Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, April 2019

Life—it’s so complicated! Luckily, we have the stars to guide us…usually. Sometimes, the stars aren’t so helpful, and you just have to sit, wait, and feel something out. Sometimes, you just have to be patient and accept that you won’t always get the answers you want when you want them.

Mercury was retrograde in March, testing your patience when it comes to relationships—but it was also a crucial time for you to rethink and renegotiate plans, ideas, and conversations. Mercury retrograde asks us to slow down, pause, and review. Mercury is direct now, but early April doesn’t feel any clearer than March, thanks to Mercury meeting with hazy Neptune on April 2. When detail-oriented Mercury meets with the planet of fog, dreams, and illusions, we’re better off writing poetry than solving equations. Think back to February 19 and March 24—issues that came up then will pop up again now. This is an especially sensitive time in your relationships, Virgo. Your partners might be hard to connect with, confused, exhausted, or hard to read—don’t push for important, detail heavy conversations at this time. Instead, take things slow and offer an empathetic ear. A new cycle is beginning in your relationships, and now isn’t the time to rush forward, but to stay still in contemplation and make room for quieter thoughts and emotions. You might not feel like the stars are guiding you at all because no answers have been given…but sometimes, stillness is exactly what you need.

The new moon in Aries lands on April 5, which is sure to be an emotionally intense time for you, Virgo. The universe is asking you to bravely open up to change and transformation. Offer an apology. Pay off a debt. This is a powerful time to wipe the slate clean—a rebirth has arrived! This new moon in passionate fire sign Aries is also powerful for your love life, as it marks the start of a new journey of intimacy and emotional depth in partnerships.

Mercury and Neptune’s meeting created an amorphous atmosphere, and the new moon was energizing, but not any more clarifying. Finally, some real talk takes place as Mercury connects with Saturn on April 7. Think back to February 19 and March 20—conversations and ideas from that time period will be brought back up again. Saturn is the planet of structure and responsibility, so when it meets communication planet Mercury, the mood is all about getting focused and discussing plans and commitments. This is also a productive time to connect with a mentor, boss, or authority figure.

April 10 is an especially busy day, so be sure to mark it in your calendar, dear Virgo. Venus and Neptune meet on April 10, creating an absolutely whimsical, over-the-top atmosphere for romance! Even your non-romantic relationships will enjoy a boost in generosity and kindness. Your nemesis, if you have one, will certainly be jealous of you at this time. Even though you’re being whisked off your feet, the sun clashes with Saturn on April 10, which urges you not to flake on your responsibilities. Jupiter retrograde begins on April 10, activating issues at home and in your family life—check in with everyone and take stock of where you’re at with any moves or renovations taking place. Again, you find yourself thinking back to February 23 and March 16 as Mercury retraces its steps, meeting Pluto on April 10—secrets are shared.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, and lots of talk is in the air—think back to February 22 and March 15, because as Mercury moves forward, many issues that have been discussed over the last few weeks will come up again. Venus connects with Saturn on April 12, creating a solid atmosphere for discussing boundaries and plans. This isn’t the coziest connection for Venus, but Saturn’s energy is supportive, if a little cold. The sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14—watch out for big egos and a change in plans. Your feelings about a situation are shifting. Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, inspiring opportunities for deep connection and conversation. This is a powerful time to get to know people on a deeper level in all of your relationships. This could even manifest as a wild time for partying! Have fun, Virgo!

Mercury enters Aries on April 17, finding you filling out paperwork you’ve been putting off, and the full moon (a blue moon!) in air sign Libra lands on April 19, bringing a situation concerning cash of self-worth that’s been brewing to a climax. Full moons are especially emotional periods, so keep your spending in check. Don’t distract yourself from your feelings by working or flirting with people you’re not even interested in just for the ego boost. Shopping or tirelessly working are not solutions, and what’s actually needed is your emotional presence. This full moon is in Libra, a sign that is all about justice. Have you been treated fairly? It’s time to cut off relationships that don’t respect your worth, whether that’s a job, friendship, or romance. Want something productive to do? This is a great time to look through your belongings and sell what you no longer need.

Taurus season begins on April 20 and sweet Venus enters fiery Aries on this day, too. As the sun moves through fellow earth sign Taurus, you find yourself stepping out of an intense period in your relationships, eager to travel and learn—but Venus in Aries finds you probing new depths in your partnerships, as sex and intimacy are themes that come to the fore. Venus also rules money, and complicated financial situations like debts, taxes, and inheritances will also be on your mind.

The sun meets electric Uranus on April 22, bringing unexpected news your way. If you’re in school or abroad, you can expect some surprises to pop up. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, finding you deep in your creative process, and boosting passion in your love life—hot! Earlier this month, people didn’t know what to say, but that was more preferable than straight up bullshit and lies, which are things to watch out for as warrior planet Mars clashes with hazy Neptune on April 27. This energy may simply manifest as laziness, and could make for a frustrating day if you’re depending on others for help. Don’t plan important meeting for now. Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, asking everyone to step up to the plate when it comes to responsibility—you may not be partying so much at this time, Virgo. Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in May!