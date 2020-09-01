Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, September 2020

Welcome to Virgo season, Taurus! This is one of the most romantic times of the year for you as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules love, creativity, and joy! Artistic inspiration abounds and opportunities for celebration seem to be popping up everywhere. We are in turbulent times, but any chance for love, play, and art is warmly welcomed.

The start of the month is especially powerful as communication planet Mercury, in Virgo, connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, in Capricorn, on September 1: Major communication breakthroughs take place, and you’re discussing even the most difficult topics with ease. You’re feeling deeply connected with your inner voice, which makes expressing yourself and listening to others even more productive and mutually beneficial.

Videos by VICE

Major shifts take place in your social life during the full moon in Pisces on September 2: You may find yourself leaving a clique you belong to, or perhaps you are wrapping up and releasing a group project you’ve been working on. A goal may finally be met! Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Cancer, opposes Saturn, in Capricorn, during this full moon, finding you needing to be very firm with boundaries around communication, such as by telling someone they can’t text you all day anymore or setting limits on the topics you’re willing to discuss.

Also during this full moon, the sun makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, bringing unexpected fun and flirtation, despite the firm limits Venus and Saturn urge you to set. Full moons are very emotional periods, and in water sign Pisces, the emotions can feel like they’re uncontainable; however, Venus and Saturn urge us to confront our issues around boundaries, limits, and standards, and the sun and Uranus create space for flexibility, encouraging a highly experimental, yet supportive, atmosphere during this moment of emotional release.

Mercury connects with Saturn on September 3, helping you make long-term plans, and your ruling planet Venus clashes with Mars in Aries and connects with Mercury on September 4, encouraging you to keep an open mind. The mood is playful, chatty, and a touch competitive, but there’s plenty of laughter. Mercury enters Libra on September 5, helping you organize your to-do list and inspiring you to do some back-to-school shopping: Whether or not you’re taking any classes, some cute new erasers on your desk will cheer you up! Mercury in Libra is also fantastic for networking, getting new gigs, or sorting out your schedule at work.

Your ruling planet Venus enters warm, loyal fire sign Leo on September 6, bringing blessings to the home and family sector of your chart. Lucky energy flows on September 9 as the sun and Jupiter in Capricorn connect, and this bodes especially well if you’re traveling, going to school, or getting something published. But Mars retrograde also begins in Aries on this day, urging you to slow down and rest. You may be feeling quite irritated and unsure why, especially as the sun opposes Neptune on September 11: Some paranoia or drama of some kind may unfold, but slowing down and getting some sleep is the best way to work the energy. Now isn’t the time for impulsive decision-making or jumping to conclusions.

A more expansive energy flows as Jupiter ends its retrograde on September 12. This year has been difficult for traveling and schooling, but Jupiter retrograde’s end may help you find some solutions to issues you’ve been dealing with concerning these themes. September 14 is an especially powerful day for resolving travel and education issues, and you may connect with some very powerful VIPs as the sun connects with Pluto. You’re also freeing yourself from limiting circumstances at home and in your personal relationships as Venus clashes with Uranus on September 15. This day might be a little annoying, but if you can be honest with yourself about where you want to be, and with whom, some exciting shifts may take place.

A fresh start in your love life and creative endeavors takes place on September 17 with the new moon in Virgo. A new relationship may be beginning, or you and a partner may be rediscovering passion! Communication flows easily during this new moon, thanks to Mercury clashing with Jupiter, and the sun also connects with Saturn on this day, creating a highly supportive energy for discussing what your needs and standards are. But keep in mind that changes in plans take place on September 21 as Mercury clashes with Pluto, and some hidden information may come to light!

Libra season starts on September 22, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. Libra season is your time to sort things out in your schedule, to find new work, start new projects, and refocus on health and wellness. Blocks around communication and scheduling take place as Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 23, which urges you to focus on long-term planning over quick fixes. Patience is difficult as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde on September 24, so watch out for arguments.

A change in energy around communication takes place on September 27 as Mercury enters Scorpio, boosting our intuitive abilities and finding us moving from small talk to deep talk. Mercury in Scorpio is powerful for your relationships, as your partners will be expressing themselves in honest, straightforward ways. Venus and Mars mingle on September 28, boding well for the energy at home and for emotional release—a healing, grounding atmosphere is in the air. Saturn retrograde ends on September 29, finding you considering what new responsibilities and commitments you’re willing to take on, while Mars clashes with Saturn, again testing your patience. Think back to August 24, as similar themes and lessons are coming up again for you to deal with.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in October.