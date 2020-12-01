Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, December 2020

The sun in Sagittarius lights up the home and family sector of your chart, finding you in a festive mood! A warm energy fills your home as fire sign Sagittarius lights up the mood: It’s a lovely time to connect with loved ones and ancestors, to spruce up your altar and energetically cleanse your home.

Conversations and paperwork concerning your living situation come up as Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1. A dreamy energy also flows in your relationships as Venus in sexy Scorpio mingles with sensitive Neptune in Pisces on December 5, which bodes well for deep bonding in your partnerships, as well as for some whimsy and magic! Just watch out for exhaustion and confusion as the sun clashes with Neptune on December 9; you may find that your partners are feeling insecure, so offer some reassurance.

The energy shifts on December 10 as Venus mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, creating a strong, sexy atmosphere. You’re boldly asking for what you want, and passion is in the air! You’re releasing whatever you need to let go of with confidence and ease as the sun connects with Mars in Aries on December 11. You may also pay off a debt or find some closure during this time. But watch out for misunderstandings on December 13 as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Neptune: There may be a big difference between what you think you said, what they understood, and what you actually said during this time. Being clear about boundaries, especially at home, will be especially important.

One of the most critical days this month is December 14, which brings the solar eclipse in Sagittarius and marks the beginning of a new cycle concerning your home and living situation. You may be moving or expanding your home in some special way over the next year. Some unexpected information concerning your family history may also arise. This is a powerful time for creating new traditions! You could feel unusually emotional or exhausted, so don’t overbook yourself and get plenty of rest. Venus connects with Saturn in Capricorn on December 15 before it enters Sagittarius, creating a solid, supportive energy, especially in your love life. It’s a great time to brainstorm future plans and Venus in fiery Sagittarius will also find you redecorating your home. Surround yourself with beauty and brightness!

More crucial days to mark on your calendar this month are December 17 and 19, when Saturn and Jupiter enter Aquarius, respectively. Saturn is the planet of maturity, and Jupiter of wisdom: This period will find you setting important boundaries concerning work and your day-to-day routine, as well as pulling in plenty of gigs and projects. You’re building a wonderful structure to support your life with healthy habits and creating the environment you need to be productive. Also on December 19, the sun meets Mercury, bringing interesting news or an important perspective concerning your home life.

Messages of love and invitations to parties come on December 20 as Mercury enters fellow earth sign Capricorn! The winter solstice arrives on December 21, finding the sun entering Capricorn and illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, bringing plenty of joy and celebrations! Also on this day, Jupiter meets Saturn, and you’re beginning an important new project, kicking a habit, or otherwise starting a routine, schedule, or duty.

Watch out for confrontation on December 23 when Mars clashes with Pluto—tempers are short and relationships may end today, especially over issues concerning greed, manipulation, or aggression. The mood shifts as Mercury and the sun connect with Uranus in Taurus on December 25 and 27, respectively, finding you receiving exciting and unexpected invitations to travel, publish something, or join a study program. An adventurous and spontaneous energy flows, but as we approach the end of the month, there’s sensitivity in the air.

The full moon in Cancer on December 29 brings a major climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. You may leave a friend group or find yourself exploring a new circle. Venus clashes with Neptune on December 30, finding us all feeling quite sensitive, and for you, dear Virgo, this will be a tender moment in your partnerships as themes concerning home, security, and trust come to the fore. We all want the same things: respect, affection, loyalty, reliability. Connect around these core foundations of partnering if things are feeling insecure.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in January!