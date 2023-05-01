Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, May 2023

Taurus season is a brilliant time of year for you, Virgo, as big ideas are shared and new opportunities arise! It’s an exciting period for travel, and if you’re in school, great strides can be made toward your educational goals. Big changes might also be made in your daily routine as Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius on May 1. You could be rearranging your schedule in a major way, starting a new regimen, or kicking an old habit.

Also on May 1, your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde, meets the sun in Taurus, perhaps revealing information that completely changes your perspective. The way you organize yourself and your time could radically change!

Venus in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces on May 4, which could make for a complicated atmosphere. Romance may be in the air, but so could disappointment. You might discover that someone had been presenting themselves dishonestly, or perhaps exaggerating. They may have meant well, but the reality of things might create an awkward conversation. While Virgos are famously realistic, it’s possible that you misinterpreted something about someone, and now may be the time to gain a more down-to-earth understanding of them and your relationship. Still, a creative breakthrough could take place, vulnerabilities may be shared in trusting relationships, and sweet interactions could take place as people are especially tender and sensitive.

Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries and the lunar eclipse in Scorpio takes place on May 5! Venus’s alignment with Jupiter can deepen intimacy in your partnerships, and outside of romance, it could also find you tapping into a wealth of resources. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio reveals information that totally changes your perspective. A conversation could reach a climax! Hidden details may come to light. You might get something off your chest, or someone else could have something big to say. A change might take place in your local environment; perhaps you’ll travel abroad or experience a big shift in your neighborhood.

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, which bodes well for your friendships and for networking; you may connect with some exciting people at this time. A gift, prize, or reward could come your way! Galas and celebrations relating to your career or life in the public eye could take place. In your love life, you and your partners are connecting on a deep, intellectual level. A sudden and surprising adventure could take place as the sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9; it’s an exciting time to travel somewhere unexpected. Surprising news might also be shared.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in Pisces and Venus on May 12, which may find you reworking plans with partners and running into old friends. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, inspiring a serious and focused atmosphere. Typically, this is a supportive alignment for discussing future plans, but with Mercury retrograde, things are in more of a brainstorming phase. Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and its post-shadow period ends on June 1, by which point your attention will be on other details, plans, and discussions, and delays and miscommunications begin to clear up!

Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring explosive chemistry and passion in your relationships! You may connect with someone quite dashing. It’s also an exciting time in your social life, and a dynamic period for any teamwork in general. Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, which could bring exciting travel opportunities your way. Thrilling educational opportunities could also arise. In general, it feels like your world is opening up! You may also find opportunities to publish or share your ideas. This is an exciting period of growth for you, but as possibilities appear and you consider what to pursue, you might find that you need to create a big change to your daily routine and day-to-day environment. You might be contemplating these shifts as Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17. Change is exciting, but it can also bring up fears of the unknown or sadness about losing old things; you’re contending with these changes in your life in a big way.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring creative breakthroughs, and generally finding people feeling spiritually in touch with themselves and each other. This can be a lovely time to connect with someone special, talk about emotions and fantasies, and quell each other’s fears. Mercury connects with Saturn and the new moon in Taurus takes place on May 19 and you may find yourself revisiting plans and conversations that had been reworked sometime around May 12. As Mercury aligns with Saturn, some promises, commitments, or agreements are made. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus can find you embarking on an important new journey. Perhaps you’ll literally travel, or maybe the journey will be an intellectual one as you pursue a new course of study or begin work you want to publish.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, which can find you confronting issues you’ve been avoiding, dear Virgo! Mars in Leo has you feeling restless, so create extra time to meditate, journal, and engage in a physical activity you enjoy. You could find yourself feeling more irritable than usual, and may not know why, making this time for introspection and physical movement even more important. Now isn’t the time to repress, but to express—and in healthy, productive ways! Scribble your worst thoughts on a piece of paper and then rip it to shreds. Set a date with the punching bag at your gym. Let it out! This is a powerful time to release.

Mars’s opposition to Pluto inspires an intense period of cutting ties and letting go of relationships, projects, and situations that no longer make sense for you. Your frustration can soon turn into determination to succeed: The sun enters Gemini and connects with Pluto on May 21, shifting your focus to your career, and beginning a hugely productive period in your life!

The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring courage and strength, but watch out for short tempers and big egos as Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23. Unexpected fun comes your way as Venus connects with Uranus on May 26, and chance meetings that surprise and inspire you take place. You might learn something new about a friend or partner at this time. In your love life, this is an exciting moment to explore fantasies. Important boundaries are set, especially in your relationships and at work, or with your fans and the public, as the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28. You’re taking a new approach to the responsibilities you share with others.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in June!