Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, March 2022

The sun in Pisces illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making it a lovely time to network! You may be joining a new social circle during the new moon in Pisces on March 2. New moons mark the beginning of a new cycle, and while this one can find you entering a new social sphere, there’s a lot going on for you emotionally, too, as you discover new dreams and wishes you have for your future.

You’re ready for change, and as the sun mingles with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, during this new moon, you’re called to embrace every aspect of yourself—even the parts that don’t “fit in”—as you move toward the future you envision. Uranus is the planet of surprise, and while astrologers may love to called Tauruses predictable, you have many unexpected facets that can shine at this time. Connecting with friends who “get” you may be one of the greatest gifts of this new moon in Pisces. Also during this new moon, communication planet Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making an important commitment or stepping into a new leadership role or taking on nee responsibilities at work.

Your ruling planet Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in fellow earth sign Capricorn on March 3, which can find you embarking on an exciting new journey. A thrilling opportunity could be coming your way, but it might also stir up deep and complicated emotions: Embarking on a new adventure may mean leaving your old life behind. If you’re feeling stuck, an incredible breakthrough can take place at this time. Tauruses famously dislike change, but perhaps you’re ready to move on… Luck is in the air and an expansive energy flows in your social life as the sun meets Jupiter in Pisces on March 5, and Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, boding well for your career: You may be feeling quite glamorous at this time, and an exciting achievement can be won!

Communication planet Mercury enters Pisces on March 9: This may be an especially exciting, active time in your social life and love life! You and your partners could be connecting on a deep, intellectual level. Mercury in Pisces can also find you having exciting conversations about your future plans, and connecting with folks who share your hobbies and interests. The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13, which can find you forming a special bond with someone, or with an inspiring group of people.

Chance meetings and eureka moments can take place as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17. Unexpected news may arrive, and surprises could pop up in your social life. The full moon in Virgo on March 18 brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life! A creative project may also be wrapped up or released at this time. During this full moon, the sun connects with power planet Pluto, bringing you a major boost of confidence, willpower, and magnetism. You may be connecting with powerful people at this time. This is a passionate moment for your love life, a brilliant time for making art, and an exciting opportunity for adventure!

Sometimes, it’s totally unpredictable what will be popular with people: As Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19, stay open-minded and be wiling to experiment, especially when it comes to your career, the art you are making, or the projects you are sharing with the world. In your relationships, a rigid approach can create tension, and being controlling could lead to big problems, so make a point to celebrate freedom and flexibility. And give yourself time to relax: Aries season begins on March 20, finding you in the mood for a private, quiet retreat. Take a break from your busy schedule and catch up on rest! Messenger planet Mercury meets Jupiter on March 21, inspiring a happy-go-lucky energy in your social life—it’s an exciting time to make introductions, and your social circle could be expanding in an exciting way.

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which might bring some short tempers. An unexpected argument may throw you off course, so find healthy, productive ways to express your anger. A sudden change may feel like the only answer, but it’s important not to be too impulsive! Get a second opinion, and try not to rush things. That said, if you’re feeling controlled or if you’re in a situation that’s just not working anymore, this could be a powerful moment to make a change, especially one you thought might be impossible. Uranus is all about liberation, as well as surprises! Helping communication along during this time is Mercury’s connection with Neptune on March 23, inspiring sympathy and a sense of unity. Powerful conversations can take place as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26; you may get to the bottom of a complicated problem.

Mercury enters Aries on March 27, encouraging you to rest your busy mind: Take time away from screens, connect with nature, and simply rest! Make space to connect with your intuition by journaling, meditating, or making art. Sweet Venus meets taskmaster Saturn on March 28, which might find you committing to an exciting project, stepping into a new leadership role, or winning recognition or reward! A new cycle is beginning, and Venus urges you to reflect on your values while Saturn asks you to face your fears, especially when it comes to your success, career, future, and legacy.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in April!