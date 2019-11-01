Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Scorpio season has the sun shining brightly on the relationship sector of your chart. A big climax in your partnerships is on its way this month, thanks to the full moon in your sign—but things are already starting on an intense note as your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Sagittarius on November 1! Sagittarius is a sign famous for being blunt. Can you say it like it is, dear Taurus? Are you ready to share your truth? Venus in Sagittarius invites you to dive deeper into intimacy with your partners. And because Sagittarius is also known for its fierceness and courage, change is on the horizon and blessings are on the way—but only if you can let go of the past. Are you ready to gallop into the unknown?

Videos by VICE

This is also an important time for you financially, as Venus in Sagittarius finds you working out issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. Action planet Mars is in Libra at the start of the month, lighting a fire under your butt to get organized and tackle your to-do list. Anger and arguments may derail your productivity, however, as power freaks or manipulators stir trouble when Mars clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn on November 5. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, which means miscommunications and delays abound, and the mood will be especially tense around commuting, making plans, and getting things done during this time of the month.

Fortunately, a more productive and empathetic energy flows on November 8 when the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align. This is a wonderful moment to connect with friends or spend time with the groups and communities you participate in to brainstorm plans for the future. Even though Mercury retrograde is rough for communication, this is a potent time to manifest dreams into reality, especially around causes you’re passionate about.

As you fight for change in the future, make sure you register to vote! If this is your first time voting, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Plan a night in with your friends to reconnect—here’s a hot cacao drink you can all enjoy that’ll help you wind down.

While communication with others might be less than successful during Mercury retrograde, keep writing down your thoughts at this time. You’ll likely want to revisit them later.

You’re thinking back to October 19 as Mercury connects with Pluto on November 9, and you and your partners are reconsidering the conversations you’ve been having over the last few weeks. Pluto is the lord of the underworld, keeper of juicy secrets and hidden information, so watch out for what news comes your way. Two days later, an important turning point arrives on November 11 when Mercury meets the sun—a crucial perspective concerning partnerships is formed. And as the full moon in Taurus arrives on November 12, you’re reconnecting with your heart and stepping fully into the truth of your emotions and desires because you’re no longer capable of ignoring your needs. The sun and Mercury’s meeting starts a critical conversation in your relationships, but the full moon is all about you—it is in your sign, after all. Full moons are highly emotional periods, but they are also very transformative and provide a fantastic release. This is an especially energizing full moon as action planet Mars connects with Jupiter, helping you blast through a problem that’s been awkward or holding you back.

You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13. You might run into old friends, recall dreams that have long faded, and reconsider plans concerning travel, school, or publishing. Sweet Venus clashes with the planet of illusion, Neptune, on November 14, which may make for a boost in creativity and imagination—however, you could also find yourself feeling deflated, let down, or confused. Fortunately, the energy shifts on November 19 as Mars enters Scorpio, heating up the relationship sector of your chart. On one hand, this is exciting for your partnerships—Mars in Scorpio is majorly sexy and, for your non-romantic partnerships, strategic. On the other hand, you might find that your partnerships are more confrontational than usual. Either way, miscommunications in your relationships begin clearing up as Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20, so expect plans and commitments to finally start moving forward after Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on December 7.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, encouraging you to boldly turn toward the unknown. You dislike change, Taurus, but the sun in the sign of the centaur offers you strength as you move further down the path of life. This is a crucial season for releasing baggage and, on a mundane level, for handling debts, taxes, and inheritances. November 24 is a particularly lucky day for your finances, when your ruling planet Venus meets Jupiter, starting a new cycle of abundance—just be careful not to overindulge, Taurus! Tension arrives on November 24, too, as Mars opposes Uranus, which could result in an unexpected breakup or burst of anger. Find healthy ways to express your rage—anger is a normal human emotion, but bottling it up isn’t much better than lashing out. The energy shifts the next day as Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on November 25, bringing you blessings and messages of love from faraway places! As darling Venus moves through mature Capricorn, you’re especially appreciative of the intellectual connection you share with others. This is a lovely time to travel with a partner, especially with Mercury retrograde behind you!

Find an adventure to take with a partner—wherever you happen to be.

Here’s a perfect weekender bag that’ll hold everything you need for short getaways.

Release some steam with a high-intensity workout class.

The new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 26, and it’s a sleepy new moon since Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27. You’re a famous nap-taker, Taurus, and you will be resting deeply at this time. Now isn’t the moment to overthink the future—if anything, you might feel frustrated about the fact that you can’t predict what’s next for you. Now is the time to imagine what you’d like your future to hold, instead of guessing what could come—create a vision board, do some journaling, and create lists. Don’t look for answers at this time and simply let yourself daydream instead. This is also a powerful new moon for sitting with grief and making time to mourn. Find ways to honor your past, dear bovine bud. A fresh start in complex financial issues—again, those debts, taxes, and shared resources—may also begin at this time.

Seek the advice and guidance of a trained therapist if you’re dealing with grief—their perspective could help you look at things in a completely new light and understand what you’re feeling.

A nighttime “new moon” bath tea can help you hit the reset button on a bad day during this lunation.

A wire wall grid could serve as the perfect base for your vision board.

The month wraps up with you thinking back to mid-November, the 13th in particular, as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 28 and Saturn on November 30. Commitments are being discussed and you’re connecting with friends as you plan new adventures. You’re also approaching things with a free spirit as Venus connects with rebel Uranus on November 28—perhaps a spontaneous vacation is in order! Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in December!