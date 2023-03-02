Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, March 2023

The sun in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, making it an exciting time to make wishes, explore possibilities, and dream big! Teamwork is highlighted, and you may be connecting with a new social circle. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can also be a focus. You could explore a new hobby or connect with a group of people who share your passions and interests. You might also connect with a group that’s working toward a social cause that you strongly believe in. The future is waiting, and Pisces season encourages you to connect with the people who will innovate and create social progress with you!

Your ruling planet Venus meets lucky Jupiter in Aries on March 2, which can inspire a particularly luxurious atmosphere! This may be a fantastic time to take a break from work and simply laze and enjoy life’s pleasures. You could be exploring a fantasy at this time. Secret indulgences can be enjoyed! Communication planet Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius on March 2, perhaps finding you making an important agreement or commitment regarding your career or future goals. Also on March 2, Mercury enters Pisces, kicking up a busy atmosphere in your social life and finding you feeling busy and popular!

The sun connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, on March 6. Uranus is the planet of genius and the unexpected. Your brilliance and unpredictability can be front and center at this time, and you may win quite a bit of popularity because of it! The full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo takes place on March 7, also coinciding with Saturn entering Pisces. A situation that’s been brewing in your social life may come to a climax. You could find yourself feeling passionate about something, and perhaps feeling unable to play it cool or pretend that you’re indifferent!

Living a meaningful life with purpose, exploring your potential, and making choices that reflect you and your values, are big themes for you at this time. The details of a situation may become more clear. A big shift could be taking place in your love life as you grow closer with someone you care about, or set boundaries with people you need distance from. Saturn entering Pisces can bring a remarkable shift to your social life and boundaries could be a very big theme. Setting limits with people or communities may be a focus over the next two or so years that Saturn moves through Pisces. You might also be committing more time to a group or commuting and working together to make something big happen! You may be taking on a leadership role in a community or thinking deeply about the leaders in your groups and whether you respect their approach to things.

Venus connects with Mars in Gemini and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere: Gifts and inspiring messages may be shared. Surprising ideas or news could arrive. You might connect with someone quite unexpected. Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14, perhaps inspiring a lazy atmosphere. Confusion could arise in your social life, so take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions. You may feel uncertain about a financial matter, too: Don’t rush to take action, allow yourself the time to explore all your options. The sun meets Neptune on March 15, inspiring creativity and finding you connecting with your intuition in some deep way. A connection with an inspiring community or idea could arise. Mercury also meets Neptune on March 16, which can find you having a deep and meaningful discussion about faith, art, or fantasies.

March 16 also finds the sun squaring off with Mars, bringing impatience, and Venus squares off with Pluto, perhaps revealing something important about a relationship, or on a more emotional level, a value you’ve held. Complicated feelings like jealousy or greed could arise, but incredible breakthroughs can also take place. This is a powerful time for transformation, so long as you don’t fear change. Clinging to the past is the worst way to work with this energy: Embrace transformation! Setting appropriate boundaries is also a theme at this time.

March 16 also finds Venus entering your sign, Taurus, which can find you feeling very much in your element! You could feel especially attractive and charming, giving yourself a makeover or enjoying fashion, beauty, shopping, and designing your new aesthetic. Venus in Taurus can bode very well for your love life! You could find yourself connecting with others easily, feeling confident as you introduce yourself to new people, and enjoying the affection you share with established partners.

Conversations may move along quickly, but watch out for impatience as Mercury squares off with Mars on March 17. The sun meets Mercury on this day, too, which can find you having an important realization about your social life. March 17 might also find you discussing commitments and future plans as Venus mingles with Saturn. Mercury connects with Pluto on March 18, and you may be learning about something secret or valuable. You might be connecting with someone influential.

Mercury enters Aries on March 19, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, meditate, and rest. Again, secrets, or hidden information could be explored. The sun connects with Pluto on March 20, which could bring an exciting opportunity, and Aries season also begins, encouraging you to step away from your busy routine and make time to rest and relax.

The new moon in Aries takes place on March 21 and is a powerful time for you to make a commitment to make more time for yourself! This new moon in Aries calls you to rest, take a break from work, and set boundaries around your availability. This could also be a powerful moment to explore your psyche and reflect on the symbols that appear in your dreams.

Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, which is one of the biggest highlights of this month! Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008, so this shift is novel and notable. Pluto in Aquarius activates the sector of your chart that rules your career, reputation, and legacy, and while Pluto is in Aquarius over the coming years, you can step into a position of power and learn a lot about what it means to be in charge. Your relationship to authority may undergo a huge change. Your career track could be transformed in some way. Your relationship to the public might also undergo a big shift.

Mars enters Cancer on March 25, kicking up a busy atmosphere for communication. Your intuition and wit can be especially sharp. There could be some bickering, but there can also be highly productive conversations! Keep people’s sensitivities in mind, as you may be quicker to speak than usual. Know your audience and think things through before sharing.

Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28, perhaps bringing big news! The mood is generally optimistic and open-minded. On March 30, Mars connects with Saturn, inspiring a productive, focused atmosphere that bodes well for group efforts, and your ruling planet Venus meets Uranus, which can bring novel thrills your way. A new desire may enter your heart, and it could be quite unexpected! This is an exciting time to experiment with pleasure.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in April!