Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, March 2022

The sun in your opposite sign Pisces illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people and connect with your partners in a deep and meaningful way!

Emotionally in-tune water sign Pisces encourages unity, peace, and understanding, and a fresh start in your partnerships—or a new relationship—arrives with the new moon in Pisces on March 2. Unexpected news, an inspiring conversation, or brilliant solution can be found as the sun connects with the planet of innovation and progress, Uranus, which is currently in fellow earth sign Taurus. Also on this day, your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, which might find you hammering out plans for a new project, starting a new gig, or committing to a new routine.

The atmosphere is especially passionate on March 3 as Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in Capricorn. This is a powerful moment in your love life, as a deep connection forms, or you and an established partner connect on a deeper level. This is also a highly artistic time for you, and you may be creating something that makes a big impact! A lucky exchange can take place on March 5 as the sun meets Jupiter in Pisces. You’re connecting with someone quite inspiring; deep spiritual bonds may form.

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, activating a productive sector of your chart. Mars in Aquarius could find you making some upgrades in your workspace, or coming up with innovative ideas that help your day-to-day life. Action planet Mars in logical Aquarius is fantastic for problem solving, and might bring you a boost of energy to tackle items on your to-do list! The planet of beauty, Venus, in Aquarius, can find you editing your closet or updating your beauty routine. Venus and Mars’s meeting on March 6 begins a new routine at work, in your personal life, or even in your relationships. This could be a productive moment to work out scheduling issues!

Your partners may be especially expressive as Mercury enters Pisces on March 9: Someone may be reaching out to you at this time, lines of communication can feel especially open. You could interact with someone especially enchanting as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 13. Unexpected meetings and surprising news come as Mercury connects with Uranus on March 17.

So much of Pisces season finds you focused on your relationships, but the full moon in your sign, Virgo, on March 18, puts the spotlight on you. You may be expressing something important at this moment, or experiencing a potent emotional release. A situation that’s been brewing in your relationships may reach a climax. Also during this full moon, the sun connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto, creating a powerful atmosphere for change within your relationships; you and a partner may be exploring intimacy in a profound way.

Insecurities might come up as Venus squares off with Uranus on March 19. The energy of this alignment is complicated, because people may be especially irritable, needing their space and feeling smothered, while others might feel insecure, or like they have a sudden urge to make a grand gesture. People may be craving novelty, and some less mature folks can find themselves stirring up drama. Everyone would benefit from being given some freedom, grace, and acceptance at this time. If things feel rocky in love or money, take it slow; it may be wise not to rush into any decision.

Aries season begins on March 20, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules debts, taxes, and shared resources. Aries is a fierce fire sign, and if you’ve been avoiding tackling any issues concerning these themes, the sun in Aries brings you a boost to take care of business. In your relationships, you and your partners might be addressing issues concerning money, or how you share your belongings. In business, Aries season finds you reflecting on other people’s investment in you and your work. Mercury meets Jupiter on March 21, inspiring optimism and open minds. A lot of news may be coming your way at this time, and many introductions are taking place.

Mars squares off with Uranus on March 22, which might bring short tempers and unexpected arguments. You may find yourself passionately reacting to something you didn’t even realize you care about! Find healthy and productive ways to express your frustration. People are in a more sympathetic, understanding mood as Mercury meets Neptune on March 23. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and as it meets mystical Neptune, spiritual connections can form. Philosophical conversations may take place, and you might connect with someone you find inspiring. Deep, meaningful conversations can be approached on March 26 as Mercury connects with Pluto. This is a powerful time for research, and valuable information may be revealed. Secrets may be shared. You might be connecting with someone quite influential at this time, too. Communication planet Mercury enters Aries on March 27, kicking up conversations or paperwork concerning money, especially themes like debts, taxes, or shared resources.

Sweet Venus meets serious Saturn on March 28, finding you and your partners having important conversations about your schedules and responsibilities. At work, you may be committing to a new project, and in your personal life, you may be committing to a new routine. Venus’s meeting with Saturn asks you to get clear on what’s valuable to you—and to ask for what you want seriously. Knowing your worth is one thing, asking for a raise or requesting something from a partner is a whole other issue. Communication skills and confidence have to be cultivated, and Venus and Saturn’s meeting asks you to practice asserting your needs.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in April!