Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, November 2022

Deep, meaningful discussions take place during Scorpio season as the sun lights up the communication sector of your chart. Scorpio season also finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your local community and neighbors, which can find you connecting with your neighborhood in some new way. You could be connecting with siblings, too, if you have them.

Surprising news arrives on November 5 as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5. A conversation about love or money could take an unexpected turn, and intriguing information may be revealed. Someone’s choices or preferences might surprise you, and this alignment can push you to come to terms with whether you can accept that someone else has significantly different values from you… though a surprising compromise can be struck at this time, too. Decisions about responsibilities and commitments are made as Venus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on November 7.

A lunar eclipse in fellow earth sign Taurus takes place on November 8, also finding the sun meeting your ruling planet Mercury in Scorpio, and Mercury opposing Uranus. Eclipses mark a time of radical change in our lives, and this one finds you having a philosophical breakthrough that transforms your whole world. A conversation could change everything. A trip you take may prove pivotal in your life. You might be at a crossroads at school, and an important decision can be made. If you’re working on publishing something or simply trying to spread the news, this may be a significant period for you.

A new conversation begins as the sun joins Mercury, and Mercury’s opposition with Uranus inspires unconventional thinking and brings surprising information. The sun opposes Uranus on November 9, which can find you having even more intriguing discussions, and exciting discoveries or progress can be made. The same old way of thinking about things just does not work for you anymore.

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Saturn on November 10, finding you setting important boundaries around your time and energy. Communication blocks or delays may arise, but you can also find yourself feeling focused and productive. Also on this day, Venus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring an especially whimsical, wonderful atmosphere in your love life, or in your relationships of all sorts, as an easygoing, open-hearted, and creative energy flows. If you’re looking for love, or already in love, this marks a special moment of spiritual, emotional connection. You cam interact with inspiring art or ideas at this time.

Again, you’re setting important boundaries regarding your time and energy, assessing your schedule and working out issues regarding productivity as the sun squares off with Saturn on November 11. Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, inspiring you to write poetry, indulge in fantasy, and discuss your dreams. Virgos are famously logical, but you’re indulging in the abstract at this time. Inspiring social connections can form.

Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, finding you and your partners connecting in a deep, profound way. A transformative connection takes place! Secrets may be shared as Mercury connects with Pluto on November 14; this can also be a productive time for research. Also on this day, the sun with Neptune, boding well for creative inspiration and spiritual connection. A general feeling of expansion and ease flows in your social life.

Venus connects with Jupiter in Pisces on November 15: This could be a fantastic time to meet new people or connect more deeply with established partners. An interaction you feel is lucky or energizing takes place. Messages of love and understanding are shared. Deep connections form. A warm, loving energy flows at home and in your family life as Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16. You might be excited to redecorate your home, or in the mood to entertain loved ones.

Also on this day, Mercury mingles with Jupiter, inspiring an easygoing, open-minded atmosphere that’s fantastic for sharing ideas. Juicy gossip might come your way. Inspiration is easy to find. You and a partner may come to an agreement or understanding about something. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, kicking up conversations concerning home and family. You may be tending to paperwork or communications regarding your living situation, and discussions about the past may require your attention. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, finding you having a meaningful and transformative discussion.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, which can find you dealing with misunderstandings, laziness, or even shady behavior. People may be falling behind on their responsibilities, and it can be especially frustrating for you as you’re trying to push projects forward. Other people’s lack of clarity or energy may be especially annoying to you at this time. You might find yourself thinking back to a situation that took place on or around October 12. Mars retrograde might find us feeling especially intense, short-tempered, and impatient, but this can also be a powerful opportunity to learn more about what motivates, angers, and inspires you. This is a pivotal time in your career, too, as you rediscover what you’re passionate about! For now, the best way to work with the energy is to slow down, and reassess what you can—and can’t—expect from others as you work toward your goals.

The sun connects with Jupiter on November 20, inspiring an open-hearted and generous atmosphere, and a fun, easygoing energy flows at home as your ruling planet Mercury meets sweet Venus on November 21. It’s a lovely moment to entertain at home and enjoy your family. The mood is cozy and cheerful!

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, bringing your focus squarely to your living situation and family life: You could be moving, planning a renovation, reorganizing things at home, spending more time in the kitchen, or generally sprucing up your space. Sagittarius season can also find you inspired to connect with the past. The new moon in Sagittarius marks a fresh start at home or with family: Again, you could be relocating, or this fresh start might be more emotional as you reconnect with your sense of home, family, and comfort. This is a wonderful time to clean up your space: Change your sheets, take out the trash, and perhaps donate items you no longer need. This new moon also finds Jupiter ending its retrograde, and you’re connecting with new people or expanding an established partnership (romantic or otherwise) in some way.

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, which may find people eager to invest in your work long-term, and you’re re-strategizing plans or projects that began on or around September 28. Some bickering or impatience may arise as Mercury opposes Mars retrograde on November 29, but also on this day, Mercury connects with Saturn, boding well for long-term planning. Patience can get you far. Set boundaries on your availability, and define a clearer line between your work and home lives. The mood is especially passionate as Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30: You might feel quite competitive at this time, and some exciting collaborations can also take place.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in December!