Mars enters Gemini on March 31, revving up the financial sector of your chart—a fantastic time to make money, since chatty Gemini knows exactly who to call to get that bread! Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in April!