Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, August 2018

Virgo season is almost upon us, sweet virgin! But you’re tired as hell at the start of this month as you wade through all the retrogrades (especially Mercury retrograde—not only is it your ruling planet, but it’s messing with your sleep!) and eclipses. Retrogrades cause us to revisit the past, but eclipses push us to the future, so we’re basically torn… it’s a lot of juggling—and you’re tired! Make sure you’re getting enough rest and time alone, Virgo.

You’re especially sensitive to other people’s energy right now. You’re a practical and down-to-earth person, but you’re also very psychic, even if you don’t realize it. You’re picking up on others’ tense energy now more than you may know, so be sure to keep your aura protected, especially on August 1, when Mars retrograde in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus, putting people in an impulsive and temperamental mood and stirring up unexpected arguments and stress around your commute or schedule.

Videos by VICE

Venus enters Libra on August 6, bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart—and boosting your self-esteem, too! Especially good vibes flow at work on August 7, when Venus makes a harmonious connection with Mars. Yes, even though Mars is retrograde and therefore not especially productive, some easy energy will be flowing. Not-so-easy energy is in the air on August 9, however, when Venus squares off with the planet of fears and limitations, Saturn. A mood of rejection is in the air on this day—plan a cute date for another time!

Plenty of interesting conversations take place on August 8, when Uranus begins its retrograde and the Sun meets with Mercury, also retrograde. Uranus’s change in direction will shake things up if you’re traveling, especially if you’re in school or going abroad. Watch out for know-it-all energy and don’t value book smarts over street smarts—they’re all important, especially now. You’re a perfectionist and you’ve got taste, Virgo, but don’t be a snob—now’s the time to be open-minded and value different ideas, and most of all, to trust your intuition. Just because you can’t put words to a feeling, doesn’t mean it isn’t valid. Unexpected opportunities for adventure come your way—if you find yourself fearing the unknown, connect with someone who’s been there before.

The solar eclipse in Leo lands on August 11—if you haven’t been exhausted yet, you will be now. When you dream, your dreams will be active as hell; expect major light bulbs to go off in your head! Secrets are being revealed. Listen closely to the messages brought to you by your inner voice; if you have the sense that something is happening behind your back, explore it! Don’t be paranoid, just be alert and ask your friends for their opinion on things you might not have good perspective on. There’s no way to know if you have spinach in your teeth unless a friend tells you or you look in the mirror—it’s one of those kinds of eclipses.

Trust your gut and connect with friends, family, and counselors who have proven to be there for you over the years and lean on them. We can’t do everything alone, although being alone and having time and space to hear your own thoughts is crucial to your wellbeing. So take the time to meditate in peace and quiet during this eclipse. The key to a happy life for Virgo is balance between work and play, solitude and partnership.

Lots of talk takes place during this eclipse as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on August 11—plenty of it is stuff you’ve already heard but that you will need to hear again… and again! (In fact, these conversations will come up again when Mercury connects with Jupiter again on August 28.) A lot of exaggeration takes place, too—Jupiter is the planet of abundance and optimism—but I trust you to be realistic, Virgo. A dash of good news (look out for blessings around cash!) will come your way on August 18, when Mercury and Venus connect. Mercury retrograde ends on August 19, so circle it on your calendar, as that’s when things will start feeling like they’re moving forward again.

While on its retrograde journey, Mars reenters fellow earth sign Capricorn on August 12, reactivating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. This will be an important time for you to reflect on meeting your creative goals, asserting your desires in your love life, and reassessing your energy when it comes to partying. Mars retrograde ends on August 27, which will find everyone in a more energetic mood and clearer on how they want to move forward with their objectives—for you, Virgo, this will specifically be about how much energy you spend on work and play.

Lucky planet Jupiter makes a harmonious connection with dreamy Neptune on August 19, bringing many inspiring conversations your way. This is a fantastic time to connect with partners on a deep level, so share your dreams, secrets, and visions. You’re a planner, not a dreamer, Virgo, but even you will have some idealistic thoughts to share with your friends and lovers.

Virgo season starts on August 23: Happy solar return! At this time, you’ll be coming out of the quiet, shy space you may have occupied during the retrograde and eclipse season and ready to party and express yourself after a few weeks of resting and thinking things over. August 25 brings some interesting energy: the Sun makes a harmonious connection to Uranus, inspiring change and bringing you some exciting eureka moments—you’re ready to try new things! The Sun also connects with the planet of limits and commitments, Saturn, creating a very grounding energy—amazing! New doors are opening and change is in the air, but an anchoring energy is also taking place.

The month ends with a full moon in Pisces on August 26, which is sure to be intense due to sweet Venus squaring off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. This full moon finds a major culmination taking place in your partnerships. Pisces is a sign that feels deeply and fully—if you’ve had some tears brewing in your soul, expect them to be released now. Don’t hold it in, Virgo! Constipation of any kind, even emotional, isn’t good for you. This is an especially releasing time for your relationships. Endings may take place as well—it’s time to let go.

The Moon in Pisces asks that you see things from every point of view, including the perspectives that aren’t what you may deem to be right. As Venus—the planet of love, beauty, and on a deeper level, what we value—clashes with Pluto, you will be pushed to confront some difficult emotions around self-esteem. Be careful not to engage in relationships with people who are manipulative or who use you for your time, money, or energy—it’s time to let those relationships go and for a transformation to take place in your life. Some kinky sex is quite possible now, too.

Good luck this month and see you in September, Virgo!