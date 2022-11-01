Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, November 2022

Relationships are a huge focus for you during Scorpio season, as the sun lights up the partnership sector of your chart this time of year. Brooding, mysterious, and intense are all words we ascribe to the scorpion, and your love life may be especially intriguing at this time.

If you’re not looking for love, powerful relationships of other types, like creative collaborations or business partnerships, could be a focus during Scorpio season. You may find yourself attracted to someone totally unexpected, or requesting something totally new from an established partner, as your ruling planet Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, on November 5. Uranus is the planet of chaos and surprise, and though astrologers frequently refer to your sign as one that’s reliable, consistent, even predictable, you’re anything but at this time! Shake-ups in your relationships may take place and loyalties tested, and you’re craving novelty and experimentation. An open-minded approach, for yourself and your partners, is the best way to start the month!

Videos by VICE

Venus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on November 7, which can find you exploring what commitments you want to keep, and which ones need to be adjusted. Your career and responsibilities are a prime focus now. A lunar eclipse takes place in your zodiac sign, Taurus, on November 8, marking a radical shift in your life—the old you and the new you may look quite different!

Change can be hard, and indeed, eclipses can be exhausting and emotional, but the transformations taking place at this time can be exactly what you need in order to move forward with your life! You could be introducing yourself in a new way, or facing the world with a new attitude. This shift within yourself impacts all of your relationships, too, and partnerships that don’t support the new you may need to be set aside or given extra consideration! Also on this day, the sun meets Mercury in Scorpio and opposes Uranus: Surprising news may be shared, and a profound realization concerning partnership can take place. A partner of yours may have something surprising to share, and you may both be exploring needs for progress and freedom… No one wants to feel stifled at this time of change!

The sun opposes Uranus on November 9, which can find you liberating yourself from a situation you’re no longer interested in. Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, which could bring an important conversation about your career or the future in general. Discussions may be moving slowly, and delays or complications might come up, but also on this day, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a spectacularly romantic atmosphere! Even if you’re not looking for love, this day’s magical vibe could bring you a burst of creative inspiration, and find you connecting with inspiring people. This is a powerful moment to connect on a deep, spiritual, and emotional level.

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11 and limits and boundaries are important topics of discussion at this time. People may not be very flexible or open-minded, but the energy shifts as Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12. Mercury’s alignment with Neptune inspires sympathy and understanding. Creativity flows, and lovely social connections can be made. Deep bonds may form as Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, and this is an especially passionate moment in your love life! Pluto is in the planet of the underworld, and you may be exploring hidden emotions or secret fantasies at this time. In your friendships and other relationships, new perspectives are shared, leaving an impact on your worldview.

Mercury connects with Pluto and the sun with Neptune on November 14, marking an especially meaningful time for connection. Mercury’s alignment with Pluto can find you learning intriguing information. Complicated details may become clear. You could connect with someone influential or learn about an impactful idea. The sun’s connection with dreamy Neptune inspires an easygoing mood in your social life that’s fantastic for getting lost in your hobbies and interests. Group efforts can find great forward momentum at this time; things just seem to flow! Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15, inspiring a cheerful, uplifting mood that’s fantastic for your love life or social life. This is a lovely time to meet someone new or connect on a deeper level with established partners.

Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16, which could find you and your partners, in love or otherwise, discussing responsibilities and expectations concerning money. A debt may be resolved and forgiven. It’s a wonderful time to offer or accept an apology. Also on this day, Mercury connects with Jupiter, inspiring an uplifting and open-minded atmosphere. This is an exciting time in your social life as friendships are strengthened and new social connections forged. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, kicking up conversations about money, and the sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, finding you connecting with powerful and influential people.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, which can find you dealing with miscommunications and frustrated plans. A lazy energy is in the air—it’s not the right time to force things forward! You could be thinking back to a situation that took place on or around October 12. Mars retrograde may find you examining complicated themes concerning money and security, greed and control, desire and drive. Emotions are especially intense, but this can also be a powerful time to learn more about who you are and what you need in order to feel motivated. Finding healthy ways to express your anger and hurt is also a theme at this time.

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an uplifting atmosphere. A fun, free-spirited energy flows, and it’s a fantastic time to network! Mercury and Venus meet on November 21, inspiring a chatty, friendly atmosphere. Negotiations could go well, and you may be taking a new approach to managing wealth.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, encouraging you to focus on taking care of your bills and financial responsibilities. Themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, and shared resources call your attention at this time. A fresh start regarding these themes takes place as the new moon in Sagittarius arrives on November 23. This is a powerful new moon for settling debts, resolving lingering issues, and breaking free from the past. Jupiter also ends its retrograde on this day, which can find you connecting with exciting people; your social life is expanding in some significant way.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, which can find you reorganizing your finances or rethinking your approach to a career goal. You could be thinking back to plans that were made on or around September 28, and a new strategy is now coming to mind. Watch out for bickering, especially about money, as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde on November 29. Mercury connects with Saturn on this day, too, which can help you stay focused and organized. The mood is especially passionate and creative as Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30: Focus on collaborative approaches to make the most of this alignment!

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in December!