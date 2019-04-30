Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, May 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Happy solar return, dear Taurus! May opens with communication planet Mercury connecting with fiery Mars and clashing with taskmaster Saturn—this is definitely a stop/go vibe. You have lots of energy (and the resources you need, like cash!) to get things done, but there are obstacles in your way. It’s not that the universe is sending you mixed messages, but that some parts of your life are ready for you to get moving and start building, while other parts of your life still have some roadblocks. The best way to work with this energy is to follow your intuition, keep your finances flowing, and approach things conservatively when it comes to traveling, education, or publishing—you simply don’t have all the information you need yet, and better planning needs to take place.



Videos by VICE

Mercury continues to be busy on May 2, when it clashes with power planet Pluto to illuminate some very critical information, and connects with Jupiter to open you up on very deep, emotional levels. Watch out for conversations concerning intimacy and sex during this time. This is also a powerful occasion to sit with grief or other difficult emotions, and to find space to move through these trying feelings.

A fresh start is soon on the way, in the form of the new moon in your sign, Taurus, on May 4. This is a lovely time to connect with your senses by cooking a delicious meal, listening to your favorite music, or getting a spa treatment (you’ve always had a talent for whipping up DIY face-masks!). This is also a cute time for a makeover. Your belongings don’t define you, but shopping is a fantastic activity for the new moon in Taurus. Right now, it’s all about taking things slow. There’s no sense in rushing. The new moon in Taurus provides space for you to dream and unwind, and reconnect with yourself. Enjoy, because the drama kicks up on May 5 when Mars opposes Jupiter! A competitive energy is in the air, but in truth, this could also manifest as plenty of fun—so long as you don’t get into a conflict with someone about who owns what. This could also manifest as a powerful time to explore intimacy, security, and depth in your relationships—and to enjoy the thrill of the chase!

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign, Taurus, on May 6, helping you find the words you’ve been looking for. You’re also going to dig your heels in a little harder than usual, but that’s only because you’re trying to get your point across! The sooner people listen, the sooner you can stop being so inflexible, right? Maybe. Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Saturn on May 7, creating a grouchy atmosphere that’s not conducive to heart-to-heart conversations, cute dates, or meetings at work. You might even feel invisible at this time! You’re not the only person feeling sensitive—keep that in mind as your interact with others. The energy shifts on May 8 as Mercury meets Uranus, finding you saying some surprising, shocking things. The sun connects with Neptune also on May 8, offering a creative and healing energy, especially in your social life.

Your planetary ruler Venus mingles with Jupiter and clashes with Pluto on May 9, making this an absolutely sparkling and magical time to go real deep in matters concerning intimacy. Powerful intellectual connections are formed, and hot sex is on the horizon, too. This is a profound time to get to know someone on a deep level. Not in the mood for love? No worries, this is an equally amazing time for you to bond with yourself, to dive deep into emotionally charged issues that need attention and healing. Your intuitive ability will be especially heightened at this time. Only a few days ago, you felt so lonely, but now, hearts are merging. The rollercoaster of life is indeed reflected in the stars.

The sun connects with Saturn on May 11 and then with Pluto on May 13, and you’re feeling a boost in confidence. The restructuring that’s been taking place in your life? You’re feeling more on top of it now. This is an exciting time to travel or push forward with your schooling or publishing! Even more productive energy flows as Venus connects with Mars on May 14, helping you tap into your intuition to get exactly what you want. You’re feeling especially sexy as Venus enters your sign, sweet Taurus, on May 15—you’ll be charming everyone! If you didn’t already do some shopping during the new moon in your sign, now’s the time to treat yourself to some indulgences. Venus is all about luxury and beauty—enjoy! But Venus is also about what we value, and while it’s in your sign, you can expect to rediscover what’s important to you, and likely realize a few new things, like how important loyalty and stability are to you.

Communication planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune, and action planet Mars enters cautious water sign Cancer on May 15, bringing thoughtful conversations between you and your communities. A boost to your psychic abilities arrives—you know just what to say to get someone to understand and sympathize with you (and you, yourself, are feeling pretty sympathetic!). Mercury connects with Saturn on May 16, creating a highly focused energy that’s fantastic for discussing commitments or impressing your mentors.

Mercury connects with Pluto, Venus meets Uranus, and the full moon in Scorpio lands on May 18—you’re craving a taste of the unexpected and unusual, and you’re having intense conversations with powerful people. Not to mention all the emotion that’s in the air—full moons always stir up deep feelings, and a full moon in brooding water sign Scorpio is no exception. This full moon is major for your relationships—you’re likely to let someone go, or release an expectation you had about someone. You’re seeing things clearly now; what was hidden is coming to the surface. Not only is the light of the full moon in Scorpio illuminating so much about your partnerships, but juicy information arrives thanks to the connection between Mercury and Pluto, the lord of the underworld—especially about your social life and the communities your belong to. As for Venus’s meeting with Uranus, Uranus is the rebel of the solar system, so sweet, seductive Venus (your ruling planet) wants space to do things its own way…and so do you. You have the information you need now to leave the past behind and do your own thing.

Gemini season begins on May 21, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your stuff and finances, as well as self-esteem and security. Expect to start talking a lot about these themes as Mercury enters Gemini. Also on May 21, the sun meets Mercury, a powerful time for you to gather information about all of these themes—just watch out for know-it-alls (and don’t be one yourself!). Mars connects with Uranus on May 22, bringing unusual news your way, but a eureka moment arrives, too—you’re figuring out how to make important changes, and exciting conversations are taking place.

Mercury clashes with Neptune on May 29 to create confusion, so keep things as simple as possible, especially in your social life. An unfortunate game of telephone may accidentally be played, with people’s paranoias and wild imaginations getting in the mix. Venus connects with Neptune on May 30, bringing a dreamy and romantic energy, which could be healing for your social life, but it may also simply mean you don’t care so much about what people are saying. Either way, this isn’t a good time for decision making—just observe yourself, your feelings, and those around you, and make decisions at another time.

Mercury opposes Jupiter on May 30, bringing a lot of information for you to sort through—if you feel pressured to make choices, remember, you that you can always say, “I have to think about it.” The details aren’t clear enough at this time to make a solid choice, but Venus connects with Saturn on May 31, which will help you on the way to figure out what you want. This also bodes well for your relationships in terms of making plans for the future. Saturn isn’t the coziest planet for Venus to snuggle up to by a long shot, but there’s an atmosphere of respect and stability in the air. Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in June!