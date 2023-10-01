Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, October 2023

It’s Libra season, which finds the sun illuminating a productive sector of your chart, inspiring you to tidy up and tackle your to-do list. You could be reworking your schedule and thinking about how you want to structure your life in the year ahead.

But scheduling issues might pop up, especially in your social life or love life as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on October 2. Keep your plans flexible, and don’t overthink miscommunications or delays. There’s a lazy mood in the air, but there could also be tension and frustration about unknowns. Not having the answer to something might be particularly irritating for you at this time. DOn’t despair, dear Taurus, the astrological atmosphere changes quickly: Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 3, which could bring the answers you’re looking for! Secrets may be revealed. Something that made no sense can now be clarified. Mercury enters Libra on October 4, too, helping you get your calendar in order. News about a gig could also arrive.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto and your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo on October 8. Mars’s clash with Pluto might bring frustration. Tempers could be short if things don’t go as planned. People’s egos may be tied up in something working out! Avoid arguments at this time, as they may be blown out of proportion. Fortunately, Venus enters Virgo, bringing a dash of fun and excitement to your life! This can be an especially wonderful time in your love life. A new romantic interest might enter the picture, or you and a lover may reconnect in a powerful way. Aside from love, fun with friends could also take place, and exciting invitations land in your inbox. Celebrations and creative inspiration abound!

However, the mood is not very romantic on October 10 as Venus opposes Saturn in Pisces: Instead, the energy is focused on setting boundaries. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, but also of justice and values. Its opposition with Saturn finds you setting limits and making your expectations clear. Also on October 10, Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn, finding you learning something quite intriguing: Pluto is the planet of hidden things, and its change in direction may unearth something profound. Your perspective can shift in a big way at this time.

Mars enters Scorpio on October 12, energizing the relationship sector of your chart! This could mean that your social life becomes much busier, or that you’ll connect with someone quite dashing! Or perhaps a partner you’re involved with becomes much more forward or courageous. If things have been slow in your partnerships, they speed up at this time; decisions are made. Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, inspiring a productive atmosphere for making future plans and sorting out shared responsibilities. This could also be a productive moment for teamwork. Great strides can be made toward a shared goal.

The solar eclipse in Libra takes place on October 14, finding you making a radical new fresh start in your everyday life! You could be kicking an old habit for good. You might start a new routine that transforms your life in some big way. You could be starting a new day job or a new gig. Your daily schedule or environment is undergoing a big change, and the transformations that take place at this time could feel fated or meant to be.

The sun meets Mercury, and Mercury squares off with Pluto, on October 20, making for a day of intense discussions. A new realization about how you want to spend your time could dawn as a result of the eclipse, as well as the sun’s meeting with Mercury, and a productive discussion about how to move things forward could take place. People might be quick to bicker, too, as Mercury clashes with Pluto.

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 21, so we may have to contend with big egos and power struggles. Control issues might be at an all time high! The best way to work with this energy is to notice when you’re being stubborn. Simply noticing it could be enough to give you a sense of humor about things and lighten the mood… even if you’re still not open to change! It’s important to remember at this time that while we can control ourselves, we can’t control others. So if you’re not willing to bend, don’t expect someone else to. Set boundaries, and then live and let live—that’s the best way to work with this energy!

Venus aligns with Jupiter in your sign, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn on October 22. Venus’s connection with Jupiter inspires a hugely romantic atmosphere! This could be one of the most romantic days of the month for you, Taurus, perhaps one of the most romantic of the year. You could meet someone very special, or you and an established partner can connect in a deep way. A gift may be shared. Sensual pleasures abound! Brilliant art is made. A big celebration could take place. Mercury in Scorpio boosts communication within your relationships, and Mercury’s alignment with Saturn inspires a supportive atmosphere, especially in your relationships.

Relationships continue to be a highlight as Scorpio season begins on October 23: You could meet new people at this time, or learn more about an established partner’s perspective and experience. The sun connects with Saturn on October 24, which bodes especially well for making future plans and sorting out commitments. You may also join a group or community that’s working toward a goal you believe in. This could be a productive moment to connect with a mentor.

A lunar eclipse in your sign, Taurus, takes place on October 28, finding you experiencing a big emotional release! Your zodiac sign is often regarded as chill and down-to-earth, but you might be making more noise, and perhaps even doing a grand gesture as Mars and Mercury sit opposite Jupiter during this eclipse.

An important transformation could be taking place in your relationships at this time. Eclipses are very much about reorienting ourselves and figuring out which path we’re meant to take. If we’re clinging to the past or resisting change, then we’re not exploring any path at all, and an eclipse could be even more dramatic or emotional for those who are refusing to move forward! Eclipses also have a feeling of destiny about them, so you might meet someone who feels special to you at this time, or you and an established partner could turn an important corner. A partnership could be ending, too, and conversations about whether you’re joining forces with someone or separating could move along quickly as Mercury meets Mars on October 29. If you have a question to ask someone, they could be very forward about the answer at this time.

Venus aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, on October 31, which could bring unexpected fun and romance! Venus is all about beauty, pleasure, and sensuality, so surprising delights could come your way. You may suddenly find yourself with a new crush, or a lover might surprise you with a romantic gesture that sweeps you off your feet! Even if you’re not in the mood for love, the energy is still plenty of fun, and you might attend an exciting celebration that leaves you reinvigorated and inspired to live life to the fullest.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in November!