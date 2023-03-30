Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, April 2023

The sun in Aries finds you eager to create a fresh start for yourself, Virgo. You could be settling a debt, offering or accepting an apology, and generally taking care of any loose ends in your life! Aries is all about courage, and you may feel bolstered as you tackle issues you haven’t been excited to deal with, like bills or difficult conversations. Aries is the first sign on the zodiac wheel and is symbolic of new beginnings, and Virgo, you’re ready for one!

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Taurus on April 3, inspiring a busy, talkative atmosphere! News from abroad could arrive, and you may be making travel plans. Great strides could be made toward publishing your work, and it’s also a productive moment if you’re in school. You could be rearranging your schedule in a radical way as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3. You might be kicking a habit, dropping a project, or starting a new gig or routine, finding you changing your routine in a big way. Intense discussions take place at this time, too. Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, which bodes well for future planning, especially in your relationships. The mood is focused, hardworking, and responsible.

The full moon in Libra takes place on April 6, finding you resolving a financial issue. You could be coming to the end of a long negotiation or selling something of value. You might receive a special gift or discover a lucrative talent. This can be a great time to rethink your budget, and generally reflect on what luxury, comfort, and security mean to you. Libra is all about partnership, so reflect on how you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) can have a successful shared relationship with money.

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces on April 7, inspiring a majorly romantic atmosphere! You could be swept off your feet or sweep someone off theirs! The mood is magical and whimsical; unexpected delights may be shared with a new crush or long-time lover. If you’re not looking for love, this is still a sparkling, glamorous period, and maybe a creative collaboration could take off! Also on this day, Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow, meaning that the plans and discussions that take place between now and when Mercury retrograde begins on April 21 may be revisited and reimagined.

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with action planet Mars in Cancer on April 8, inspiring a fun, energizing atmosphere in your social life. This is also a productive time for teamwork! It could be a great opportunity to connect with people over shared passions and hobbies. Venus enters Gemini on April 11, finding you feeling especially popular! You and a lover could be stepping out as a power couple. Good news about your career may arrive. A well-deserved award could come your way. Your popularity and influence may be growing! Venus also mingles with Pluto on April 11, finding you achieving a goal that’s very important to you. Pluto is all about transformation, but change can be scary: Pluto’s harmonious alignment with sweet Venus can find you stepping out of your comfort zone while still feeling… comfortable! Change could be a little easier—or feel more rewarding—at this time.

April 11 finds the sun meeting with Jupiter in Aries, and you’re feeling especially lucky. People could be eager to invest in you at this time. This is an effective moment to rally support for your goals. Opportunity abounds as the sun mingles with Jupiter, but your focus shifts to setting boundaries as Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14. Jupiter is all about growth, but Saturn is the planet of limits. You’re setting boundaries at this time, and you and your partners (in love or business) could be having serious discussions about future plans. This is an important moment to be honest with each other about what is and isn’t working: Glossing over it could lead to trouble down the road, but clearing it up before it becomes a problem can strengthen the partnership!

A radical new start takes place during the solar eclipse in Aries on April 20! You may be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past in some significant way. Issues concerning bills, taxes, or inheritances can be resolved, or a new perspective may be found. You and your partner might be taking a new approach to sharing money. New resources can become available to you. Also on this day, the sun squares off with Pluto, which could find you making a huge change to your routine. You might be kicking an old habit. This is a powerful time for release! The sun also enters Taurus on April 20, finding you feeling much more relaxed and open. You could be embarking on a new adventure, or a new topic of study may captivate your attention.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, finding you revisiting old places and ideas. You may feel called to return to a place you once traveled to; a subject you used to be interested in may become stimulating again. Discussions may be revisited, and long-term plans reworked. Details you previously missed could emerge—but watch out for miscommunications and delays. Double check your itinerary when you travel, and be sure you have your phone, keys, and wallet a little more regularly. Make copies and have back-ups! You might find that you’re repeating yourself a lot. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, when plans and discussions move forward, and Mercury will clear its post-retrograde shadow on June 1, when you’ll likely be focused on new ideas and conversations.

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, perhaps finding you revisiting discussions that took place around April 8. You could be reconnecting with old friends at this time. The sun aligns with Saturn on April 25, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your relationships. A thoughtful discussion about the future takes place. Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on April 29, and you may be connecting with an unexpected crowd! The mood is experimental, and you could be exploring taking a risk!

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in May!