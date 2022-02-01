Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, February 2022

The sun in Aquarius finds you focused on your to-do list, and the new moon in Aquarius on February 1 begins an exciting new project! You may be reworking your routine or schedule, and if you’re looking for a new gig, this new moon could be an exciting time to find one. In your personal life, Aquarius season and the new moon encourage you to focus on wellness, and to think about how to create a happier, healthier routine for yourself.

Aquarius is a zodiac sign that’s famously associated with technology, and this is a fantastic new moon for you to unplug and connect with nature. Aquarius is also known as the innovator of the zodiac, and you might be discovering upgrades or life hacks that make your work or everyday routine easier.

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn on February 3, moving conversations and plans forward. Mercury direct in Capricorn can inspire flirtatious banter, and Mars is also in Capricorn this month, igniting passion! Creative breakthroughs can take place, and romance is likely. Mars enjoys the thrill of the chase, and while Virgos have a reputation for being shy, Mars in lusty Capricorn can find you eager to pursue your desires!

On February 4, Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Pisces, inspiring an expansive atmosphere, especially in your relationships. This bodes well for love, but also for any other connection you’re looking to forge, as creativity and productivity flow. However, the mood may be quite serious as the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius on this day: Important conversations about expectations, responsibilities, and scheduling can take place.

An especially exciting day this month is February 8, as action planet Mars mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus! Mars is the planet of passion and Uranus the planet of the unexpected: Romantic thrills can take place, and if you’re not looking for love, surprising opportunities, adventures, or competitions can arrive! February 11 is a powerful moment for intimacy and creativity as Mercury meets Pluto: Meaningful conversations take place and important information can surface. You may find yourself thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022 at this time.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters logical air sign Aquarius on February 14, bringing news about a gig or job, and finding you busy reorganizing your space and schedule. Mercury in Aquarius is a busy transit, but the full moon in Leo takes place on February 16, urging you to slow down and rest. Take time away from your routine to indulge in escape! Go on a private getaway or take some time off from work so you can sleep in. Virgos are famously helpful to everyone around them, but this full moon in Leo is a time to focus on yourself and prioritize rest.

Romance is also in the air during this full moon: Venus meets Mars, creating an enormously passionate atmosphere, and a new love affair can begin, or you and a partner can rediscover your passion. If you’re not looking for love, this is a very creative and inspiring time that’s fantastic for making art. The full moon in Leo begs you to take a break, and Venus and Mars’s meeting in Capricorn wants you to have fun, so catch up on rest and spend time with people you love, doing the things you enjoy most!

Lucky Jupiter mingles with electric Uranus on February 17, which might find you having exciting, chance meetings with creative and innovative people! Thrilling news or connections can take place, or a partner may have something surprising to share. It’s an exciting moment for experimentation! Pisces season begins on February 18, finding the sun illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, which bodes well for relating to and meeting new people, and learning more about your partner’s point of view.

Mars mingles with Neptune in Pisces on February 23, and you may be addressing something important with grace and compassion. Venus connects with Neptune on February 24, creating a sweep-you-off-your-feet type of romantic atmosphere—it’s totally whimsical and fun! This is a lovely opportunity to flirt with a crush or connect with a partner, though unexpected changes may pop up in your routine or schedule as Mercury squares off with Uranus.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in March!