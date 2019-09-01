Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, September 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

July sucked, August was smooth, and this month is busy—but you’re ready for it. Happy solar return! You’re feeling revitalized as the sun returns to your zodiac sign, ready to take on the world and celebrate life. Your ruling planet Mercury is currently in your sign, helping you express yourself and keeping you sharp. Especially brilliant ideas are born as Mercury connects with electric Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on September 1. That same day, sweet and sexy Venus is in your sign, making you feel cute and comfortable while it connects with the planet of commitment, Saturn, currently in fellow earth sign Capricorn. This is wonderful: Uranus’s influence finds you feeling free, but Saturn’s is supportive. What a wonderful way to start the month!

On September 2, a burst of passion arrives as the sun meets Mars in your sign, Virgo, bringing you a giant boost of energy and perhaps even making you seem more confrontational than usual while new plans and strategies are being made. It can be like you to be too nitpicky or excluding of plans or ideas; however, you’re finding yourself saying yes to just about everything, as Venus also clashes with Jupiter in Sagittarius on September 2. The energy is generous and abundant at this time! And while you will likely have to cut some things off while you make new plans for the future, you’re eager to enjoy yourself and are more willing than usual to give things a shot.

Mercury meets Mars and the sun on September 3, making it a powerful day for communication, but watch out for self absorption. An important perspective comes your way, but do be mindful of big egos: There’s a know-it-all energy in the air! People—especially you—really want to get their point across this day, so be a thoughtful listener. If you feel like someone isn’t hearing you out, it could be easy to pick a fight, but try to look at the big picture, rather than getting lost in the details. Perhaps send that person a letter explaining your thoughts, or have a direct, in-person conversation about the fact that they’re not holding space for you—a little respectful confrontation could be just the thing!

Darling Venus opposes hazy Neptune in Pisces on September 4, making for some confusing energy in your relationships; however, decisive Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn in Capricorn on September 5, helping you sort out plans and commitments. You might not know what you want, but at least you’ll figure out what to do! You haven’t necessarily been grounded in reality in your relationships, but now you’ll have an opportunity to figure out how to get back down to earth.



September 6 is busy as Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the sun connects with Saturn, and Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn, stirring up plenty of communication (watch out for exaggerations!), and creating wonderful opportunities to find support and deepen your perspective on the world around you.

As a Virgo, it’s important to make sense of things since you’re a sensual earth sign and ruled by Mercury, the planet of the mind. But this month, though there’s a lot in your life that isn’t exactly clicking, support from planets like Saturn and Pluto help you sort out your boundaries and stand in your power anyway. Mercury opposes Neptune on September 7 and a conversation goes nowhere, but the sun clashes with Jupiter and Mercury connects with Pluto on September 8, bringing you big ideas and clarity on the underpinnings of a situation. Change is taking place at home while you embark on powerful journeys.

Action planet Mars connects with Saturn on September 9, bringing you a renewed sense of conviction, even as the sun opposes Neptune on September 10 and finds you lost at sea over what the heck you’re going to do in your partnerships! It’s all very confusing, but Virgo, your relationships are heading somewhere—you just need to see that things aren’t what you thought they’ve been!



Mars clashes with Jupiter on September 12, and you’re taking action on things at home. The next day, you’re enjoying the social energy in the air as chatty Mercury meets charming Venus. You’re in a flirtatious mood, feeling cuter than a bunny in a wheat field. The sun also connects with Pluto on September 13, making for very powerful connections in your love life and bringing an edge to your artistic creations. Transformation is hard, but right now, it’s an easy choice to make, as the planet of rebirth connects with the source of our vitality, the sun (which, again, is currently in your sign!).

The full moon in Pisces lands on September 14 while Mars opposes Neptune and Mercury and Venus enter Libra, making for a very complicated but important full moon around relationships, intimacy, and money. An ending or release is taking place: This may mean the end of a partnership or an abandonment of a pattern that no longer serves you. The full moon in Pisces brings a lot of heavy emotions to the surface and, honestly, not everyone can hang. It’s going to be hard for some people—you might even notice people are lying not only to others, but to themselves. This isn’t a smart day for arguing; it won’t go anywhere. Or, you may do damage that you didn’t intend. If you’re unsure about how you want to proceed, action isn’t the answer on this day; simply being present with what’s taking place is. Your ruling planet Mercury and Venus enter intellectual air sign Libra, helping you put words to complicated emotions. On a more mundane level, you will find yourself sorting through issues concerning debts, taxes, and inheritances. But all of this adds a major layer of intensity to the full moon: Trust issues in partnerships are coming to the surface, and they can’t be ignored.

Saturn ends its retrograde on September 18 and Mars connects with Pluto on September 19, creating a dynamic atmosphere, especially as you travel and study. The end of Saturn retrograde finds you restructuring your world and clarifying your boundaries, and Mars’s energetic connection with Pluto helps you put a strategy together to spread the word about something you’re passionate about. One of the biggest astrological features of 2019 are the three clashes between Jupiter and Neptune—two of which already took place on January 13 and June 16 (so think back to those dates!). The final clash between the two planets—that is, until they oppose again on June 18, 2025—happens on September 21. Jupiter expands and exaggerates everything it touches, and Neptune is the mystical fog that adds a touch of magic and confusion to our world. As the planets clash, you’re challenged to get real about the bullshit in your relationships.



Jupiter is currently expanding your sense of home, and you’re eager to add people into the fold; however, you need to wisen up about scammers, gamblers, starving artists who have every intention to raid your fridge, and people who simply don’t know what they want in this world. Just because you want something to work with someone doesn’t mean it will, and you have to realize that now. You have been shown at least twice this year—from Jupiter and Neptune’s earlier clashes—how your rose-colored glasses have failed you, and it’s time to get real. On the flip side, you may be more paranoid than usual, so find ways to get grounded: reorient yourself, ask what your needs are, and think about your long-term goals. While someone or something may unsurprisingly leave you feeling angry, disappointed, or deflated by their actions, let yourself vent about what’s taken place—bottling it up is not good for you.

Watch out for blocks around communication in your love life and in your creative endeavors as Mercury clashes with Saturn on September 22. Conversations concerning money and security are in focus as Libra season begins on September 23, and discussions about wealth and abundance arrive as Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 24—a piece of information may bring you just the luck or insight you need! Venus clashes with Saturn on September 25, and getting what you want won’t feel easy; however, this is a productive time to set a boundary despite the grouchy energy in the air. Though you’re sick of hearing excuses as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 26, you might find yourself shocked by what you learn is the truth. If you’re not ready to hear it, don’t dig for those answers, dear Virgo.



A fresh start in your finances arrives with the new moon in Libra on September 28. If you’re in a witchy mood, this is a wonderful time to cast a spell for abundance! Also on this day, Venus connects with Jupiter, creating a lovely sense of harmony, helpfulness, and generosity, so ask for what you need. Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in October!

