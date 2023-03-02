Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, March 2023

The sun in Pisces lights up the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people, connect with your partners, and generally enjoy socializing! A special gift could come your way as Venus meets Jupiter in Aries on March 2; something valuable and exciting could be offered. Venus is all about pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of abundance, making their meeting a loving and pleasurable one—but it would be wise to avoid over-indulging!

Your ruling planet Mercury meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius on March 2, finding you especially focused: This can bode well for your career and tackling your to-do list, and firm plans may be made. This might also be a productive time to discuss commitments. You may be setting firm boundaries around your availability… good for you! Mercury enters Pisces on March 2, which could kick up conversations in your relationships; your partners might be particularly chatty! Mercury in Pisces is also fantastic for your networking opportunities and communication in general.

The sun connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on March 6, which might find you meeting someone unexpectedly or connecting with a person who’s very different than your usual crowd. The full moon in your sign, Virgo, takes place on March 7, which can find you releasing old habits! If a situation has been brewing between you and a partner, things could reach a climax. An issue may be confronted, but it’s also a powerful time to create compromise. Balance, especially in regard to partnership, is a big theme for you at this moment. Your feelings about things can become more clear: Full moons often bring things to light, and because this one is in your zodiac sign, you’re discovering something important about yourself! You could be letting go of an old way of relating to people.

Also on March 7, the planet of limits and responsibilities, Saturn, enters Pisces, which can find you exploring important commitments in your partnerships. You could be connecting with serious and hardworking people over the next two years or so. Saturn is the planet of boundaries, and its entry into your opposite sign Pisces can find you setting firm limits in your partnerships and raising expectations of your partners.

Venus connects with action planet Mars in Gemini on March 11, inspiring a fun and busy atmosphere, and it’s also an exciting time in your career. Surprising news and communication breakthroughs could take place as Mercury connects with Uranus, also on March 11. The mood is lazy or somewhat confusing as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14. There may be frustration about how swiftly things are moving, but now is the time to let things unfold as they will. Forcing things along could leave you more frustrated. Rest! The mood is more easygoing as the sun meets Neptune on March 15, and you might connect with someone especially compassionate and inspiring.

March 16 also finds the sun squaring off with Mars, Venus squaring off with Pluto, and Venus entering Taurus. A clash of egos could take place at this time, and control, envy, or greed could also be themes. The sun’s square with Mars might find you feeling impatient, but decisive action can also be taken. Venus’s clash with Pluto may reveal which relationships require firmer boundaries, but it could also stir passion and desire in your healthy partnerships. Helping keep things cool is Venus’s entry in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring an open-hearted, grounded atmosphere. Good news from afar could arrive, and a general feeling of possibility and expansion flows. Venus in Taurus also bodes well for communication in your relationships.

Messenger planet Mercury squares off with Mars, the sun meets Mercury, and sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn on March 17. Mercury’s clash with Mars inspires a direct approach to communication: Watch out for arguments! A swift decision may take place. There may be an important realization or discussion regarding, or with, a partner as the sun meets Mercury. Venus’s harmonious connection with Saturn isn’t as romantic or sweet as we usually expect from Venus, but it’s still productive and supportive! A helpful discussion about future plans or commitments could take place. Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, which can find you connecting with exciting influential people! Secrets may be shared. A creative breakthrough might arise. Intriguing negotiations may be in the works.

Mercury enters fire sign Aries on March 19, kicking up discussions about money, perhaps about themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with partners. The sun mingles with Pluto on March 20, inspiring a passionate atmosphere: This is an exciting time to connect with a partner or crush, and outside of your romantic partnerships, alliances with powerful people could be forming, too.

Aries season begins on March 20 and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, which can find you taking a new approach to your finances, especially money you owe, or share with, others. You can explore a new plan to pay off a debt, or organize a budget with your partner. Emotionally, this new moon is also a powerful moment to cut ties with the past and start fresh. You could be breaking out of an old rut, ready to move forward. Aries is all about courage, and you can feel especially confident as you embrace change now!

One of the highlights of this month comes on March 23 when Pluto enters Aquarius. Pluto is the planet of transformation, and Aquarius is all about invention: Incredible innovations and upgrades may take place in your life over the next few years. But you may be challenged to let go of old habits that you’ve outgrown, however comfortable you may be with them. This is a powerful time for growth, and you’re experimenting with new concepts and possibilities. Your schedule may be shifting, and the way your days are organized can undergo a big change. Your daily routines and rituals could get a big update.

Your social life becomes very busy as Mars enters Cancer on March 25. You could find yourself exploring a new social scene or taking up a new hobby. This is a productive time for teamwork! Great progress can be made toward a common goal. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28, inspiring an optimistic, open-minded atmosphere, and discussions about money pick up. A deal could be struck or an exciting commitment may be explored as Mars mingles with Saturn on March 30. Also on March 30, Venus meets electric Uranus, inspiring a wildly adventurous energy! Novel thills and unexpected pleasures could arrive. A trip someplace unexpected may find you revitalized. A new idea can inspire and delight you.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in April!