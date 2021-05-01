Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, May 2021

Taurus season is an adventurous time of year for you, Virgo, especially this year!

On May 2 your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Taurus, connects with Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, finding you exploring some exciting, possibly hard-to-access spaces and places, perhaps as a VIP! Some juicy information may come your way. Also on this day, Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a gentle and affectionate atmosphere—it’s a wonderful time to connect with your partners.

Videos by VICE

May 3 is busy: Mercury clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius, the sun squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, and Mercury enters Gemini, finding you busy reshuffling plans and possibly running into obstacles while trying to get things organized. Don’t rush things; now is the time to think about long-term strategy! And try not to be cocky—the sun is all about ego, but when it’s square Saturn, there’s no time for that! Mercury in Gemini bodes well for communication, especially regarding your career, and for connecting with the public. What message do you want to share?

Venus connects with Pluto on May 6, making it a powerful time to connect with your romantic partners—passion is in the air! It’s a potent moment for bonding and exploring your deepest desires. This is also a dynamic time for creativity and artistic expression!

Venus clashes with Jupiter and Venus enters Gemini on May 8, creating a fun, over-the-top atmosphere—but be careful not to over-indulge since Jupiter tends to over-do things. Venus is the planet of pleasure and Jupiter is the planet of more, more, more! Venus in Gemini is fantastic for your career and reputation—you’re feeling especially charming, and have an easy time attracting people to your work. Some gifts or awards may come your way!

The new moon in Taurus on May 11 also finds Mars and Uranus connecting, which is extremely exciting for your social life; you’re likely to run into some unexpected people! This new moon marks the beginning of a new adventure: Some important travel plans may begin to form, or perhaps a new course of study will commence! Mercury connects with Saturn on May 12, creating a solid, supportive energy for discussing future plans, especially about your career.

The sun connects with Neptune and Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13, making this one of the dreamiest days of the month for your relationships! The sun and Neptune’s connection brings a spiritually connected atmosphere; you and your partners could feel highly intuitively linked. Lucky Jupiter in your opposite sign Pisces marks an exciting period of expansion in your relationships. If you’re looking for a partnership, many opportunities may open up for you, and if you’re in a commitment, possibilities to expand your connection could arise. Jupiter is the planet of growth, and Pisces is the sign of limitlessness: Anything is possible, and for you dear Virgo, this could manifest in the realm of partnership, in both platonic and romantic connections.

Mercury begins its pre-retrogade shadow period on May 14: Take note of the conversations and ideas that arrive, as they will likely be reviewed or reworked when Mercury retrograde begins at the end of the month. The sun and Pluto connect on May 17, bringing a wonderful boost in creativity and confidence. A competitive atmosphere may arise! It’s a wonderful time for transformation: What do you want to change in your life, Virgo? Venus connects with Saturn on May 19, creating a supportive atmosphere, especially in your career: If you’re looking for help from mentors, leaders, or higher-ups, this could be a productive time to reach out.

Your attention turns to your career on May 20 when the sun enters Gemini, and the sun clashes with Jupiter on May 21, which is an exciting time for partnership—but watch out for clashing egos. The mood is optimistic and open-minded at this time, but some foolish choices might be made due to over-confidence. Also watch out for confusion when your ruling planet Mercury squares off with hazy Neptune on May 22: Take it slow, and don’t rush conversations. Stay flexible. Things are shifting, and Saturn retrograde begins on May 23, encouraging you to reorganize your daily schedule.

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius arrives on May 26, bringing a major culmination to issues concerning your home and family life. You may discover something about your past or your ancestors, and this is a powerful time for emotional release. You may be moving, changing your living situation in some way, or revisiting a place that’s dear to you. Eclipses have a destined feeling about them, so the shifts that take place at this time are heavy—let yourself get plenty of rest! People are feeling especially sensitive on May 27 as Venus clashes with Neptune. People (yourself included) may need extra reassurance at this time. A more cheerful energy flows on May 29 when Mercury meets Venus, inspiring a peppy atmosphere! This bodes especially well for you career and popularity.

Mercury retrograde begins on May 29, finding you reconsidering how you engage with the public, as well as revisiting conversations and ideas concerning your career. Mercury retrograde isn’t an ideal time to start new projects, but if you want to pick up a project that you previously put on the back burner, it’s a great time to do so! Recognition or rewards that have been delayed may finally appear, but avoid signing new contracts, traveling, or making important purchases if you can. Mars connects with Neptune on May 31, finding the month wrapping up on a gentle yet productive note—this is a wonderful time to connect with people who share your visions and dreams for the future.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in June!