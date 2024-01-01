Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, January 2024

Capricorn season activates your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure, connecting you with your social life and hobbies beginning December 21. This is also the sector of your chart that relates to children, either your own or the ones in your life. Take time to enjoy yourself!

Sacrifices or responsibilities in your home and family relationships may come up as love planet Venus clashes with serious Saturn on January 1. You’ll have to find a way to confront your feelings about other people’s standards and limitations, or their expectations of you. Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde on January 1 in your chart’s house of home and family, which can exacerbate any delays or hold-ups in your personal life. The vibe is slow, but reflective.

Motivation to pursue your hobbies and passions comes as action planet Mars enters Capricorn on January 4, giving you energy to burn when it comes to your social life. Dancing, cooking, strategy games, or camping might be of special interest under this transit. This can also bring you more zest and lust for life!

You’re still struggling to grasp what other people are saying or figuring out what they mean as Mercury clashes with Neptune on January 9 for the third time, confusing communications. This repeats misunderstandings and unclear exchanges from November 27 and December 27. Figuring out how other people feel, or how to respond to them, is a process.

You could be making exciting discoveries or pursuing groundbreaking, revolutionary ideas as the sun harmonizes with Uranus on January 9. You have an effortlessly unique and creative outlook. You and your friends or romantic partners can enthusiastically dedicate yourselves to the long-term as Mars connects with Saturn, showing a strong effort in your relationships to move forward and work through challenges together.

The new moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn falls on January 11, helping you get grounded in the sensual world. Conversations and feelings are all over the place as this new moon harmonizes with Uranus, signifying mood swings and buzzing mental activity. You can explore your senses and your creative mind, and accept uncertainty.

You have energy to burn as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on January 12. Your passion and drive takes you great distances. You can break records or finally find satisfaction with your hobbies! Conversations about children or parenting can come back up as Mercury re-enters Capricorn on January 13. This can be a time to get another look at your job as a steward for the next generation.

Romantic vibes flow as the sun connects with Neptune on January 15—flirting, socializing, and exploring emotional connections are favored! This can help you and your friends or lovers understand each other’s ideals.

You’re finding concrete answers as Mercury connects with Saturn for the third time on January 18, helping you reach a sturdy and trustworthy agreement with a partner. This aspect echoes back to exchanges or ideas from December 2 and 21.

You’re open to learning and expanding your mind as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter for the third time, recalling what was discussed or considered on December 7 and 18. You might feel confused or confronting ideals in your relationships and at home as Venus clashes with Neptune on January 19. This could also reflect a change in your desires and personal values.

Power dynamics in your social and sexual relationships are revealed as the sun meets with Pluto, the planet of taboos, on January 20. You can take a look into your own fixations when it comes to sex, love, and friendship.

Your focus shifts to your health and habits as Aquarius season starts on January 20, illuminating your chart’s house of work and routine. Pluto enters Aquarius on January 20, bringing up fixations on your health and interpersonal commitments from last spring.

You might feel more clear-headed or ready to move onto new topics as your planetary ruler, Mercury, clears its post-retrograde shadow on January 20. This can present a clean slate and find you moving on from conversations that have been unfolding since late November.

Love planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on January 23, putting you in touch with creature comforts. This transit can improve your social and romantic relationships, and get your creative juices flowing.

The full moon in Leo falls on January 25, illuminating a secret and hidden sector of your chart. This might reveal something about yourself that you cannot ignore, or find you recognizing your needs for privacy or reclusion. You could feel ready to get something off of your chest or liberate yourself from certain ideas. Freedom, hope, and open-mindedness are key since this full moon squares off with Jupiter.

Your beliefs are changing as the sun clashes with Jupiter on January 27. Through experience and work, you can learn about something greater. Look out for weird or unconventional worldviews as Uranus ends its retrograde on January 27, showing you a way of thinking that’s outside of your bubble. You might be feeling hot-headed or agitated when Mercury meets with Mars on January 27—though this could also find you excited, passionate, and ready to make your thoughts happen quickly!

Long-term commitments in your relationships, romantic and otherwise, flow favorably as Venus connects with serious Saturn and lucky Jupiter on January 28. Feelings are overflowing. You have mad scientist vibes as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, also on January 28.

You can have unique, quirky, and charming ways of translating and expressing your ideas. You’re willing to break out and experiment as Mars also harmonizes with Uranus on January 29, taking you on a different route.

Good luck, Virgo, and see you in February!