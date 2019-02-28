Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, March 2019

The sun is illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, so you’re all about partnerships at this time. This month is off to a busy start with Venus squaring off with Uranus and entering Aquarius on March 1. Venus and Uranus’s clash brings tension, but in the sexiest way—this is a fantastic day to make time for your art, and some thrills are sure to come to your love life. You’re itching for space, so any smothering relationships will find you backing away—but an electric rush is in the air, and you’re eager to enjoy yourself in new and unexpected ways. Venus entering Aquarius brings blessings your way, especially at work and in your day job—it’s a fantastic time to land gigs. It’s also a wonderful occasion to edit your closet. Expect to run into crushes while you do your errands!



Your ruling planet Mercury beings its retrograde in Pisces on March 5. Mercury has been in its shadow since February 19, so expect many of the conversations and decisions you’ve made, especially concerning partnerships, to be revisited now. This isn’t a great time to sign contracts—not only is Mercury in Pisces generally fuzzy with details, but retrograde means many unseen changes could be coming down the pipe. Watch out for miscommunications and delays, traffic, and technological difficulties. In general, now is the time to slow down, go within, rest and meditate—and catch up with people from your past; expect to run into many exes!

March 6 is major: Uranus enters Taurus, there’s a new moon in Pisces, and the sun meets Neptune. Electric Uranus’s entry into fellow earth sign Taurus will bring you marvelous opportunities to travel, study, and spread your amazing ideas far and wide. It’s a fab time to finish or go back to school, try living abroad, or publish your work. So many doors will open for you and many unexpected adventures will land in your lap. However, as this change occurs, you might feel like your schedule is super hectic, and emotionally, you might even find yourself having a crisis as you realize that the things you used to believe about life aren’t as true as you thought. Think back to May through November 2018—themes that came up then will return for your consideration now. The new moon in Pisces brings a fresh start to your relationships and a wonderful opportunity to connect on a deep and spiritual level with your partners thanks to the sun meeting with Neptune. It’s not like you to be mushy or idealistic in love, but here you are, doing just that. This is a powerful time to heal wounds around relationships and move forward. There’s a whimsical energy in the air during this new moon—enjoy!

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, a wonderful day to discuss plans and commitments—yes, Mercury is retrograde, so don’t sign any contracts, but this is a still a helpful time to figure out what you and your partners want long-term. Action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune on March 10, also bringing intriguing conversations your way—if you and your partners could do anything, go anywhere, what would it look like? Now’s the time to dream. The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13, boosting passion (this is hot for your sex life!) and bringing you creative inspiration. But it also finds you craving comfort—you want to get snuggly at home with your loved ones! Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, finding you feeling brave and wanting to take a calculated risk. Also circle this date on your calendar as a productive time in your relationships.

Mid-March is busy for your ruling planet Mercury. The sun meets Mercury at March 14, bringing an important perspective your way. People are acting like know-it-alls, but you know what? You should listen! Important messages from partners will arrive. Watch out for exaggerations on March 15, when Mercury squares off with Jupiter—think back to February 22, there may be a promise that couldn’t be kept! Don’t take it personally, or if you were the one who made promises that were too big, don’t beat yourself up about it. It’s not like you to be overly optimistic, but that’s just the vibe at this time. Mercury retrograde is the time to work this stuff out, so work it out! Juicy info is shared as Mercury connects with Pluto on March 16—think back to February 23! Mercury connects with Mars on March 17, keeping the energy moving, especially when it comes to school or travel, and Mercury connects with Saturn on March 20, finding you reviewing plans and commitments, and revisiting issues that likely first came up on February 19.

Mars connects with Pluto on March 20, which will be super productive, and Aries season begins on March 20, too—happy spring equinox! The sun’s time in fire sign Aries finds you confronting difficult emotions, but Aries is the sign of bravery, so tap into that energy as a source of power and strength! Transformations are taking place—this can be scary, but now is the time to be bold and head off into the unknown. A full moon in Libra also takes place on March 20, bringing a big climax to a situation that’s been building in your finances. On an emotional level, this full moon finds you releasing old beliefs concerning self-worth, security, and boundaries. Aries season is major for your intimate relationships and this full moon is, too. Libra is the sign of partnership, and you deserve nothing less than being treated like an equal in your relationships—any unfair partnerships need to go, Virgo!

The mood is busy, especially at home and in your family life, as Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21. Mercury meets Neptune on March 24, making for deep conversations between you and your partners— think back to February 19, since issues from then are being stirred up now. Neptune’s fog can be hard for detail-oriented Mercury to maneuver, and this may be very frustrating when you try to communicate with partners. Things seem blurry and you may even feel paranoid, but the other side to Neptune is that it’s very intuitive and even spiritual—if you can open up your mind and think with your heart and gut, instead of your brain, this can be a very powerful time to connect with partners.

Venus enters Pisces on March 26, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart—the mood is generous and empathetic! Exciting, intellectually stimulating connections are made as Venus connects with Uranus on March 27—this is an especially fun time to meet new people or connect with partners on a new level. Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28 and leaves its post-retrograde shadow on April 16, improving clarity between you and your partners.

Action planet Mars enters Gemini on March 31, energizing the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’re going to be paying a lot of attention to your public life with fiery Mars in Gemini—and people will be paying a lot of attention to you! Mars in Gemini has something to say and so do you, dear Virgo—this is a perfect time to stand in the spotlight! Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in April!