Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, January 2023

The sun in fellow earth sign Capricorn illuminates the sector of your chart that rules celebration, creation, and passion. This is a fruitful and joyous time of year, and if you’re feeling down, take this as a sign to be honest with yourself—and with the world—about your true heart’s desires. Don’t ignore the things that make you feel alive and excited!

Capricorn season is the time to follow your passions. This is a wonderful moment to connect with the people you love most. If you’re looking for love, you may find it, and an especially fiery romance can take place as Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1! If you’re already in love, there may be a radical reconnection. And no matter what you seek romantically, incredible creative breakthroughs take place at this time.

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Capricorn, finding you reconnecting with old loves, old friends, and happy memories from the past. You could be revisiting a creative project you put on the back burner. There’s inspiring collaboration as Mercury connects with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces on January 2. Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, perhaps finding you editing your wardrobe, updating your beauty routine, or cleaning out your medicine cabinet. In your love life, you and your partners are working out scheduling issues and figuring out your daily routine together. A problem that’s confounded, frustrated, or even annoyed you is finally smoothed over as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4. The mood is especially easygoing! Beauty and harmony flow as you go about your daily routine.

There’s a full moon in Cancer on January 6, bringing a climax to drama that’s been building in your social life! You might be leaving a friend group or entering a new social circle. Capricorn season found people partying hard or focusing on their resolutions, but this full moon in emotional water sign Cancer has us all taking a break from revelry and resolutions to explore and express our feelings. Virgos are a special blend of sensual and logical, and you can find yourself exploring your feelings or learning about other people’s experiences with both curiosity and detachment. Rather than being carried away by your feelings, you could be observing them with an inquisitive, open-hearted, and grounded approach. An emotional breakthrough can take place! This full moon could also find you completing a creative project.

The sun meets Mercury on January 7, bringing an important realization about what—and who—is important to you. You could reach a turning point in your creative work. A big celebration or invitation might come your way. Unexpected news may arrive as Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8. You might be embarking on an unexpected adventure at this time. You find new motivation in your career goals as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, and Mars retrograde ends on January 12, bringing you renewed passion and energy to tackle these goals! Great forward momentum can be made in your career.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, and you’re connecting with someone inspiring; this also bodes well for emotional connection in your relationships. You could be eager to try something totally different as Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, itching for a change to your daily routine or making moves to get out of a rut. If your schedule has been boring or exhausting, you might be changing that now. Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18, and miscommunications and delays begin clearing up. The sun’s alignment with Pluto can find you changed by some profound art, or connecting deeply with a lover!

Aquarius season begins on January 20, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and it’s a fantastic time to reorganize your schedule, tackle your to-do list, and focus on your physical and emotional wellbeing. The new moon takes place in Aquarius on January 21, and you’re focused on creating new, healthy habits in your life. You might be starting a new gig or taking on new responsibilities at work. On January 22, Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius, creating a supportive atmosphere for discussing plans and commitments, and Uranus ends its retrograde, finding you receiving (or sharing!) unexpected news. Exciting opportunities arise!

The sun connects with lucky Jupiter on January 24, inspiring a productive yet easygoing energy: Things feel like they’re clicking into place, although you have a lot on your plate! Don’t overbook your schedule; keep things flexible. Venus enters Pisces on January 27, bringing big blessings to your love life! If you’re looking to fall in love, you might meet someone especially enchanting. If you’re already in love, you may be falling for them all over again! Venus in Pisces is dreamy, creative, magical, and open-hearted: Compassion and kindness flow in all over your relationships, romantic and platonic. You and your frenemies might even be getting along better!

The sun connects with Mars on January 29 and you’re making great progress toward a professional goal. Mercury connects with Uranus on January 30, finding you thinking back to discussions that took place on or around January 8. Unexpected news may be shared, communication breakthroughs could take place. An adventure that had been cut short can begin again!

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in February!