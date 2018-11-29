Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, December 2018

Welcome to Sagittarius season, Virgo! The sun is shining in the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a cozy mood. A trip to the mountains to enjoy cocoa and a wintry hike with your closest friends and family is in order—getting away somehow always makes you feel more at home, spiritually speaking.



Complicating things with traffic jams and miscommunications is Mercury retrograde—Mercury is your ruling planet, so these retrogrades are especially annoying for you. On December 1, Mercury reenters Scorpio, rehashing a conversation or idea that needs revisiting. When Mercury retrograde was in Sagittarius, you were feeling very nostalgic and getting back in touch with people from your past, but Mercury in Scorpio is overloading you with missed and mixed messages. At least some positive vibes will be in the air when Venus enters Scorpio on December 2, encouraging sensitive and empathetic communication during this difficult time. A decisive move is also made in your relationships on December 2, when the sun squares off with Mars…just watch out for confusion when the sun clashes with hazy Neptune on December 5—things won’t feel so clear then! Neptune is the planet of dreams and fantasies, but also of delusion and paranoia.

The new moon in Sagittarius on December 7 finds you in an especially sensitive mood: a new cycle in your home and family life is beginning, but things are so new that you may not be able to tell yet what this new cycle is! Your relationships are a big focus during this new moon, as Mars and Neptune meet in the sky on the same day. Mars and Neptune’s connection can be massively creative or hugely depleting. Your relationships may feel on the edge of something incredible, or like a popped balloon. It’s rough—but it will pass!

Things are already moving in the right direction when Mercury ends its retrograde on December 6, and conversations will move toward a more flexible, broad-minded place. Mercury then reenters fiery Sagittarius on December 12, which will help move many things forward, especially concerning your home and family.

Plus, a slew of positive planetary connections take place mid-month, making life much easier: Venus connects with Saturn on December 16, creating a wonderfully supportive energy around making plans and commitments. Mars connects with power planet Pluto on December 17, amping up the passion and intensity in your relationships—fantastic changes can take place and the “popped balloon” feeling from earlier this month is gone! The sun and Uranus make a harmonious connection on December 20, bringing you an emotional breakthrough.

An especially romantic energy flows on the winter solstice, December 21, as the sun enters lusty Capricorn and illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Plus, sweet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune to sweep you off your feet. Your ruling planet Mercury also meets with lucky planet Jupiter on December 21, bringing big growth to your home and family life.

The full moon in water sign Cancer arrives December 22, bringing a swell of emotions and some drama in your social life. We think we know our friends and the people in our communities, but sometimes we discover they are not as they seem. As the full moon shines in Cancer, you’ll learn what people have been hiding from the world, for better or worse, and you, too, will examine your own secrets. A climax is taking place in your relationships and in your creative process. You’ll learn who your true friends—and your true fans—are. You’re feeling especially empathetic for the world around you. You’re pretty good at compartmentalizing your emotions, but your gift for this will be tested.

A big energy shift takes place when action planet Mars enters fire sign Aries on December 31. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, a brave and courageous sign that boldly heads toward the unknown. A dash of beginner’s luck is on the ram’s side. As the infant of the zodiac, Aries is unaware of the dangers that lie ahead—but you, dear Virgo, have been around the block and know how rough things can get. While Mars is in Aries, I want you to head into the new year bravely—you don’t have to pretend to be ignorant to the hardships that may come, but I do want you to muster the courage to headbutt any challenges that come your way, just like a ram would. Mars rules knives, scissors, and things that cut—you will be cutting off some situations while Mars is in Aries. You’ll also probe deeply into your intimate relationships, as well as hash out issues concerning cash (especially trickier things like debts, taxes, or inheritances). Good luck this month, and see you in January!