Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, April 2022

April 1 brings the new moon in Aries, inspiring you to settle a debt, approach a partner about shared resources, or on an emotional level, to free yourself from the past. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac wheel, so it symbolizes new beginnings: This new moon calls you to cut yourself loose from yesterday. You may feel inspired to live life lightly, to donate items you no longer use, set better boundaries with people so you don’t take on their burdens, and perhaps accept less favors as not to be beholden to anyone. The new moon in Aries, an independent fire sign, finds you itching to be liberated from relationships that have too many strings attached! A new perspective on these themes may arrive on April 2 as the sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Aries.

Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius on April 4, which may find you feeling very protective of your time and energy. Typically, Virgos don’t have time for nonsense, but as Mars meets taskmaster Saturn, you’ll probably be even less interested in playing around! The energy is focused, and you can get a lot done…or find yourself too grumpy to accomplish anything. Either way, this may be the start of setting new boundaries around your time and energy. A change to your schedule or routine can take place.

Venus enters your opposite sign Pisces on April 5, boding very well for your love life, and really, for all your relationships, romantic or otherwise! You could be meeting someone especially charming and attractive, or you and a partner can deepen your bond. The atmosphere is fun, creative, and open-hearted. The sort of love that feels limitless and spiritually fulfilling may be blooming around you. Even if you’re not looking for romance, it’s still a lovely time to connect with people and show your appreciation for others.

Communication kicks up on April 8 as Mercury mingles with Mars and things may be moving along swiftly with a productive, problem solving energy in the atmosphere. Mercury is all about information and Mars symbolizes action, so a harmonious connection between these two planets bodes well for taking care of business! On April 10, Mercury squares off with Pluto, which may bring intense conversations about your sex life or finances. Information may be revealed, especially when it comes to what’s truly important to people (yourself included). Also on April 10, Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus, which may find you discussing travel or education plans, connecting with people abroad, sharing big news, or even publishing something. Intriguing opportunities may come your way!

Jupiter and Neptune meet in your opposite sign Pisces on April 12, making it one of the most whimsical days of the year! This could be a major moment in your love life. You and someone special can connect in a deep and profound way. You could meet someone fascinating or connect on a new level with a partner. Spiritual bonds are formed, deepest desires shared. Just be mindful that you’re not escaping your everyday life by fully immersing yourself in your partner’s. The sun also mingles with Saturn on this day, adding a grounding atmosphere. You may be developing a supportive routine or schedule that helps anchor you!

Mars enters your opposite sign Pisces on April 14, revving up the relationship sector of your chart: You may connect with someone especially courageous at this time. You could feel energized to get things moving in your partnerships, taking action toward a shared goal, setting boundaries, or even cutting ties. Mars in Pisces encourages you to handle things straightforwardly and compassionately. The full moon in Libra takes place on April 16, which may bring a financial situation to a climax. You could be raising your rates, receiving a gift, getting a check in the mail, or changing your approach to money, earning, and saving. An item you no longer need might be donated or you may simply reassess your belongings at this time.

Mercury connects with Venus on April 17, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere, and helping smooth over any awkward interactions. Mercury and Venus connect with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on April 18, which may find you connecting with someone unexpected or going on a surprise adventure! The sun also squares off with Pluto on this day, which could stir up intense feelings and power struggles. Pluto is all about transformation, but making changes can be hard, and people’s egos might be especially sensitive at this time. Bring in an unbiased third party to help mediate issues that pop up!

An expansive energy flows as the sun enters fellow earth sign Taurus on April 19, and new opportunities arise—but things might not happen as quickly as you’d like as your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Saturn on April 24. You may have to navigate around obstacles and delays, especially in your schedule. While this can be frustrating, Mercury mingles with mystical Neptune on April 24, which can inspire you creatively or find you connecting with someone enchanting!

Big ideas are shared as Mercury connects with Jupiter on April 27, and this is an exciting moment to meet new people or discuss possibilities within your established relationships. Venus also meets Neptune on April 27, making for an especially romantic atmosphere! Venus is all about love and affection, and as it meets the planet of fantasy, you might feel like you’ve been totally whisked off your feet! In your relationships, you’re valuing the people you can share your dreams and fantasies with. You may feel especially attached to people who intuitively “get” you. Just be careful about putting people on a pedestal at this time. Stay grounded!

Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28, which can find you having deep and transformative conversations. The atmosphere is intense, especially as Pluto retrograde in Capricorn begins on April 29. Pluto’s retrograde may find you reflecting on what’s important to you, especially in your love life or your artistic endeavors. Mercury also enters Gemini on April 29, kicking up conversations about your career. Mercury is your ruling planet, and it loves to be in flexible, inquisitive, social Gemini: You may be feeling especially sharp, having exciting conversations, and connecting with the public at this time!

A solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, and you’re considering things from a totally new perspective! Eclipses are famously emotional, exhausting, and reorienting, but they can also be liberating, helping you embark on a new voyage toward your hopes and dreams. This eclipse could find you learning new information, exploring new places (perhaps traveling abroad), studying (maybe with someone esteemed or inspiring), and expanding your worldview in a profound way. An important conversation or journey may be beginning. This eclipse also finds Venus meeting Jupiter, adding a dash of sweetness and good humor to the mix…just be careful not to over-indulge, as Venus loves anything that feels good, and Jupiter is all about more, more, more.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in May!