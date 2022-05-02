Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, May 2022

Taurus season is an energizing and uplifting time of year for you, Virgo: The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, learning, and publishing, making it an exciting time to explore the world and share your wonderful ideas! If you’re enrolled in school, Taurus season may find you making great strides toward your goals. You might be going on an exciting adventure soon and if you’ve been craving a change in your environment or everyday routine, Taurus season delivers!

The start of May finds love and money planet Venus in your opposite sign Pisces, bolding well for relationships of all kinds, romantic and professional. On May 1, Venus makes a helpful connection with power planet Pluto in fellow earth sign Capricorn, creating an especially passionate atmosphere! This is an exciting time in your love life and your creative collaborations. Deep bonds are formed, and on May 2, Venus enters Aries, which can find you and your partners taking relationships to the next level. In your love life, Venus in Aries might mean you and a partner dive into tricky discussions about anything from money to intimacy, and in business, discussions about investments or other financial concerns may take place.

Videos by VICE

Another phenomenally creative moment arrives on May 3 as Jupiter in Pisces connects with Pluto in Capricorn: Jupiter is the planet of opportunity and expansion, and Pluto is the planet of power and transformation. Their connection can find you connecting with exciting people, experiencing significant growth in your partnerships, or realizing a new way of moving in the world. Action planet Mars is also in Pisces revving up the relationship sector of your chart, and it connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on May 4, which may find you having surprising conversations or running into unexpected people. The sun and Uranus meet on May 5, and you may be embarking on an exciting adventure. The mood is experimental and exciting opportunities could arise.

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Gemini at the start of the month, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and on May 6, chatty Mercury mingles with sweet Venus, inspiring an easygoing, friendly, fun energy! The sun connects with Mars on May 7, encouraging direct and honest communication. You may be rethinking the conversations and decisions made over the last few weeks, especially negotiations at work or overall career plans, as Mercury begins its retrograde in Gemini on May 10. Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunications, and astrologers typically advise against traveling, making big purchases, signing contracts, or starting new projects at this time, but Mercury retrograde also serves a great purpose, encouraging us to slow down! Use this energy to rework plans, pick up a project that had been previously put on the back burner instead of charging ahead, reconnect with people from the past, re-share work you’re proud of, rethink your goals, and celebrate achievements you haven’t had time to toast. Reward or recognition that’s owed to you may come your way at this time.

Also on May 10, the planet of growth and opportunity, Jupiter, enters fire sign Aries! This is an exciting period for rallying others to invest in you and your work. Generous gifts may come your way! However, it’s also important to practice moderation at this time. Jupiter is all about more, more, more and Aries loves to charge ahead! Slow down and take a measured approach to things, and be careful not to over-indulge. Jupiter in Aries may find you racking up debt, but this energy could just as well be harnessed for settling debts, saving money, and managing other financial concerns. This could be a great time to learn more about money and managing your bills.

May 15 finds the sun squaring off with Saturn in Aquarius and connecting with Neptune in Pisces: The sun’s tense connection with Saturn could find you frustrated about your schedule. It’s a great moment to reassess your schedule, routine, and how your projects are organized. It may be time to set boundaries and reflect on your responsibilities: which you want to keep, and which ones can no longer occupy your to-do list. The sun’s connection with dreamy Neptune helps inspire creativity and an easygoing attitude, balancing Saturn’s heavy atmosphere. Someone may wish to be of service to you. Ask for assistance if you need it! Virgos are famously helpful to everyone around them…surely, someone’s eager to return a favor!

The lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 16, which may bring a conversation to an intriguing conclusion. Information could arrive, and you might learn about things from a perspective you never considered! This is also a powerful full moon for letting go of habits and patterns. How do you want to re-organize your life, Virgo?

Mars and Neptune meet on May 18 and there may be a sluggish energy in the air. Prioritize rest! Fantasizing is likely, but don’t let your imagination wander to paranoid places. Slow down and don’t jump to conclusions. Enjoy art, talk about your dreams and wishes with your loved ones, and try to avoid making big decisions or commitments. Your partners may feel especially confused, frustrated, or sensitive at this time: Reassurance and support may be helpful for them, but be sure to protect your own boundaries as well!

May 19 finds the sun connecting with Pluto, inspiring passion and vitality, and Mercury retrograde connects with Jupiter, bringing big conversations—just watch out for exaggerations! Gemini season begins on May 20, finding the sun lighting up the sector f your chart that rules your career and reputation, and the sun meets Mercury retrograde on May 21, which may bring an important realization about your career, your life in public, or you your legacy.

Mars and Pluto connect on May 22, which may make for a dynamic day in your relationships, connecting with someone powerful, influential, or energizing, and Mercury re-enters Taurus while on its retrograde journey, which might find you re-arranging travel or education plans, re-editing something you want to publish, or revisiting an idea, philosophy, or study.

The sun connects with Jupiter on May 23, bringing a sunny and optimistic energy, and Mercury retrograde connects with Mars, which might find you and a partner revisiting plans and strategies. While Mercury retrograde isn’t an ideal time to discuss commitments, conversations about future plans may take place as Venus and Saturn connect on May 24. Venus’s supportive connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, finds us all thinking about what’s important to us in the long-term. Also on May 24, warrior planet Mars enters Aries, inspiring you to take care of bills and resolve any other lingering issues.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on May 25, which may find you thinking back to April 28: News that was shared then may be relevant now, or you might discover something connected to a conversation or research that took place last month. You might run into old friends, creative collaborators, or lovers at this time, and deep conversations can take place, helping you gain a better understanding of what was.

Venus squares off with Pluto on May 27, which may bring an intense atmosphere! Relationships built on solid foundations can deepen in intimacy, but even in the strongest partnerships, feelings like jealousy or insecurity may surface. We’re only human, after all! Control issues may be highlighted, and it would be wise to call in the help of an unbiased third party to mediate things or simply give perspective. Venus enters Taurus on May 28, shifting the atmosphere: The mood is more happy-go-lucky, grounded, peaceful, and sensual! Good news from afar may arrive. Mars and Jupiter meet on May 29, finding you making tremendous strides toward your financial goals! This is also a hugely powerful time to cut ties with the past.

A new cycle begins with the the new moon in Gemini on May 30: A new journey in your career may be taking place, or new opportunities are coming into view. An acknowledgment or reward for your talents could arrive! Sometimes after achieving something, it’s confusing to figure out what to do next. As proud and satisfied as you may feel, you might also feel pressed to find the “next thing.” But give yourself space during this new moon in Gemini to simply enjoy your successes! The next thing will come, and if there’s anything Mercury retrograde teaches us, it’s to slow down and enjoy the present.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in June!