Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, October 2022

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine, productivity, habits, and work, which could find you in a busy mood! While the gigs and projects on your to-do list are likely taking up a lot of your time, your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1, calling you to create more space for fun and relaxation! Romance and creativity flow, and a welcome break in your everyday routine takes place—just be careful not to overindulge. Venus is all about pleasure, but sometimes Jupiter can mean excess, so focus on moderation!

Mercury retrograde ends in fellow earth sign Virgo on October 2, which can find you moving forward with creative projects, finally going on dates that had been rescheduled, or going out and partying, especially if plans were rearranged or you didn’t have the time in the last few weeks. Mercury mingles with Pluto in Capricorn on October 6, inspiring profound conversations. You could get to know someone on an even deeper, more intimate level. A transformative discussion takes place. You may also be revisiting conversations that happened on August 22 and September 27.

Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 8, which can find you deeply immersed in an idea or study that inspires you. You may be exploring your spirituality at this time. A journey or idea can have a transformative impact on you. You could be stepping out of your comfort zone in some significant way, letting go of old ways of thinking about the world. You may be exploring your psyche in a deep and significant way during the full moon in Aries on October 9. This could also be a transformative time for you in therapy as you experience an emotional release. If you’ve felt like you’ve had to bottle up your feelings, this is a significant full moon for exploring these emotions and finally letting them out! This full moon also calls you to slow down and rest. Take a break from your work and everyday routine. This full moon in independent, fiery Aries calls you to do your own thing!

On October 10, Mercury reenters Libra after having been retrograde, which can find you ready to reorganize your schedule and to take on new gigs and responsibilities. You might have had some changes in your routine, and things can finally feel like they’re settling down now! The sun makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on October 11, which can bode well for your career: You may be given new responsibilities, or find success in a leadership role.

Mars in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on October 12, which can find you dealing with confusion in your social life and perhaps finances. Passive aggressive or lazy behavior is especially annoying at this time. If something sounds too good to be true, think twice before investing time, energy, or money. Details may be overlooked as Mercury opposes Jupiter, also on October 12. Be careful not to add too many items to your to-do list; take it easy. You could also find yourself revisiting discussions that took place on September 2 and September 18.

Venus connects with Saturn on October 14, which could bring rewards or recognition your way! You might feel like your talent and hard work are especially valued. The sun connects with Mars on October 17, finding you feeling especially confident in negotiations and as you address financial issues. The mood is especially flirtatious as Venus connects with Mars on October 18, and exciting gifts may be exchanged.

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 19 and Venus squares off with Pluto on October 20, which could find you having intense conversations. An ego clash may take place, and themes like jealousy or greed come to the fore. If you feel you’re engaging with someone who is gaslighting you, twisting your words, or trying to manipulate your choices, this is a powerful time to set boundaries and get the support you need from a qualified counselor. Being clear about who you are, and your values, could help you move through social turbulence at this time.

October 22 finds the sun meeting with Venus, which could mean updating your beauty routine or editing your closet. Venus is all about peace and harmony, and as it meets the sun in Libra, the zodiac sign of balance, you are in deep introspection about how to make your day-to-day life easier and more peaceful. You may choose to remove one of the usual items on your to-do list, or to ask for help: Venus is all about collaboration, and sometimes, doing a task with someone else is exactly the solution! Aiding communication on this day is Mercury’s connection with Saturn, inspiring stability and boding well for focus and long-term planning.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius ends on October 23, which can find you especially focused on your career; you may be taking charge of a project or stepping into the spotlight. You might feel ready to move toward a career goal you have in mind. Also on this day, Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules relationships, making it an exciting moment to make introductions and connect with your partners!

The solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on October 25, which can find you taking a radical new approach to relating. You could connect with someone new and noteworthy, or you and a partner could reconnect in some significant way. If you believe in destiny, you may feel that the changes and developments in your relationships that are taking place are fated! Eclipses can be tiring and emotional, too, so give yourself and others plenty of time and space to move through feelings and rest. Now may not be the time to rush things, but to simply watch how it all unfolds.

Communications move along quickly, especially at work or concerning money, as Mercury connects with Mars on October 26. Investigations can reveal intriguing information as Mercury squares off with Pluto on October 27. Intense discussions take place at this time! Lucky Jupiter reenters Pisces on October 28 after having spent time in Aries: Your social circle is expanding in some significant and exciting ways. Jupiter in Pisces also activates the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams, and being that Jupiter is all about options and possibilities, exciting and expansive opportunities could come your way! You may reconnect with an old hobby or explore a new interest and become deeply involved with a community while Jupiter moves through Pisces. Mercury enters Scorpio on October 29, boosting communication between you and your partners.

Mars retrograde in Gemini begins on October 30, which can find you reimagining how you approach your financial goals. Astrologers often describe Taurus as cautious and stubborn, especially in regards to their belongings or money. While Mars is retrograde in Gemini, Taurus, you may find yourself with the opportunity to examine the difficult feelings that come up for you regarding your things and finances. Mars is the planet of passion, anger, and action, and during its retrograde, you can gain deeper insight into what all these themes mean for you.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in November!