Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season! As a Mercury-ruled sign, you’re big on communication, making this season an exciting time of year for you, dear Virgo, as the sun lights up the communication sector of your chart, boosting your investigatory skills and bringing important information your way.

Some frustration may arise on November 1 as your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Libra, squares off with Saturn in Capricorn, and does so again on November 6 after ending its retrograde on November 3. Your ruling planet’s forward motion brings an end to the mixed-up communication energy you’ve been dealing with, you’re catching up on all the missed calls and paperwork that’s been piling up on your desk over the last few weeks. There’s a heavy atmosphere as Mercury clashes with Saturn, and you may find that there are still obstacles around communication, reminiscent of what you dealt with on or around September 23.

Venus in Libra has brought financial blessings your way, and it opposes Mars retrograde on November 9, finding you paying off a debt or releasing yourself from an obligation. The sun connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on November 10, and the energy is otherworldly and whimsical, especially to your relationships, as you and your partners bond on a deep, emotional, and spiritual level! It’s a lovely time to discuss fantasies and wishes. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, finding you smoothing over misunderstanding that took place during October’s Mercury retrograde. You’re completing paperwork and busily checking in on your neighbors, and siblings, too, if you have them. Scorpio is known as the detective of the zodiac, and your investigative skills are especially strong at this time. You’re famous for your critiques, and the scorpion sting is really coming out with what you say right now, so be mindful!

Jupiter meets Pluto in Capricorn on November 12 for the third and final time this year on November 12, finding you thinking back to April 4 and June 30, as similar themes come up. All year, incredible transformations have taken place in your love life and in your creative work, and you’ve reached a true and important understanding about how crucial joy, fun, and relaxation are. You’ve been called a “workaholic” in the past, but after 2020, you’ll never take fun for granted again. This has been a powerful year for your sex life as you explored your desires on a deeper level. In your creative work, you’ve pushed yourself out of your comfort zone. There’s a lot happening at once, which may find you feeling overwhelmed, so reach out for support and be gentle with yourself while you go through this period of growth and transformation!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, helping you confront issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. You had to reconsider how you handle shared resources over the last few weeks, and you’re ready to move forward now. The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, encouraging honest communication, and bringing a boost in confidence as you make your desires known.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15, marking a fresh start in communication—but some difficult topics may come up for conversation, as this new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues may come up so bring in an unbiased third party to help with manipulative or shady behavior. Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence, but do enjoy the magical boost of romance in the air! This is a sweep-you-off-your feet sort of energy. You are interested in spoiling the people that you feel a familial connection to, or you could be taking a big step in your creative and social life.

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 17, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 19. A surprising change may take place in your neighborhood. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19 and it isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals. You may feel a sense of rejection in the air, but there’s also a solid energy for communication, so it’s worth discussing your fears. If someone isn’t mature enough to handle a real conversation, that’s valuable information for you to have!

Venus enters Scorpio on November 21, bringing love letters your way, and you’re in a domestic mood as the sun enters Sagittarius, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. Mercury and Neptune make a harmonious connection on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. You’re feeling a psychic connection with your partners. You can forgive people and look at the bright side of relationships. Just be sure you’re not being too idealistic, and take everything with a pinch of salt.

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. Juicy information is shared, and you’re getting a much clearer, insider look at things. Watch out for gossip, but also try to take advantage of opportunities to get what you want from influential friends. Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus, and an exciting and unexpected conversation about something you want to experiment with takes place. When Uranus is involved, you can never be too weird or different!

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, and you’re feeling a heavy energy in your relationships: A sensitive mood is in the air, and there is a desire to unify. You might realize you were being overly idealistic or too forgiving in past relationships, and having a wakeup call. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter also on November 28: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture, so there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. Exciting news is coming, which bodes especially well for your love life. Put yourself out there and talk to people! Social connections are made, but the introduction can only happen if you’re open to it.

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, marking a momentous shift in your career. This is a powerful time for your reputation, and the decisions you make will impact your legacy. Changes in power are taking place around you. What do you want to be remembered for? An important project may be completed and some important rewards or recognition could come your way. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same after an eclipse. Your ruling planet Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, bringing an important contract your way—solid agreements are made at this time.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in December!