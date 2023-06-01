Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, June 2023

The sun in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules fame and success, making it an exciting time to stand in the spotlight, show off your talents, and achieve your goals! Thrilling career opportunities could arise, or tremendous wins achieved. You can receive some recognition or reward at this time. Your ruling planet Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow period on June 1, bringing clarity and beginning new discussions about education, travel, publishing your work, or sharing a message that’s important to you.

Venus in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces on June 2, inspiring a whimsically romantic atmosphere! This is a powerful moment to fall in love, or fall more deeply in love. If you’re not interested in romance, it can simply mean that your social life is especially exciting. Whatever you’re seeking, Virgo, you can feel swept up in a wonderful way at this time.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, which could find you reaching a decision about your home or personal life, or making an important choice about your work-life balance. You might be letting go of the past in some significant way during this full moon, or an old dream could be coming true… But once you’ve reached the top, where do you want to go next? Your focus is reoriented toward your home or family life, and themes regarding building a comfortable home are highlighted.

Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4, perhaps bringing surprise news. A communication breakthrough may take place. A novel idea might be shared, and you’re especially open to experimentation. Virgos typically love to have a plan, but you’re in an adventurous mood at this time, ready to toss your itinerary out the window!

Venus enters Leo and opposes Pluto in Aquarius on June 5, which could mean breaking some long-held habits, and perhaps realizing you need to extract yourself from limiting or controlling dynamics. If you’re working on a project that demands too much of your time, or in a relationship with someone who doesn’t respect your space, Venus in Leo’s opposition to Pluto in Aquarius calls on you to make a big change.

If you’re dealing with a situation where someone makes you feel like you owe them something, or where you’re being emotionally manipulated, Venus and Pluto’s opposition signals a time to call in reinforcements from friends, loved ones, and counselors who can be by your side while you set boundaries. Sometimes bringing in a third party to mediate can be helpful in dealing with emotionally sticky situations. If you’re not in any dynamics like that, then this opposition might find you releasing other patterns in your life, letting go of the past, and embracing transformation.

Venus in Leo could generally find you eager to go on a private retreat, by yourself or with a lover, someplace deep in the woods or by the beach. Your privacy is especially important to you at this time. Pluto reenters Capricorn on June 11, inspiring a passionate atmosphere: This can be a powerful moment to connect with a lover or to create art. Mercury also connects with Pluto on this day, which may bring deep and meaningful conversations. Secrets could be shared. Mercury enters Gemini on this day, bringing news about your career. Lastly, Venus squares off with Jupiter in Taurus on June 11, perhaps bringing some over-the-top fun—just be careful not to over-indulge!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in Pisces on June 15, which might put some people in a grumpy mood, and others in a focused, hardworking frame of mind. Rejections could be issued today, and teamwork strained. A harsh reality may be shared, but a much easier, friendlier energy flows on June 17 as Mercury mingles with Venus. People are more amenable to compromise during this time! Saturn retrograde also begins on June 17, which could mean you and your partners are renegotiating expectations and responsibilities, and checking in about your shared goals and commitments.

The new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, bringing exciting new career opportunities, or turning a new page in your life in the public eye. You might be making a great achievement or dreaming up a new goal! The feeling of a fresh start arrives in your career, though things may be moving at a slow pace, too.

Some confusion or laziness might arise as the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 18, but Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19, which inspires a much more focused and supportive atmosphere. Jupiter is the planet of growth and opportunity, and its helpful connection with Saturn bodes well for receiving support and empowerment toward achieve your goals. This can be a helpful alignment in your relationships, too: Change may be taking place, but it can all feel well timed and organized.

The sun enters Cancer and Mercury connects with Mars in Leo on June 21, creating a fun atmosphere in your social life, and helping communications move along at a quick place. You could be connecting with your inner voice in a significant way at this time, and it’s a wonderful moment for journaling, meditation, or any self-reflection practice. The sun in Cancer also bodes well for teamwork, and it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, making this a lovely alignment to reflect on what you want for yourself over the years to come.

Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25, which might find you managing misunderstandings or communication delays. Watch out for exaggerations, fibs, or lazy communication. Idealization and fantasy might cloud judgment, and people could act impulsively as Mars squares off with Uranus on June 26. You yourself may feel unusually spontaneous! An unexpected trip abroad could be planned, or an exciting discovery could be made. Mercury enters Cancer also on June 26, which bodes well for communication in your social life. You could meet exciting new friends, and make great strides toward group efforts.

The sun connects with Saturn on June 28, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your relationships, romantic or otherwise. This it a productive time to discuss commitments. Responsibility is a big theme at this moment, but the pressure one might associate with responsibility may not feel like a heavy burden! Instead, you may feel confident, eager to get things done, and rewarded for your efforts. Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune begins its retrograde on June 30: While Mercury’s connection with Saturn is typically considered fantastic for making agreements and discussing future plans, your partners may be in quite a day-dreamy mood, which might require some patience on your part.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in July!