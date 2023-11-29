Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, December 2023

By looking at where you come from, and where you live, you can gain a better understanding of who you are as the sun moves through your chart’s house of home and family beginning November 22.

Your planetary ruler Mercury enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on December 1, where it will retrograde later this month. You’re getting in touch with what makes you happy: your friendships, flings, and ability to express yourself creatively. This is also a time to get to know your inner child.

Even if you’re connecting with your inner child, you are finding a way to balance maturity and play as Mercury connects with serious Saturn on December 2 and December 21, with one final pass in January. This helps you navigate responsibilities in your relationships, and discuss boundaries and commitments clearly and intentionally.

Venus clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on December 3, challenging power dynamics in relationships. Some deep emotions and insecurities can come up for you to feel your way through! This can transform your sense of self-worth and confidence.

A chill vibe comes as Venus enters purifying Scorpio on December 4, connecting you to your most familiar relationships: roommates, neighbors, and siblings. You’re accepting of others’ limits as Venus harmonizes with Saturn on December 5, empathetically encouraging stability and longevity in relationships. Anything superficial or temporary isn’t really of interest.

Neptune retrograde ends in your chart’s house of relationships on December 6, stirring confusion. You might be coming to terms with idealism in this area of your life, whether that means doubling down on your dreams or reckoning with unrealistic standards.

Learning and teaching flow as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, on December 7 and December 18, with one final pass in January. You can openly talk about what makes you happy! This allows you to express your desires to your partners, and share your insights. You’re sharing how you feel as Venus faces off with Jupiter on December 9. Take advantage of positive thinking and optimistic vibes to share good news. You’re expressing yourself in a way that’s friendly and kind as Venus connects with Mercury on December 11. Heartfelt conversations flow!

The new moon in Sagittarius falls on December 12, starting and ending a cycle in your chart’s house of home and family. This could be a very restful, sleepy day as you catch up with yourself and your private life. You also might need a little more time and patience with yourself as Mercury retrograde begins on December 13, initiating a period of reflection and re-doing. On the day of the retrograde station, especially since it’s near a new moon, you might want to give yourself a little time-out.

The sun clashes with Neptune on December 16, waking us up from a dream! Your perception of relationships changes. Understandings are shifting as you are confronting external ideals. You might feel called to correct the assumptions of others.

Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter on December 18 for the second time and education is a process of trial and error. You’re reflecting on your life philosophy or worldview, and how your social or creative life fits in with it. You’re more open-minded and willing to see the bigger picture throughout this period.

You might gain some shocking insights as Venus faces off with Uranus, shaking up relationships on December 21. This also can find you relating to people or ideas that you never expected yourself to relate to, or experiencing an urge to break free!

Serious conversations are rehashed as Mercury connects with Saturn again on December 21—you might have second thoughts or want to circle back on agreements, expectations, and standards in your friendships and relationships. You hit your stride as the sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on December 21, shifting your focus to your happiness and social life, and beginning one of the most astrologically enjoyable times of year for your sign. Consider what you’d like to change in order to bring more pleasure into your life.

A new cycle of knowledge begins as Mercury meets with the sun on December 22, giving you a renewed sense of self. Your identity can be defined by who you are, but also how you show up in the public eye. Look out for enthusiastic language and generalizations as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius on December 23. This can mark a nostalgic moment as you look back on your childhood, ancestry, or places you have visited and lived. Old conversations about your place of living and family can come up for reconsideration.

The sun connects with Saturn on December 24, presenting an opportunity to clarify commitments and boundaries in your relationships. This can also find you looking at other people’s shortcomings and struggles with compassion and mercy. Healing, forgiving vibes flow as Venus harmonizes with Neptune on December 25. It’s an especially sentimental and empathetic time! You may be easily convinced of other people’s goodness and worthiness, but don’t throw your pearls before swine. You can remain kind without wasting what’s precious on unworthy people.

The full moon in Cancer lands on December 27, bringing comfort and knowledge. This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which can see goals coming into fruition. This calls for a celebration! Don’t let any haters or naysayers rain on your parade as this lunation harmonizes with sobering Saturn.

Also on December 27, Mercury clashes with Neptune, rehashing confusing topics that were discussed around November 27. You’re still trying to wrap your head around what other people expect or believe about you, and can feel compelled to address misunderstandings. Goodwill flows as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on December 27. You can have a sense of optimism that moves you forward. This level of confidence might be hubristic, so try to stay humble.

Look out for aggressive language or hostile reactions as Mercury meets with Mars on December 27. You might feel pressured to make a change, or think fast, leading you to be defensive or cut off communication. Improvisation and flexibility are strengths as Mars clashes with Neptune on December 28, inspiring you to move in sync or in response to others’ expectations. You’re working with magic and illusion!

Love planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, intensifying relationships on December 29. Conversations can get very deep. Shared secrets can build a sense of trust and intimacy. Also on December 29, Venus changes signs, starting a new chapter in your chart’s house of home and family. You might be thinking about your relationship to your home and family and gaining a deeper understanding of your personal values, like how they’re informed by your past experiences and upbringing.

Morals and politics are emphasized as Jupiter retrograde ends on December 30—a day when the planet stands still in the sky. This can find you pausing to reflect on your beliefs and worldview. You might also be reconsidering faraway travels, publishing, or higher education.

Good luck, Virgo, see you in December!