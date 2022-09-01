Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, September 2022

The sun in fellow earth sign Virgo illuminates the fun, romance, and creativity sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year for you, dear Taurus!

You may be flirting with someone new, or connecting deeply with an established partner. Creative breakthroughs and forward momentum on your creative projects can take place. Virgo season calls you to celebrate life: Make time for pleasure and relaxation, especially if you’ve been working too hard.

The energy is especially creative as Mars in Gemini connects with Jupiter in Aries on September 1: Something you’ve been dreaming about may become real, and unexpected help might propel you forward. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter on September 2, inspiring a busy, optimistic, and open-minded atmosphere, but do be careful about exaggerations or double booking yourself.

One of the big highlights of the year is Mars retrograde in Gemini, which can find you re-orienting your approach to earning and growing your wealth. Mars retrograde enters its show on September 3, and between then and when the retrograde actually begins on October 30, you might get a preview of the themes you’ll be working with during the retrograde. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023, and leaves its post-retrograde shadow on March 15, 2023.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo on September 5, bringing blessings to your love life and your creative pursuits! Venus in Virgo is a lovely opportunity to connect with your crushes and lovers, and to explore what makes you feel good. Venus in sensual earth sign Virgo is all about pleasure: Not just your own, but others’, too, making it a very powerful moment for intimacy! If you’re not looking for love, Venus in Virgo can bring plenty of creative inspiration.

Mercury retrograde begins on September 9 in Libra, which might find you reorganizing your schedule, reworking the projects on your to-do list, and rethinking your approach to your everyday routine. The shadow period began on August 20: If you think back to the plans and discussions that have taken place since then, you may glean insight into the conversations and renegotiations to come. Mercury retrograde ends on October 2 and ends its post-shadow period on October 17, giving you plenty of time to figure things out.

Astrologers usually advise against making big purchases, starting new projects, signing contracts, or traveling during retrogrades due to miscommunications and delays, but if you slow down and double check the details, you can work with the retrograde energy instead of against it. Your schedule may be upside down for a few weeks, so rather than trying to lock plans in stone, enjoy keeping things flexible! Your work may need to be redone: Use this opportunity to make things even better and to your liking, and to gain clarity on your working process. This could be an excellent opportunity to pick up a project that had been put on the back burner.

A situation that’s been brewing in your social life reaches a climax on September 10 during the full moon in Pisces! You may be leaving a friend circle or entering a new group or community. You could be releasing a creative project, or seeing a wish come true. New hopes can surface. During this full moon, a deep sense of where you belong—or where you don’t want to be—can come over you.

The sun mingles with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus, on September 11, perhaps bringing unexpected delight and novelties, and Venus squares off with Mars on September 16, inspiring a fun and energizing atmosphere. This can be an exciting time to connect with lovers, create art, and generally enjoy yourself. But do watch out for confusion or sensitivity in your social life as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces, also on September 16. You might discover that something important to you isn’t as important to other people.

On September 18, Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter, finding you thinking back to the plans and conversations that took place around September 2: You could be reworking or editing plans, ideas, or paperwork that took place then. Also on this day, the sun mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing profound philosophical breakthroughs and finding you exploring an exciting new opportunity! Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, bringing fun and excitement, and unexpected invitations may come your way.

The sun enters Libra on September 22: Happy equinox! Your focus turns to productivity, organization, and wellness. Important realizations about these themes take place on September 23 as the sun meets Mercury. Also on September 23, Mercury retrograde reenters Virgo, which might find you running into old friends and lovers. You may be revisiting an old creative project at this time, too.

Venus opposes Neptune on September 24, possibly stirring up insecurities or confusion, so be gentle with yourself and others at this time. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and if you’ve been putting someone or something on a pedestal, you might realize the reality of things at this time. This can be disappointing, but it’s also an opportunity to get clear on what you really want and what other people can offer, and something productive can come of that! If you’re feeling mopey, connect with friends who make you laugh. There might be a touch of laziness or indulgence in the air, so approach things with moderation.

A new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, which can find you exploring a new gig or experimenting with a new routine. A fresh approach to beauty and wellness is considered, and you might be kicking an old habit. On September 26, Venus mingles with Pluto, Mercury meets Venus, and the sun opposes Jupiter, inspiring romance and excitement!

Venus’s connection with Pluto can create a hugely passionate atmosphere and deep bonds may be formed. It’s a powerful time for intimacy and connection. A new approach to communication arrives as Mercury retrograde meets Venus. Mercury retrograde may have found you revisiting old discussions from a new perspective, bringing new insights. As Mercury retrograde meets with the planet of values, Venus, meaningful discussions about what you’ve learned about your desires can take place. Be careful not to double book yourself as the sun opposes Jupiter, but do enjoy the open-hearted, jovial energy in the air!

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, which could find you thinking back to August 22: New information may be revealed about conversations or research that took place then. You may connect, or reconnect, with someone quite influential. Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, boding well for you professionally: You may be stepping into a powerful leadership role, gaining access to more resources, achieving a financial goal, or generally feeling productive and in-charge! Venus enters Libra on September 29, inspiring you to edit your wardrobe or beauty cabinet. Venus in Libra is a lovely moment for a spa day! In your relationships, you can feel especially thankful of partners that help you with everyday chores and make your life easier. You and your partners might be reworking your schedules to create more quality time together.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in October!