Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season, Taurus! The sun is shining down on the sector of your chart that rules relationships, and Scorpio doesn’t do anything half-assed, so expect to go 100% in on partnership at this time! This includes your romantic relationships, but other kinds, too, like ones your business partners and even your frenemies. You’re confronting issues and finding compromise. Scorpio is all about transformation and deep shifts are taking place for you and your partners.

Mercury retrograde in Libra clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. You’re negotiating your schedule and trying to figure out how to go beyond your bubble, but hitting some walls as you deal with bureaucracy and rules. You want your work life to be more organized, but there is something standing in the way, which is annoying. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward in conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, scheduling mishaps will slow down, and misunderstandings in your relationships will smooth over. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or heavy mental atmosphere.

Videos by VICE

Your ruling planet Venus in Libra has inspired you to add touches of beauty to your everyday routine and created a sense of harmony in your environment, and it opposes Mars retrograde on November 9, helping you dump a bad habit. It’s always easier to do with a friend! The sun connects with mystical Neptune in Pisces on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and finding you connecting with inspiring people in your social sphere. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, boosting communication between you and your partners. You’re getting to know them better!

Jupiter meets Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12. Think back to April 4 and June 30 as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This is the beginning of a new journey for you, regarding a major relocation you’re contemplating or have just made, or concerning your education and course of study. You may even be publishing something special at this time. Dealing with bureaucracy around foreign affairs or anything official is a big theme of 2020 for you, Taurus. It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, and you’ll finally catch up on rest. Not having to look over your shoulder to see if someone you don’t trust will backstab you surely helps with getting restful sleep, and you’ve vanquished many hidden enemies as warrior Mars’s retrograde cleared the sector of your chart that rules the unknown. The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, which well for your social life: You’re networking with powerful people, and their reach and influence can help you go far! This is a powerful time in your relationships, too, as you and your partners explore deeper ways to connect.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15, marking a fresh start in your relationships, but complicated emotions are likely to come up. This clean slate is revealing difficulties that need to be addressed, as your planetary ruler Venus squares off with Pluto, which may add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. You just want to be in control of how you and others spend their time, but sometimes it’s best to let go and watch things work in your favor, naturally. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues may come up at this time, but remember that manipulative or shady behavior is not OK, so if you notice any of that, bring in an unbiased third party to help. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence and over-commitment. You might want to prove yourself and your ability to do it all, but saying no actually makes you seem sexy and exclusive.

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 17, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19, bringing shake-ups to your relationships. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication, and urging us to get clear on our values. Solid communication takes place in your partnerships, but you still need to get clear on which plans you want to commit to. You’re not sure where you want to head long-term, making short-term planning hard, too. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! After a few shake-ups in your relationships over the last few weeks, Venus in Scorpio brings a sexy energy that’s great for intimacy. Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules shared resources, so expect finances in your partnerships to come up, as well as issues concerning debts and taxes.

Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. Your partners are vulnerably sharing deep aspects of their experience. Be very careful with your words, making sure to keep things optimistic—everyone is sensitive at this moment!

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. Your partners are sharing secrets with you, which can only intensify your bond and make things more real. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus: We’re craving freedom and some unexpected turns may take place as your partners share how they want to experiment with things in their life. You’re also in the mood to try something different, and willing to ask for more independence yourself.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, inspiring you to lean into your spiritual practice, but some confusion may also come up in your social life. This is a wonderful time to get involved in a charity or a cause you believe in. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter also on November 28: Mercury wants the details, but Jupiter is all about the big picture, and there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. This is an exciting moment in your relationships as your partners are sharing big news! A message from abroad, or somewhere far from home, may also arrive.

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a major climax to a theme concerning finances, and on an emotional level, you’re reflecting on security. Information about your investments may come to light. This is a highly emotional time and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same after an eclipse. Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, encouraging solid communication in your partnerships. There is a resolution to the frustrating things you ran into at the beginning of the month—by the time November ends, it works out!

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in December!