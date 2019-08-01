Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Welcome to Leo season, dear Virgo! As the sun illuminates one of the sleepiest and most private sectors of your chart, take time to explore your psyche, get more sleep, and engage in dream work. Secrets are shared and hidden places are surveyed. Surprises arrive on August 2 as Venus squares off with Uranus—the planet of the unexpected—but this astrological weather will also help you turn a corner in obtaining something you long for but perhaps never gave yourself permission to want. This month, dear Virgo, you have to free yourself to explore your hidden desires, even if they seem “weird.”

Harmonious energy flows on August 7 and 8 as the sun and Venus in Leo connect with lucky planet Jupiter in Sagittarius. Emotional healing takes place, and this is a beautiful time to connect with your past. The energy is conducive for magical work, so gather your supplies and manifest your will, dear Virgo! Romance is in the air and it’s a brilliant time to expand out of your usual routine—a dreamy energy is flowing. You’re feeling shifts at home and in your personal life on August 11 as Jupiter ends its retrograde, and Mercury enters Leo on August 11, boosting your intuition. It’s a brilliant time to tap into your psychic abilities.

Uranus begins its retrograde in fellow earth sign Taurus on August 11. Your belief systems have undergone some challenges over the last few months, and now you find yourself presented with the chance to integrate everything you’ve learned. Make time for meditation and connecting with your inner voice as the sun meets Venus on August 14—there’s so much for you to explore within yourself, especially concerning your desires and new understanding of the world around you.

Your ruling planet Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, pushing conversations forward! Plus, a full moon in Aquarius arrives on August 15, bringing a climax to a project you’ve been working on. Leo season asks you to take time to rest, but your daily routines and responsibilities will be the focus of this full moon. A shift in your schedule may take place—this is a wonderful time to use the full moon’s “release” energy to create the change you want in your workplace or daily routine.

This is a particularly strong full moon for you to dump a bad habit, and to get clear on your needs when it comes to wellness and self care. Just watch out for for a shake-up in your schedule on August 18 when Mercury clashes with Uranus! Unexpected plans, ideas, and conversations arrive—but so could a brilliant eureka moment!

Virgo season doesn’t officially begin until August 23, but you’ll feel the energy shift early as Mars enters Virgo on August 18 and Venus enters Virgo on August 21! Mars in your sign gives you the perk in energy you’ve been craving—lazy Leo season has its plusses, but you’re eager to get back to work. You’re a gentle soul, Virgo, but when warrior planet Mars is in your sign, don’t be surprised if people find you more confrontational than usual. At least you’ll still be charming, thanks to charismatic Venus entering your sign, finding you in an especially romantic and flirtatious mood. Venus in Virgo brings blessings to your relationships, encouraging you to ask for what you want.

An exciting day for communication arrives as Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 21, inspiring you to share your emotions. This is also a lovely time to connect with family or people in your community who share your interests in healing and spirituality. Venus meets Mars on August 24, finding you feeling fantastically creative and highly social. It’s a wonderful time to meet people, but it’s not as though you’re especially eager to settle into commitments—you want to keep things light and flirty, especially as Venus connects with Uranus on August 26. Mars connects with Uranus on August 28, finding you embarking on unexpected adventures. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Virgo on August 29, helping you express yourself and sort out details that had been hard to pin down during this summer’s Mercury retrograde. More surprises come as the sun connects with Uranus on August 29.

The new moon in your sign, darling Virgo, arrives on August 30, creating space for you to reconnect with yourself in quiet meditation. Plan a whole day around self care if you can! The moon is all about how we nurture ourselves, and a new moon in your sign is a wonderful time to set standards on how you want to treat yourself. Spend time in nature, cook a delicious meal, and spend time with your favorite people. This is also a special new moon for your relationships, specifically how you’d like to be treated in your partnerships. Self care is the first step, and getting clear on your boundaries and standards is the next step. Your needs will constantly change, but the new moon is a great time to reflect on what you need so you can ask for it clearly. New moons are also a cute time for a makeover, so treat yourself, Virgo! Good luck this month, and see you in September!