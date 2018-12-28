Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, January 2019

As the sun moves through fellow earth sign Capricorn, you find yourself in the mood to celebrate, flirt with your crushes, and express yourself creatively. Capricorn has a reputation for being a gloomy sign, but it is ruled by the Devil card in the tarot, and we all know the Devil knows how to party. You, Virgo, also have a reputation for being hardworking, and while this is true of both you and Capricorn, the truth is that you are both earth signs, a physical, sensual element that loves to reap the rewards of hard work! That said, there will be a serious tone in the air on January 2, when the sun meets with Saturn, the planet of responsibility—so perhaps no wild parties.

January 4 is busy—exciting conversations and unexpected news comes as your ruling planet Mercury connects with Uranus, and while this might be a bumpy ride, the sun also connects with Neptune, making for an empathetic and creative energy. Mercury also enters Capricorn, finding you in a much drier, wittier moon when it comes to communication!

The solar eclipse in Capricorn comes on January 5. Eclipses are usually very exhausting and emotional times, and you may find that your stamina is dampened, so slow down, Virgo. As sensitive as the energy feels, a brilliant new creative project may be born during this time. In your love life, things are sure to be intense—in fact, you might even feel as though everything is make or break! Indeed, on January 6, Uranus will ends its retrograde, which will totally rock your intimate relationships—you’re ready for a change, and if your romantic partners can’t keep up with you, then some endings may take place. Financially, this will also bring a critical turning point around any taxes, debts, or inheritances you’re sorting out.

Sweet and charming Venus enters fiery Sagittarius on January 7, finding your home feeling nice and cozy! Good vibes flow between you and your family and/or your roommates, and this is a lovely time to redecorate your space. Just watch out for some arguments when Mercury squares off with Mars on January 8. Intense passion flows in your creative endeavors and your love life when the sun meets Pluto on January 11, and some very serious conversations about commitments come when your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn on January 13.

Also on January 13, Jupiter clashes with Neptune, which is sure to be an over-the-top, whimsical moment in your love life—or in any partnerships, really! Just remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. 2019 as a whole will really test you when it comes to idealism in your relationships. You’re generally a very practical person, Virgo, but we can all get lost in Neptune’s fog—will you?

A healing energy takes over when Mercury connects with Neptune on January 14, a lovely time to connect emotionally with partners. Venus connects with Mars on January 18, helping you sort out your feelings, and Mercury meets Pluto on January 18—secrets are shared! Also on January 18, the sun clashes with Uranus—watch out for abrupt endings and sudden starts! Again, this is big for your love life, but also for your creative projects. You’re eager to try things in a new way—you want to experiment, and the people you associate with need to get with the program or be cool with you doing your own thing.

The sun enters Aquarius on January 20, finding you busy at work and inspiring you to reflect on your wellness routine. Aquarius is an inventive and genius sign—surely you will come up with some brilliant life hacks this season. Venus squares Neptune on January 20, which, again, is going to be totally whimsical for your relationships! Try to stay grounded—you can do this by asking yourself whether you’re making any sacrifices for love. Are you? Should you be?

January 21 brings a super moon and lunar eclipse in Leo! This will be very dramatic, but honestly, you will probably be asleep for most of it. You are so incredibly tired, dear Virgo—and if you aren’t sleeping, get to it, because you really need to catch up on rest! This is going to be an especially psychically active eclipse for you. Secrets come to light, and deeply-buried emotions come to the surface for you to process. Do not overbook yourself; your schedule needs to be clear in case you need to cry or nap.

Mars squares Saturn on January 21, which will find us all collectively feeling angsty about the obstacles in our way, and you, dear Virgo, will be especially frustrated in your creative work, your relationships, or around feeling valued in general. But this might be a good thing… after all, Neptune and Jupiter are doing their best to keep us in rose-colored glasses, so this may be a perfect time to spot the flaws! An especially jovial mood flows at home when Venus meets Jupiter on January 22—cute! Surprises and shake-ups to your plans come as Mercury squares Uranus on January 23, and Mercury enters Aquarius on January 24, inspiring you to get more organized.

A productive energy arises as Mars connects with Jupiter on January 25—in fact, this may even help you clear some things emotionally. The sun meets Mercury on January 29, so be on the lookout for an important piece of information. An exciting gig may come your way, too. Saturn, the planet of reality, connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on January 31—a lovely way to end the month! A supportive and healing energy flows. Whimsy is in the air, but we still have our feet planted on the ground. Creativity surges, and this is a lovely time to bond with the people you care about. Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in February!