Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, May 2023

It’s Taurus season, which means the sun is in your sign, inspiring vitality, creativity, and celebration! You can feel especially revitalized this time of year as the sun is all about life and vibrancy, and it’s illuminating your sign. Your confidence and magnetism are boosted, and it’s an exciting time to make introductions. New opportunities may arise, too.

The month opens with some intense realizations about power, control, and your career or life in the public eye, thanks to Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, which begins on May 1. You may notice a power play between people at work, or have an intriguing discussion with a boss. If you’re in charge, you could find yourself reflecting on how you wield power, and considering what you want to do with the influence you hold. You’re thinking about your reputation or your life in the public eye: What do you want to share with the world, and what do you want to keep private? You might feel like it’s take to make a drastic change in your career path, or like you have something totally new and different to share with your audience.

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in your sign, Taurus, on May 1, which could bring you an important realization about yourself, your stance in relationships, or your communication style. An important discussion may be revisited. Your ruling planet Venus, now in Gemini, squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, which might find you feeling let down if a gift, purchase, investment, or financial plan doesn’t work out how you expected. Or perhaps everything is running smoothly, but you feel a bit more sensitive than usual. You might feel pulled to indulge in fantasy, but it’s important not to get carried away! A bit of detachment may benefit you at this time. You can be realistic and still enjoy some whimsy. Find that balance! This could be a lovely opportunity to make art or cuddle with someone you love.

Sweet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, inspiring romance, and the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 5, spelling radical shifts in your relationships. Venus and Jupiter’s connection is generous and open-hearted, but the lunar eclipse in Scorpio may test your ability to let go of the past and embrace change. Big shifts could be taking place in your partnerships, and the more you resist change, the more difficult this period can be. What feels like a fated compromise could take place, or you may meet someone who changes your life! You and an established partner might deepen your connection in some remarkable way. Eclipses can be emotional and exhausting, but Venus and Jupiter’s friendly alignment inspires some ease and good humor.

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, which can bode well for honest, compassionate communication. A love letter may come your way! If you’re looking for love, you might find it at a local park or coffee shop, someplace nearby that’s part of your usual routine. If you’re already in love, Venus in Cancer may find you having deep, intimate discussions that strengthen your bond. Some say that Taurus’s love language is gifts, and while you won’t say no to a present, Venus in Cancer can find you craving intellectual and intuitive connection.

Astrologers often refer to Taurus as cautious and predictable, but the wild risk taker in you shines on May 9 as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus. This is an exciting time of experimentation, and you may be switching up your look in some exciting, unexpected way.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces, and also with Venus, on May 12, finding you revisiting discussions that had been put on the back burner. Saturn is all about planning for the future, but things may feel like they are in flux right now thanks to Mercury retrograde. This could still be a productive time to discuss possibilities, even if commitments aren’t solid just yet. Venus inspires a fun, friendly atmosphere, and its connection with Mercury retrograde bodes well for reconnecting with old friends. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for communication and teamwork. Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, which can find conversations about the future moving forward, and your mind is focused on totally new plans and ideas by the time Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1.

Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring creativity and passion! Excitement may arise in your social life and a graceful move can be made. A difficult issue could be smoothed over. Jupiter enters your sign, Taurus, on May 16, which can find you feeling especially lucky, and inspiring the start of a tremendous period of personal growth! This can be an uplifting, creative time, and your reach and inner resources can expand in unexpected and wonderful ways. You might have to make big decisions about what growth and expansion look like in your career or your relationship with the public as Jupiter squares off with Pluto on May 17. You could be ready to step out of your comfort zone, which according to most astrologers, is no small feat for a Taurus! You’ve outgrown the past and new horizons are appearing before you.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring creativity and finding you connecting with your intuition in a deep way. You can connect with a social circle or idea that inspires you. Mercury connects with Saturn, which bodes well for future planning and sorting out logistics, and the new moon in your sign, Taurus, takes place on May 19, helping you feel renewed! New moons are all about new beginnings, but sometimes they can be emotional or tiring, especially if you’re feeling uneasy about the unknown. This is a powerful new moon for you to focus on self love, Taurus, so connect with your body, eat your favorite comfort foods, get fresh air and movement, spend time somewhere beautiful, and connect with the people you love. This new moon can also find you approaching relationships in a new way, which has been a running theme for you this month.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, finding you making critical decisions about your work-life balance. A clash of egos could take place, and power struggles may come to a head. In general, Mars in Leo can find you focused on your home and family life over the next few weeks, as you plan to move, renovate, or make changes in your space. You could be confronting an issue with a family member or housemate, or simply cut ties with the past in some way.

The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, bringing your attention to your finances and perhaps inspiring you to make a thrilling power move! An exciting development could take place in your career. The sun connects with Mars on May 22, stirring courage and confidence, but Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, which could find people feeling impatient. You may witness an over-the-top display. Also, be careful not to rush or make impulsive decisions. Venus connects with Uranus on May 26, which can find you enjoying some novel thills or unexpected news. Important boundaries may be set in your social life as the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in June!