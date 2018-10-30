Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, November 2018

This fall has been absolutely wild in your relationships, not just romantic ones, but even at work. The sun in passionate and emotional water sign Scorpio illuminates the partnership sector of your chart for the first portion of November, and a new moon in Scorpio lands on November 7, bringing a much needed fresh start in all your relationships. A new cycle is here! But, with that, might also come some anxiety about the future. Things are so new that you’re having a hard time imagining what will come next. All you can do, my dear bovine bud, is just stay in the moment. Be present with yourself, your emotions, and your body. Do your best to have fun now.



Yes, your ruling planet Venus is retrograde, which is finding you feeling unlike yourself; however, this is as good a time as any to indulge in self-care—not with bubble baths or pedicures, but in the form of telling someone who keeps asking you for favors to fuck off, or by asking your boss if your schedule could be reconfigured in a way that would help you be more productive, or by pushing yourself to include more exercise or eat healthier foods. I know it’s frustrating to add more things to your to-do list, but you really need to figure out a better way to manage your day-to-day routines and chores. Circle November 9 on your calendar as a productive day to work out issues that may have been feeling stuck—on this day, Venus retrograde will make a harmonious connection with action planet Mars.

November 6 will bring a wake-up call when Uranus reenters Aries, finding you feeling restless—you might have a hard time getting to sleep, or may have wild dreams. But, your intuition is especially activated, so use it—break out your tarot cards, or do some journaling and see what wisdom pours out of your pen. Issues you have ignored (or straight up forgotten about) since last spring are likely to come back up.

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius on November 8 for the first time since 2007, marking the beginning of a profound period of growth in your life, especially around intimacy. This coming year is a powerful time to connect on a deep level with your partners! Blessings in your financial life could also arrive, in the form of a debt being paid off or other complicated matters—like taxes or inheritances, settled.

Jupiter is the planet of growth, and while it often brings luck, when it comes down to it, the function of Jupiter is to expand whatever it touches, so if you’re indulging in horrible habits—carelessly spending on your credit card, for example—don’t expect luck to come your way, instead, watch out for your troubles to multiple. Put your best foot forward and be responsible while Jupiter is in Sagittarius. If you’re in therapy, Jupiter in philosophical Sagittarius is sure to bring some brilliant a-ha moments—this is a phenomenal time to explore your shadow side and heal old trauma.

Warrior planet Mars enters dreamy water sign Pisces on November 15. Does the planet of action feel comfortable in peace-and-love Pisces? Not really, but, this combination of energies can still make magic; and for you, Taurus, Mars in Pisces will activate the social sector of your chart, making this a brilliant time for you to network. This is also a great time to get involved with causes you believe in or to connect with a community that shares your goals and vision for the future.

Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius on November 16, the same day that Venus retrograde ends. Mercury retrograde asks us to slow down—no rushing ahead, especially when it comes to intimacy and love, and also money, for you, Taurus! Sagittarius is an indulgent sign; however, Mercury minds the details, and during this retrograde—and as we move into Sagittarius season on November 22— temperance and moderation are important themes to keep in mind and reflect on. Watch out for misunderstandings and delays, and try to avoid travel, signing contracts, or making big purchases during Mercury retrograde. Don’t be surprised if you run into people from your past! Old emotions may resurface for you to work through—things you have been ignoring step out from the shadows for you to process. It’s time to take ownership of your shit, whatever that may be—your fears, your anger, your baggage. Circle November 27 on your calendar—this is when communication planet Mercury will meet Jupiter, making for an especially potent time for communication around these intense and emotional issues.

A release arrives during the full moon in Gemini on November 23, bringing a climax in your life around many of the issues that have been stirred up by Mercury retrograde, and in your sex life, and also around money. A dreamy energy is in the atmosphere, as Neptune ends its retrograde in Pisces the next day, on November 24—connect with your friends, Taurus! Keep things simple and don’t overbook yourself—Neptune is the planet of fantasy, so take a little break and let yourself “check out.” Reality is overrated, even more so when Neptune shifts direction, especially if that occurs during Mercury retrograde!

Your ruling planet, Venus, no longer retrograde, opposes wildcard Uranus on November 27, encouraging a change to take place, especially in regards to your everyday habits—the patterns you’re in with your lover around when and where you meet up, the routine you have around work, even your sleep schedule. After this Venus retrograde, you’ve learned a lot about what’s truly important to you and you’re ready to implement some changes. Unexpected issues keep randomly popping up, so you’ve learned how important it is to stay flexible. Allow yourself flexibility at this time, Taurus! Good luck this month, and see you in December!