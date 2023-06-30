Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, July 2023

The sun in Cancer illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making this an exciting time to network and explore new groups and communities you want to be part of. You may be reconnecting with old friends or simply feeling like you have more time to connect with people. You could be discovering a new hobby or getting back into something you enjoy doing. This could be a productive time for teamwork, and you and your community could be making great strides toward a goal you want to accomplish together.

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Cancer on July 1, inspiring a fun, chatty mood that’s fantastic for connecting with people. Exciting plans can be discussed. Mercury and the sun connect with Jupiter in Taurus on July 1, which might find you making travel plans or working toward a scholastic goal you’re eager to achieve. The mood is sunny and optimistic, and you can connect with someone inspiring and knowledgeable. You may gain a new perspective on things, and one that finds you feeling reawakened in some significant way.

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, perhaps bringing unexpected opportunities…and you might feel especially irritated if you can’t leap into an adventure! You’re reconsidering the ties you have with people or situations that make you feel restricted or bored.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, and if drama’s been brewing between you and a friend or lover, it may come to a head. This full moon asks you to take a close look at your life and deeply consider who and what is bringing you joy. What makes your heart feel full? Endings might take place at this time, but meaningful relationships can deepen, and you could be diving into a creative project that fills you with purpose.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, which could bring unexpected opportunities your way! You may connect with someone unusual and eccentric or take a trip somewhere surprising. An easygoing energy flows around communication and connecting with partners as Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9.

Mars enters your zodiac sign, Virgo, on July 10, which can find you feeling reinvigorated, strong, and passionate! You pride yourself on being a thoughtful, helpful person, but you’re also not a pushover, and you call things like they are: Mars in your zodiac sign will find you feeling even more productive, like you’re a force to be reckoned with! Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 10, bringing an intense discussion, and you might be digging to the bottom of a previously unsolved mystery. You may learn someone’s true feelings about things or discover something new about yourself!

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, encouraging you to connect with your intuition and generally give your busy mind a break: Turn off your notifications, go for a walk, spend time in meditation, or simply rest. A fun adventure might take place as the sun aligns with Uranus on July 14. The mood is experimental and boredom is dissipated. A spiritual or emotional breakthrough takes place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17—but be careful not to act impulsively. Go slow, and think twice before you pack your belongings to live on the road. You might be stepping out of your routine and exploring the unknown in a significant and exciting way, but there’s no need to completely uproot your life (at least for now…do some exploring first, feel it out, and then see what happens!).

Also on July 17, there’s a new moon in Cancer, finding you connecting with an exciting new group of friends. You could also be exploring a new hobby. Emotionally, this new moon calls you to reflect on your dreams for the future: What wishes do you have for yourself? This is a great new moon to reflect on where you see yourself next year, or further down the line!

A gentle, sympathetic, and sweet energy flows in your relationships as the sun connects with Neptune on July 20. This can be a lovely time for romance, though Mars also opposes Saturn in Pisces, so if you’re contending with someone with a difficult personality, egos might clash, confrontations could take place, and boundaries may be set. It could be that you’re feeling swept off your feet and totally in love with one partner, but having to set serious limits with someone else. Or perhaps a deep and emotional discussion takes place with someone you care for, and it becomes clear that new boundaries need to be established, even if you’re both approaching the relationship with open hearts and mutual respect.

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, which could find drama in your friendships coming to a head. If you feel toyed with, played, or jerked around, you’re setting serious boundaries at this time! However, if you’re in mostly chill, easygoing relationships, and aren’t dealing with any difficult people, this can be a powerful time of renewal in your life, when you’re connecting with a new crowd of people, exploring a new creative outlet, or dumping an old habit.

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, plus Leo season begins, on July 22! Leo season is Virgo’s period of rest and relaxation, and Venus retrograde in Leo urges you to spend quality time with yourself, deeply considering what you value in life. You and a lover may indulge in a secret, private retreat that teaches you a lot about yourself and each other, and bond in a beautiful way. Think back to summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: What have you learned since then? A new chapter is beginning in your life, one where you feel more connected with your inner voice.

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, which might find you hearing surprising news. Your daydreams and meditations can yield unexpected ideas to explore. A friendly energy flows as Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, and you’re reconnecting with something from the past in a special way.

Mercury enters your zodiac sign, Virgo, on July 28, which can find you feeling sharp, focused, and in your element! You’re expressing some exciting ideas at this time, and people may be eager to learn your opinions and ideas about things. Your self confidence gets a big boost, and you’re make exciting introductions at this time.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in August!