Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, February 2024

You’re focused on your work and lifestyle during Aquarius season, which began last month. With the sun in Aquarius, it illuminates your chart’s house of habits and routine. This is an opportune time to get to know what good you can do, and how you can be of service. Know exactly how available you are for the sake of other people. Get to know your responsibilities and time constraints, so you can be more dependable to others.

Conversations about ideals flow in your relationships as Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2. You can interpret emotional impressions and have an easier time understanding how other people feel. Having clarification feels good!

You’re getting in touch with some gadgets and tools on February 5 as Mercury, the planet of machinery, enters Aquarius. You’re becoming acquainted with technology and starting a new chapter in how you perform your habits and daily rituals. Trade secrets are gleaned when Mercury meets Pluto, also on February 5, helping you interpret power dynamics in your working relationships.

Look out for surprise fun on February 7, when love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, inspiring you and others to enjoy spontaneity. This brings an electric current to your social life—things are lively and entertaining! It’s a good day for performance or improvisational movement and action. Dancing or moving in sync is encouraged as action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, also on February 7.

New responsibilities and tasks—things to work on and habits to tend to—come into your life on February 8, the day of the new moon in Aquarius. What would you like to dedicate yourself to on a regular basis? What habits do you want to form on a daily or weekly basis? Also on this day, both the sun and moon square off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, signifying unexpected change. This new moon can represent a radical new beginning in your lifestyle: new job titles, new tasks, new habits, that are all in the context of modern life and technology.

Your outlook changes on February 10 as your planetary ruler, Mercury, clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy. When you encounter a different point of view, you can update your own. You’re learning and your mind is expanding, and you can reorient yourself based on political insights or a change in perspective.

There’s a strength and determination to accomplish your daily tasks on February 13, when Mars enters Aquarius. Find what motivates you, whether it’s a political cause or a drive for independence. And stay hydrated! Also on February 13, Venus connects with Neptune, so there’s a romantic and sentimental vibe in your dating and interpersonal life. Things get whimsical and sappy, and you feel for others.

Find tools to manage overwhelm on February 14 as Mars meets Pluto, which can push determination to new extremes. Try to keep things low impact. It might feel like crunch time, so be smart about where to apply the most pressure.

Relief from stress arrives on February 16, when Venus enters Aquarius. This improves relationships with people who can help with your chores and work. You’re asking questions about things that are yet to be discovered as Mercury clashes with Uranus, also on February 16. Data from tests and experiments can determine which direction to take.

Relationships with your colleagues or people you see on a daily basis can intensify when Venus meets with Pluto on February 17. This can bring up new power dynamics at work, with those you work with or with those you have hired.

The sun changes signs and Pisces season begins on February 19, when the sun enters your chart’s house of partnerships. Relationships are a pivotal theme over the coming weeks. Events in another person’s life can affect your life, too!

You get some fresh energy and the motivation to be productive on February 22 as Venus meets with Mars. There’s a drive for a sense of purpose and satisfaction when it comes to your job or regular responsibilities, but money is a strong motivating factor.

You’re getting to know other people, becoming more familiar with your associates, as Mercury moves through Pisces starting on February 23. This begins a new chapter in your relationships and the role that you play in the lives of others. Introduce yourself!

The full moon in Virgo on February 24 brings personal revelations. This could play out to be fulfilling because Venus also squares off with Jupiter on this day, which is a happy-go-lucky aspect. Emotions are high, but also leaning toward the positive side.

A change in direction occurs on or around February 27, when Mars clashes with Jupiter. Energy is abundant and focused on covering a lot of ground. You might have to go out of your way.

News is shared on February 28 as Mercury meets with the sun, revealing information about your work or health. Reports are presented, data is organized, and now you have to figure out what to do with it! Your discernment skills are pragmatic, but a lot weighs on the other person in this situation. It will take time, and you can see just how much with Mercury and the sun both on Saturn, the planet of time!

You can tap into a positive mental attitude on February 29 as Mercury connects with optimistic Jupiter, which is a good aspect for friendship and sharing a message of peace. You could also have a better time with relationships and feeling understood by people on this day.

Good luck, Virgo, and see you in March!