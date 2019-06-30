Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, July 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

You are associated with the Hermit card in the tarot, Virgo, but your focus is on networking and sharing ideas as the sun moves through the sector of your chart that rules the groups and communities you participate in, as well as your hopes and dreams for the future. You have a vision for the world, and while you can do almost anything on your own, the fact is that most things are made stronger when people come together.

Videos by VICE

Who do you want to create change with, dear Virgo? As Mars enters Leo on July 1 and a potent solar eclipse in Cancer arrives on July 2, you’re asking yourself whether you’re certain of your goals and the company you keep. Mars in Leo finds you acting on instinct, which is fantastic considering how often you over-analyze things, but you might also feel frustration as goals fall apart and you realize that your aims need to be adjusted—and that you definitely need to get more rest.

The eclipse in Cancer brings big changes to your social circle—as a logical, down-to-earth sign, you don’t entertain the idea of fate or destiny often, but now you’re wondering which circles you’re meant to run in and finding yourself pulled out of spaces as you make room in your life for something new. Virgos can be loners…is it because you’re so critical of yourself that you shy away from the possibility of being critiqued by others? If so, this is an especially sensitive eclipse for you. Speak kindly to yourself, and trust that you’ll find your right crowd in time. It takes some trial and error, but that’s life!

This oldie but goodie will help prepare you for networking opportunities—or if you’ve already read that one, try this.

Some alone time at the spa can give you the time to get some much-needed relaxation, reflect on your goals, and readjust as needed.

Blessings come to your social life as Venus enters Cancer on July 3, creating a nurturing energy in your community and helping you figure out what’s truly valuable to you after the shakeups brought on by the eclipse. In your love life, you’re especially appreciative of the intellectual connection you share with your partners, and this is a cute time to meet someone special’s friends. Just watch out for chance encounters with people from your past as Mercury begins its retrograde on July 7! The beginning of the retrograde in Leo is especially sleepy and forgetful, so double check that you have all your belongings before you leave home. Mercury retrograde will reenter Cancer on July 19, and your social calendar will get screwy, so keep your plans loose!

Being stubborn and stressed out about the way you want things to be won’t get you anywhere during an eclipse season that contains a Mercury retrograde! Instead, use this energy to work on projects that you’ve put on the back burner, and slow down. Reconnect with old friends—don’t shy away from them when you see them on the street. Avoid big purchases, traveling, or signing contracts, and expect delays and miscommunications.

During this retrograde, you’d be wise to reflect on your friendships and boundaries. Consider how you bond with people, since some of us have very bad habits, like talking shit or sharing TMI. Though acting on those impulses can feel cathartic at the time, they aren’t good for your mind, body, or spirit, and opening a conversation with a new acquaintance/possible friend with all the brutal details of your last relationship skips over small talk that can build the foundation of a trusting relationship. What are some habits you may not have realized you’d like to adjust? The eclipse showed you things about your friends you didn’t see before, and this Mercury retrograde will reveal things about yourself and the ways you interact with others.

Venus connects with Uranus in Taurus and Mercury retrograde meets Mars in Leo on July 8, bringing big thrills! Even if you’ve been exhausted, the energy is wired and it’s an exciting time to network and meet new, unexpected people. You’ll be itching for freedom, so leave your lover at home if you want to mingle at a party—this isn’t necessarily about meeting new romantic partners, but feeling free from any friends or lovers you need to babysit at events. Your ruling planet Mercury meeting meets Mars, creating an impulsive energy even though you’d probably be better of getting some rest. Something that was previously glossed over will get a second pass, and we know you love a thorough inspection of everything in life, Virgo! A little tiff you got into last month might reemerge, but whatever—you’re ready to make unexpected changes, and your opinion has changed since last month, anyway.

Cleansing the energy in your home is a wonderful way to reground yourself in your most private space.

Prepare for those forgetful days during Mercury retrograde by putting locators on your keys, wallet, and other easily lost things.

Turquoise can help with miscommunications that may arise, and wearing it is even more fun.

Watch out for tension as the sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn on July 9, asking us step up to the plate when it comes our responsibilities. The sun connects with Neptune in Pisces and Mars squares off with Uranus on July 11, and the energy is complicated. We all want to get along, and an especially creative and empathetic energy flows in your relationships—but unexpected disruptions, tempers, and rebellious attitudes are also popping up. Power struggles occur and egos clash as the sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 14, so definitely watch out for drama in your social life.

The lunar eclipse in fellow earth sign Capricorn arrives on July 16, bringing a big change to your social life, creative endeavors, and love life. Capricorn is a sign that’s all about accountability, and people will be held accountable as eclipses knock out anyone in power who hasn’t earned their place. Difficult changes and endings arrive, but Virgo, whatever you lose now wasn’t working to begin with. Expect emotional turbulence at this time! Venus opposes Saturn on July 17, creating a grumpy energy—not a cute time for a date night. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, money and value, and it isn’t easy to get what we want when Venus in opposition to taskmaster Saturn. A sharp difference in values and goals is revealed, but a chance to smooth things over in your relationships arrives as Venus is swept up by dreamy Neptune on July 18. We hear a “no” on June 17, but the heart finds a way on the 18th.

Your retrograde ruling planet Mercury reenters Cancer on July 19, reentering the sector of your chart that rules your social life and your vision for the future—expect conversations from them past to come back up! July 21 brings a sensitive energy and an important perspective as Venus opposes Pluto and Mercury retrograde meets the sun. Tension arrives in your relationships, and you’ll learn how you and your partners (in love, but also in your creative endeavors) manage jealousy and obsessive behavior.

The sun enters Leo on July 22, finding you in a more private mood and inspiring you to reflect on your spiritual practice. This is a wonderful time to engage in dream work, especially since you’ll be craving more rest! Mercury retrograde meets Venus on July 24, asking you to explore your values as you reconnect with people. Mars connects with Jupiter on July 25, pushing things along quickly—but keep in mind that there is a competitive energy in the air! Venus enters Leo on July 27, and you’re valuing the emotional connection you share with your partners, and reflecting on your subconscious habits when it comes to spending and judging people and situations around you.

If you feel the need to offload some gossip, try writing it in this beautiful, astrology-themed journal and focus conversations with others on trust-building instead.

Feeling wires cross and tempers flare? This ritual stone diffuser can have a calming effect in the spaces where you need it most.

If the energy doesn’t feel right for date night, treat yourself to some quality alone time.

The sun squares off with Uranus on July 29, just before the new moon in Leo and the end of Mercury retrograde on July 31, bringing you surprising news, but don’t get too rattled, dear Virgo. Find ways to get grounded. A sudden flash of insight might find you staying up late researching and brainstorming future plans, buy the new moon in Leo asks you to slow down, go within, reconnect with your inner voice, and rest. Conversations are moving forward, but you must prioritize rest at this time, even though so many thrilling ideas are coming your way! Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in August!