Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2020

The sun in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security, finding you reviewing your budget, asking for a raise or increasing your rate, and considering new investments. This isn’t just about money (although that’s a big part of it!); Libra season also finds you reflecting on how to budget your time and energy.

You’re confronting the true cost of things on October 1 with the full moon in Aries. This is a powerful time to pay a debt, or, on an emotional level, to get closure. Full moons are all about release, and while Libra season finds you focused on material concerns, this full moon is highly emotional as you examine the ways the earthly realm interacts with the spiritual, realizing you don’t want to be tied down by past hurts, past debts, or current entanglements with other people’s “stuff,” whether that be their money, or their emotional expectations of you.

Videos by VICE

Venus enters your sign on October 2! This finds you feeling especially charming and seductive. You’re in a more flirtatious and outgoing mood than you have been in lately and it’s a great time to spoil yourself with some new clothes or a makeover. Emotionally, you’re feeling clear on your values and what you want in your relationships, making it a wonderful moment to connect with friends and lovers. You’re one of the most helpful people anyone could meet, and people feel so lucky to be in your circle at this time! Things are especially powerful in your love life as Pluto ends its retrograde in Capricorn on October 4: Passion is high, and it’s a powerful opportunity for deep bonding. This is also a potent time for creativity. Whether you’re making art or making love, Pluto finds you diving deeper into intimacy and creativity.

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Scorpio, opposes Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on October 7, bringing unexpected news and perhaps a few annoyances. Changes in plans, opinions, and direction take place. Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9, and people are especially short-tempered. Arguments flare, especially concerning shared and intimacy in your love life, and it’s unlikely this is the first time these issues have come up—think back to August 13! A shift in energy takes place as Venus connects with Uranus on October 10, bringing an unexpected invitation to go on an adventure. The sun clashes with Jupiter in Capricorn on October 11, so be careful about over-spending and over-indulging, but do enjoy the open-minded and generous atmosphere.

Jupiter and Neptune connect for the third and final time this year on October 12, and it’s an absolutely magical moment in your relationships. While this is especially beneficial for your love life, all partnerships will be blessed by lucky Jupiter and dreamy Neptune’s helpful cosmic connection, including ones with your creative collaborations. Amazing growth is taking place in your partnerships, and while this could feel very sentimental, Mercury’s connection with Venus helps keep things fun and easy. Deep conversations take place as philosophical Jupiter talks to the planet of transcendence, Neptune, and playful banter, jokes, gossip, and merriment are in the air as Mercury connects with Venus, keeping this day from being a sappy, weepy, and blubbering love fest.

After Jupiter and Neptune connect—creating an amazing sense of union—you will have some separations to take care of, especially regarding finances. An important moment in Mars’s retrograde journey takes place on October 13 when it opposes the sun. This is an amazing time to pay off a debt, but you may end a partnership that’s not working out financially. Also on this day, Mercury begins its retrograde in Scorpio, and though this period is famous for delays and miscommunication, a long lost message may come your way. Avoid signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases, if you can, but do reconnect with old friends and neighbors. You may visit an old haunt you haven’t seen in a while, and are likely to run into people from your past or complete lingering paperwork.

The sun clashes with Pluto on October 15, stirring up power struggles, jealousy, and possessive behavior, but the new moon in Libra arrives on October 16, marking the beginning of a new cycle concerning cash and security. This is an important few days for setting boundaries, as you are marking the beginning of a fresh start in how you protect your time, energy, and resources.

The sun squares off with Saturn and Venus opposes Neptune on October 18, creating an air of rejection and defeat. Self-esteem issues arise and confusion about your partnerships is confronted, but the energy shifts on October 19 as Mars and Venus align with lucky Jupiter, finding you boldly making demands and easily accessing what you want. A generous and optimistic energy flows after a day of disappointment. Also on October 19, Mercury opposes Uranus for the second time this month, finding you thinking back to October 7: Once again, surprising news comes up for your consideration.

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, creating a powerful atmosphere for intimacy, and Scorpio season begins on October 22, bringing intriguing information as the sun illuminates the communication sector of your chart. Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, finding you discussing your boundaries and standards and making exciting plans for the future with your lovers and creative collaborators—but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so details are likely to reworked in the coming weeks. The sun meets Mercury retrograde on October 25, bringing an important piece of information that will help you make sense of things. Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you revisiting conversations and paperwork concerning money, as well as bringing you some lovely gifts (and finding you in a generous mood, too!).

The full moon in Taurus lands on October 31, along with the sun’s opposition to Uranus, bringing a conversation that’s been building to a critical climax. Freedom is an important theme at this time, and you’re not interested in anyone telling how to think or what to believe. Full moons are all about release, and you’re saying what you need to say at this time!

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in November.