Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, November 2019

A warm and inviting energy takes over your home as sweet Venus enters fiery Sagittarius on November 1, inspiring you to redecorate, enjoy time with your family and loved ones, and entertain guests! Venus is the planet of love and money, and as it travels through Sagittarius, you’re making exciting investments and placing special value on partners that make you feel at home. But tension—especially around cash, security, and feeling valued—arrives on November 5 as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Mars is the planet of war and Pluto is the planet of destruction, and things can get ugly when they square off, so don’t pick any fights and be extra careful around people you find manipulative or shady.

A more empathetic and productive energy flows as the sun, Saturn in Capricorn, and Neptune in Pisces align on November 8, creating a marvelous atmosphere for creativity, connection, and manifesting your dreams—particularly in your romantic and creative partnerships. Just keep in mind this month that your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, which means that many conversations may be delayed or confused, and you don’t have all the information you need just yet. You’re exploring intriguing secrets as Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, on November 9. This finds you thinking back to October 19—something is being revisited or explored on a deeper level, and an important piece of information arrives on November 11 as the sun meets Mercury. You’re a logical person, Virgo, but during this time, you feel especially compelled to tap into your intuition.

There’s a full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus on November 12, bringing a conversation that’s been building to a climax. Mercury retrograde finds you reviewing all sorts of plans and ideas, and even more information and perspective comes to light with this full moon. A belief of yours is challenged at this time, and things are moving at a quicker pace as action planet Mars connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius. Also during this lunation, you’re swiftly sorting out financial issues. A little bit of luck is on the way, but only if you put yourself out there!



You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 and reconsidering your plans as Mercury connects with Saturn and Neptune on November 13. Verbal and intuitive communication is very important to you in relationships, and this is a potent time to reconnect with others if your bonds have been weakened or need to grow stronger. The sun, our source of vitality, connects with Pluto, the planet of rebirth, also on November 13, promising an alchemical transformation in creativity, romance, and communication…if you’re willing to sacrifice old patterns! If you’ve been overly idealistic, you’ll feel disappointed at home and in your partnerships on November 14 as Venus clashes with Neptune. That said, this could also be a tremendously romantic time—but only if you can keep things light! Don’t make any promises and enjoy whatever magic is in the air without tying too much meaning to it.

A shift in energy arrives as action planet Mars enters incisive Scorpio on November 19, and when Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20, your communications will pick up again! Warrior Mars in Scorpio finds you fearlessly expressing yourself after all the introspection that took place during Mercury retrograde. Between November 20 and December 7, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, plans and conversations that had been in review, delayed, or confused will finally begin to straighten out.



Sagittarius season begins on November 22, finding the sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart and making this a wonderful time for you to connect with your loved ones and dive into your spiritual practice. Sagittariuses love abundance, so bring a bounty of food and drink into your home for the spirits of your house, and light some candles at your ancestral altar. November 24 is a fantastic day to party or connect with your loved ones as Venus meets lucky Jupiter, beginning a new cycle in luck, luxury, and abundance. But that same day, Mars opposes Uranus in Taurus, so watch out for unexpected arguments, surprising news, or a possible breakup. A shift in energy arrives as Venus enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on November 25, creating a lusty energy—Venus in the sign of the horny goat is all about physical pleasure! A boost in creative inspiration also arrives and gifts are exchanged.

A fresh start at home arrives with the new moon in Sagittarius on November 26, and the energy is especially sleepy as Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27. You may feel quite confused about relationships at this time because your partners are in a daze. New moons are for quiet introspection, so make time to meditate, and worry about having serious conversations later. Mercury will help you and your partners connect on an emotional level as it meets Neptune on November 28. Conversations from November 13 will be revisited at this time. Also on this day, Venus connects with Uranus, bringing a fun opportunity for adventure and experimentation. Again, you’re thinking back to November 13 as Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn on November 30—but this time, some plans are finally set in stone! Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in December!